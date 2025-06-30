Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
All 50 U.S. states have financial responsibility laws that require drivers to either carry car insurance or prove they can pay for expenses after causing a car accident.
But around 12% of drivers across the U.S. choose to forgo this requirement. The number jumps to 20% in Michigan, which has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the nation, according to Insurify data.
A car accident with an uninsured driver can make recouping your losses challenging, especially if the accident wasn’t your fault.
With uninsured motorist (UM) coverage, your insurance company pays for your medical bills and property damage if a driver without insurance causes an accident.[1]
Uninsured motorist coverage can kick in after a hit-and-run.
You may have to pay a deductible for UM property damage coverage.
Michigan doesn’t require drivers to carry UM coverage.
Does Michigan require uninsured motorist coverage?
Michigan doesn’t require drivers to have uninsured motorist insurance by law, but including it in your auto policy is still a good idea. This type of auto insurance protects you financially if a person causes an accident and doesn’t have insurance to pay for your medical bills and car repairs.
$50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person
$100,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident
$10,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident
Your chosen medical coverage limit for personal injury protection (PIP)
Up to $1 million in property protection insurance (PPI)
Find Cheap Michigan Car Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What is uninsured motorist coverage?
Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for medical bills for you and your passengers when an uninsured driver causes an accident. It also pays for your car repairs. The primary benefit of UM coverage is that you won’t have to pay out of pocket when another driver is at fault — even if they don’t have insurance.
After an accident, your insurance company will try to recover the payment from the at-fault driver’s insurer. But it won’t be able to get payment if the other driver doesn’t have coverage. The same is true if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident. UM coverage can pay for your costs up to your coverage limits. It simplifies the claims process because you file through your insurer.
Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverage
In some cases, an at-fault driver may carry liability insurance, but their coverage limits fall short of what’s needed after an accident. In these situations, you may use underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage, which applies when the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages.
What uninsured motorist coverage includes
If your policy includes uninsured motorist insurance, you can use the coverage when a driver causes an accident with you but doesn’t have car insurance. Because the coverage is through your policy, you’ll file a claim with your insurance company.
You can also file an uninsured motorist claim after a hit-and-run, which happens when someone hits your car but drives away without giving you their contact details and car insurance information.
Bodily injury coverage, which pays your medical bills up to your coverage limits
Property damage coverage, which pays for your car repairs up to your coverage limits
You and your passengers may also receive compensation for:
Lost wages if you can’t work after the accident
A rental car if your vehicle is out of commission because of an accident with an uninsured driver
Pain and suffering from emotional trauma after the accident
Diminished value if your car loses value in the accident
Shop for Car Insurance
Liability quotes in Michigan start at $59/mo.
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to file an uninsured motorist coverage claim in Michigan
After an accident in Michigan, it’s important to file an insurance claim as soon as possible. Follow these steps for a smooth process:
1. Call emergency services
The police can direct traffic safely, and first responders will help assess any injuries. Keep any records you receive from them, and be sure to obtain a copy of the police report.
2. Gather information
Exchange driver’s license and insurance information with the other parties once it’s safe to do so. Take photos and videos of the incident, including both cars and the scene of the accident. Note whether the other driver doesn’t have insurance. Your insurance company will need to know this for UM coverage to kick in.
3. Notify your insurance company
Contact your insurance company to start the claims process. Depending on the company, you may be able to do this using a mobile app, completing a claims form online, or talking with a representative by phone. Ask if and how your UM or UIM coverage will apply.
4. Wait for your claim
Depending on your case and insurance company, the process can take a couple of months. In Michigan, insurers have 60 days from the filing date to settle a claim. Document all communication with your insurance company, and follow up as needed.
Uninsured motorist coverage in Michigan FAQs
If you still have questions about uninsured motorist coverage in Michigan, check out the following answers.
Who needs uninsured motorist coverage?
Michigan law doesn’t require drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage. But if you live in a state with a high population of uninsured drivers — including Michigan — then adding uninsured motorist coverage to your policy can help protect you financially.
How much uninsured motorist coverage should you buy?
A general rule of thumb is to choose uninsured motorist bodily injury policy limits that match your liability coverage limits.
Does Michigan require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
No. Michigan doesn’t require drivers to buy uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. But you can choose to add it to your car insurance policy.
What are the pros and cons of uninsured motorist coverage?
Uninsured motorist coverage protects you financially if someone else causes a car accident and lacks the coverage to pay your bills. The downside is that you may invest in coverage and never use it.
Sources
III. "Protect yourself against uninsured motorists."
Texas.gov. "What is uninsured motorist coverage, and do I really need it?."
Kim Porter
Kim Porter is a writer and editor who's been creating personal finance content since 2010. Before transitioning to full-time freelance writing in 2018, Kim was the chief copy editor at Bankrate, a managing editor at Macmillan, and co-author of the personal finance book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook." Her work has appeared in AARP's print magazine and on sites such as U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, NextAdvisor, Credit Karma, and more. Kim loves to bake and exercise in her free time, and she plans to run a half marathon on each continent.
Kim has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.