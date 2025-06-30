Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in Michigan (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Michigan legally requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. In particular, drivers need to carry personal injury protection, property protection, bodily injury, and property damage liability.[1]
Liability insurance doesn’t cover your expenses after an at-fault accident, so some drivers might want to carry more coverage.
Shopping around and comparing premiums from different insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest liability insurance in Michigan.
Quick Facts
Michigan became a no-fault state for car insurance in 2020.
In Michigan, a minimum-level car insurance policy needs to cover up to $1 million in property damage.
On average, liability-only coverage costs $166 per month in Michigan.
Cheapest liability car insurance in Michigan
The average monthly insurance premium for liability-only coverage in Michigan is $166, and full coverage is $236 per month.
Several factors influence your rates, including your driving history, age, ZIP code, and the insurance limits you choose. Michigan is one of the few states that doesn’t allow insurers to use credit as a determining factor for premiums.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance rates for auto liability insurance in Michigan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, July 3 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
$59
USAA
$60
Chubb
$65
Safeco
$117
Progressive
$119
Nationwide
$121
State Farm
$123
Travelers
$143
Direct Auto
$149
National General
$160
Bristol West
$165
GEICO
$185
Liberty Mutual
$196
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What does liability car insurance cover in Michigan?
When getting an auto insurance policy in Michigan, you’re required to carry a no-fault policy, which includes medical coverage for you and your passengers. Car insurance coverage requirements include:
Personal injury protection (PIP coverage)
This coverage pays reasonable medical expenses and some of your lost wages if you sustain an injury in a car accident. PIP also includes payments for funeral expenses.
Property protection insurance (PPI coverage)
If you damage someone else’s property, including their car, your auto insurance company will pay up to $1 million in damages.
Residual liability insurance
This type of coverage is designed to deal with liability risks for bodily injury and property damage (BI/PD coverage).
These coverages are mostly limited to the damage you cause to others or their property and helping you receive compensation if you’re injured.
This is different from full coverage, which can include comprehensive and collision coverage. Collision insurance focuses on damage to your car when you run into an object, such as a tree or another car. Comprehensive insurance includes damage to your car based on other factors, such as weather, animal collisions, or theft.[2]
Pros and cons of having liability-only car insurance
Pros
Generally cheaper than collision, comprehensive, and full coverage
Meets the requirements of the state insurance laws
Ensures you can meet your obligations if you cause damage to people or property
Cons
In an at-fault accident, you must pay for damage to your vehicle
No compensation for damage related to animals or weather
Theft coverage isn’t included
How much liability coverage does Michigan require?
In Michigan, drivers need to carry personal injury protection, up to $1 million in property protection, and bodily injury and property damage liability in the following limits:[3]
Up to $20,000 for a person hurt or killed in an accident
Up to $40,000 for each accident if more than one person is affected
Up to $10,000 for property damage in a state other than Michigan
You can buy additional coverage if you’re concerned about liability risks. If you cause damage that exceeds your policy liability limits, you could end up paying the rest out of pocket.
How to find cheap liability car insurance in Michigan
Here are some things you can do to get the cheapest liability car insurance rates in Michigan:
Review your policy. Review your policy every six months to ensure you’re getting the best possible premium based on your situation.
Ask about discounts. Shop for discounts, including those for insuring multiple cars, good grades for students, membership in certain organizations, and other opportunities.
Bundle your policies. Bundle your home insurance or renters insurance with your auto policy to get a discount.
Increase your deductible. Choose a higher deductible to get cheaper monthly premiums. But keep in mind this means you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Compare rates. Shop around or use a website to compare rates from two to five insurance companies.
Additional car insurance coverages to consider in Michigan
Most insurance professionals recommend buying more than just your state’s minimum coverage amounts. This is because the minimum coverage might not be enough to cover all costs if there’s a serious accident, leaving you to pay more out of pocket.
Additionally, if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender usually requires you to carry full coverage to protect them from liability risks.
These are some other coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers you if you run into another object or car. Your insurance company will pay for repairs to your car, minus your deductible.
Comprehensive coverage
If weather damages your car, someone steals it, or if you’re in an accident with an animal, comprehensive insurance covers repairs to your car.
To get help with a tow when your car breaks down, roadside assistance coverage can ensure you don’t pay out of pocket beyond the deductible.
Rental car coverage
If you need to get a rental because your car is in the shop, rental car coverage can help pay the cost up to a daily limit.
Liability car insurance in Michigan FAQs
As you shop around for cheap liability insurance in Michigan, check out the additional information below.
How much does liability insurance cost in Michigan?
On average, liability insurance in Michigan costs $166 per month. The cheapest liability insurance is from Auto-Owners, with a premium of $59 per month.
Do you need liability insurance in Michigan?
Yes. Michigan requires you to carry three types of liability insurance:
Personal injury protection, which is part of your no-fault policy and can ensure that reasonable expenses related to recovering from your injuries are covered, along with a portion of your lost wages.
Personal property protection, which covers the damage you do to others’ property for up to $1 million.
Residual liability insurance, which comes with minimums of $20,000 (per person) and $40,000 (per accident) to cover your liability for people you hurt or kill in an accident, and $10,000 for property damage.
Is Michigan a no-fault state?
Yes. Michigan is a no-fault state. This means that your insurance covers your damages regardless of who’s at fault in an accident.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
