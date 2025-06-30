What is uninsured motorist coverage?

Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for medical bills for you and your passengers when an uninsured driver causes an accident. It also pays for your car repairs. The primary benefit of UM coverage is that you won’t have to pay out of pocket when another driver is at fault — even if they don’t have insurance.

After an accident, your insurance company will try to recover the payment from the at-fault driver’s insurer. But it won’t be able to get payment if the other driver doesn’t have coverage. The same is true if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident. UM coverage can pay for your costs up to your coverage limits. It simplifies the claims process because you file through your insurer.

Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverage

In some cases, an at-fault driver may carry liability insurance, but their coverage limits fall short of what’s needed after an accident. In these situations, you may use underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage, which applies when the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages.