Updated November 1, 2022
When you think of Ann Arbor, the phrase “college town” probably comes to mind. As the home of the University of Michigan, the town has thousands of residents who are in some way employed by the university or its many affiliated research institutions.
In such a busy college town, you’ll want to make sure you’re hitting the roads safely. That’s where great car insurance comes in. For any Ann Arbor resident, it’s worth taking the time to seek out a car insurance policy that keeps you and your car protected—without breaking the bank.
Car Insurance in Ann Arbor, MI
The average cost of Michigan car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Ann Arbor, MI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ann Arbor is $276 per month, or $3312 annually.
Car insurance in Ann Arbor is $16 less than the average cost of car insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Ann Arbor on average is Safeco, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ann Arbor, MI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Ann Arbor
|Insurance Provider in Ann Arbor
|Liberty Mutual
|$217 /mo
|American Family
|$1,139 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Michigan Cities
|Detroit
|$520/mo
|Grand Rapids
|$241/mo
|Warren
|$338/mo
|Sterling Heights
|$498/mo
|Ann Arbor
|$678/mo
|Michigan
|$455/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Ann Arbor Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Cities in Michigan have a reputation for having higher-priced insurance rates. As demonstrated in the data, some age groups in Ann Arbor echo that reputation, while others are surprisingly lower. Drivers in their 20s still tend to have the highest average premium payments, at $361.08. But those in their 40s, 60s, and 80s all should expect rates below $200. Their averages are $175.11, $189.48, and $193.50, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|N/A
|20s
|$362
|30s
|$191
|40s
|$176
|50s
|$244
|60s
|$190
|70s
|$326
|80s
|$194
Ann Arbor Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One factor that Ann Arbor insurance companies use to determine where to set premium rates for drivers is violation history. Drivers who have a clean record and no history of accidents often receive lower average premium rates of $232.17. Conversely, drivers who have an at-fault accident or several violations on their report may notice their average premium rates are about $307.36. While you can’t do anything at this moment to fix your driving record, avoiding future incidents can help lower your monthly rates in the future.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$233
|Speeding Ticket
|$164
|At-Fault Accident
|$308
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Ann Arbor Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While companies in many cities around the country use credit scores to determine the average premium rates for drivers, Ann Arbor is a little different. There is little difference between scoring an excellent, good, or average, as all three average range from $235 to $260 for premiums. The one outlier of the group is people with a poor credit score. These motorists have the smallest average premium at $131.50. One potential reason for the discrepancy is that local insurance companies may offer special rates and coverages for people with a poor credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$259
|Good
|$237
|Average
|$260
|Poor
|$132
Find local Ann Arbor agents
Ann Arbor Insurance Associates, LLC1793 W. Stadium Blvd.,
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Kapnick Insurance Group1201 Briarwood Circle,
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Aprill Agency Inc703 S MAIN ST,
ANN ARBOR, MI 48104-2924
Insight Insurance Agency LLC6386 Jackson Road,
Ann Arbor, MI 48103-9593
Hylant Group Inc.24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr,
Ann Arbor, MI 48105-9484
Thayer-Innes Insurance Agency Inc3380 Travis Pointe Rd,
Ann Arbor, MI 48108-5926
J P McKeone Ins Agcy IncP O Box 333,
Ann Arbor, MI 48106
Heidi Kussurelis Agency, Inc.2405 S Main St,
Ann Arbor, MI 48103-5834
Kleinschmidt Insurance, Inc.450 South Maple Road,
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Kapnick Insurance Group1201 Briarwood Cir,
Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1690
Ann Arbor, MI DMV Information
For drivers in Ann Arbor, all of your license and registration needs can be handled at the Ann Arbor Secretary of State Branch Office, located at 353 N Maple Rd. The branch office is open Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time online or by calling 1 (888) 767-6424.
Public Transportation in Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor’s transportation service, TheRide, provides bus service around the city. Within the University of Michigan campus, a no-fare bus service connects students, faculty, and staff to different parts of the school. For intercity travel, Greyhound buses and Megabus service help residents get to other major cities in the region.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Ann Arbor, MI
As a resident of one of Michigan’s primary economic centers, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting around this bustling college town safely and affordably. Insurify can help you find the car insurance you need, making it easy to compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of car insurance providers.
FAQs - Ann Arbor, MI Car Insurance
State Farm has several local agents in the area, making it one of the top choices for Ann Arbor residents. Additionally, several smaller regional insurance companies are in the area, giving drivers the choice between major national carriers and more local insurance brands.
A low credit score can lead to higher car insurance premiums for drivers in Michigan. That’s why one of the best ways to unlock car insurance discounts is to work on improving your credit score.
Finding cheap car insurance starts with comprehensive quote comparison. That’s where Insurify can help. Simply enter some information about your vehicle and driving history, and Insurify will give you access to a wide range of free quotes.
How Ann Arbor Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Ann Arbor, Michigan below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Ann Arbor drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Michigan in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Ann Arbor
#73
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Michigan
#66
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Michigan
#32
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Michigan
#23
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Michigan
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Ann Arbor drivers rank 36 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with an accident: 5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Ann Arbor drivers rank 32 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Michigan, Ann Arbor drivers rank 48 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Michigan, Ann Arbor drivers rank 40 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Michigan, Ann Arbor drivers rank 73 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with a speeding ticket: 6.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Ann Arbor drivers rank 67 in clean driving records across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with clean record: 82.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Ann Arbor drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Ann Arbor with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.61%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Serices. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022