Best Car Insurance in Michigan (2024)

Liability car insurance rates start at $63 per month in Michigan.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users within the last 10 days. Last updated on November 11, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from November 11, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Updated November 11, 2024

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. This is especially true in Michigan, one of the most expensive U.S. states for car insurance. 

But the good news is you have ways to lower your rates. Here’s what you should know about finding the best car insurance in Michigan.

Best car insurance companies in Michigan

The best car insurance for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. As you begin your search, consider these top insurers in the Great Lakes State.

Auto-Owners: Best Overall

Auto-Owners logoOverall
4.0
8.5 /10
$63/mo
$112/mo
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (89)

Debra

November 3, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent

They keep raising prices.

Scotty

November 2, 2024

Verified Review

They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.

They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.

Dana

October 31, 2024

Verified Review

Average

Ask many questions to cover all aspects of the policy.
834
0.5
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners is Insurify’s top pick for car insurance in Michigan. It provides the lowest rates for Michigan drivers with different driving records and also offers various discounts for more savings.

Pros

  • Low rates for drivers with moving violations

  • Rental car coverage available

  • Several student- and policy-based discounts available

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Available in only 26 U.S. states

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in Michigan

GEICO: Best for cheap car insurance

GEICO logocheap car insurance
4.0
9.0 /10
$96/mo
$170/mo
How drivers feel about GEICO

Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,635)

Elizabeth

November 7, 2024

Verified Review

Average Car Insurance

GEICO can raise premiums without prior consent.

Robert

November 7, 2024

Verified Review

Geico Insurance

Their rates just seem to be getting too high compared to other companies.

Samuel

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Ripoff

It's cheaper than your quotes.
847
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company

Michigan has some of the most expensive car insurance policies in the U.S. If you want to save on your policy, consider GEICO. The company provides affordable car insurance and a list of unique discount options.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Intuitive website and mobile app

  • 24/7 customer service

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Michigan

  • Limited agent network

  • Rideshare and gap insurance not available

Nationwide: Best for customer service

Nationwide logocustomer service
4.4
8.7 /10
$128/mo
$228/mo
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the excellent coverage, reliable claims process, and good initial rates but dislike the frequent price increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (441)

Richard

November 7, 2024

Verified Review

Excellent Company

Nationwide appears to be an excellent company. I have recommended this company to several of my friends. My daughter and her husband have also taken out policies and are very satisfied with this company. Thank you.

Irene

November 4, 2024

Verified Review

Sorry to be leaving you, Nationwide.

I used Nationwide for 32 years. I understand that insurance prices are going up, however, due to my limited income, I can no longer afford to stay with Nationwide.

Sara

November 1, 2024

Verified Review

Very Good!

The customer service is very good. They explain things well and make it easy to understand.
809
0.64
A+
Why we picked this company

Nationwide is the best option for customers seeking quality customer service in Michigan. It ranked second in customer satisfaction for the North Central region in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has a below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), indicating a low volume of complaints for its size.

Pros

  • Cheaper-than-average premiums 

  • One of the largest car insurers by market share[1]

  • Safe driving discount of up to 40%

Cons

  • Limited number of coverage options compared to competitors

  • Certain discounts and programs not available in all states

  • May have higher rates than competitors

USAA: Best for military members and families

USAA logomilitary members and families
4.9
9.4 /10
$64/mo
$113/mo
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (912)

Rena Sabine

November 8, 2024

Verified Review

Disappointing and inflexible service

My experience with this company has been disappointing, especially this second time around. I would suggest considering other options. From my recent interactions, they have been dismissive and argumentative. I have already started finalizing my next premium with another company. I'm perplexed as to how they receive praise when they treat clients in this manner.

Tom

November 7, 2024

Verified Review

A Large Company Managed Inefficiently

I would recommend considering other options. My experience with them was not positive, even after being a customer for over 50 years.

Martin

November 6, 2024

Verified Review

Sharing My Experience with You

I have been with USA for more than 60 years. I am very happy with them. I had my car and my home insured for all of that time. I drive very little anymore, certainly well under 50 miles a day. I see ads for much lower rates and I was just looking to see if there are lower rates out there and if USA would give me a lower rate. I have no plans to change my insurance.
891
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company

If you’re one of the 53,000 military-affiliated members in Michigan, you may qualify for USAA car insurance. With this company, members enjoy low rates, highly rated customer service, and special perks.

Pros

  • Competitive premiums

  • Strong J.D. Power customer service rating in Michigan

  • Access to unique perks and discounts

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate families

  • No 24/7 live customer support

  • Gap insurance not available

State Farm: Best for families

State Farm logofamilies
4.2
9.3 /10
$131/mo
$232/mo
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (4,962)

David

November 10, 2024

Verified Review

Rates

The rates keep going up.

Saundra

November 10, 2024

Verified Review

Review

Okay. I canceled my son's policy and was still charged enormous fees.

Don

November 10, 2024

Verified Review

Fair price for a good product

It's expensive.
848
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company

Michigan is home to more than 4 million households — many of whom will need car insurance for multiple drivers.[2] If you must insure several drivers — especially teens or young adults — State Farm is a trusted choice for families. The company ranks well for customer service and offers several discounts for young drivers as well.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Michigan

  • Largest auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Limited optional coverages compared to competitors

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • May have higher rates than other competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Michigan to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Michigan

The right car insurance policy protects you from the financial burden of a car accident or loss. Here are several tips to help you find the best car insurance in Michigan:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Determine your coverage needs

    Before purchasing a policy, determine your needs by considering your risk factors as well as state or auto lender requirements. For example, you may need collision coverage if you commute regularly. Comprehensive coverage can also be beneficial if you’re concerned about theft or vandalism. If you’re a high-risk driver, your state may also require you to carry an SR-22, which only some insurers offer.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare insurance rates

    Comparing quotes from three or more different insurers can provide you with the most accurate comparison and save you money. Just make sure you’re looking for the policy that best fits your needs and not judging a policy’s worth solely on price.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Consider company reputation

    Evaluate a company’s credibility by checking its status with third-party rating agencies. AM Best reports on a company’s financial stability. J.D. Power ranks companies based on customer and claim satisfaction. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners measures an insurer’s volume of complaints compared to its size.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Read reviews from policyholders

    Get insights into other drivers’ experiences with a company by visiting customer review sites. Some popular ones include Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Consumer Reports. You can also look at its Google Play and App Store scores to gauge reception to its mobile app.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0f334ec089/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_045-document.svg

    Review your policy regularly

    Examine your policy at least once a year or after a major change that may affect your policy. Such changes could include a new address, marriage, or vehicle. These reviews allow you to see if your coverage still meets your needs. You can also use this time to compare quotes to see if you can get better rates elsewhere.

Average cost of car insurance in Michigan

The state average premium for liability car insurance in Michigan is $173 per month. Your quote will vary based on your ZIP code, insurance company, age, credit history, coverages, and more.

Michigan is a no-fault state, which means your car insurance will be more expensive than the national average. This is because drivers in no-fault states must carry more coverage, including personal injury protection, than drivers in at-fault states. More car insurance coverage increases your premiums.

Best car insurance in Michigan FAQs

If you still have questions about how to get the best car insurance rate in Michigan, check out the additional information below.

  • How much is car insurance in Michigan?

    The average rate for liability coverage in Michigan is $173 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $309 per month. Michigan residents pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the nation, in part because Michigan is a no-fault state.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Michigan?

    The best car insurance companies in Michigan are Auto-Owners, GEICO, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm. The right insurance company for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several companies before choosing the right policy for you.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Michigan?

    Michigan law requires drivers to carry three types of coverage: personal injury protection (PIP), property protection insurance (PPI), and liability insurance.[3] Michigan law requires the following coverage amounts for each type.

    • PIP: Depends on health insurance coverage or exclusion eligibility

    • PPI: Defaults to $1 million of coverage for property damages for other people’s property, such as parked vehicles, buildings, and fences

    • Bodily liability insurance: Pays for medical expenses up to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident

    • Property damage liability insurance: $10,000 for property damage you cause in another state

Sources

  1. NAIC. "PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE INDUSTRY 2023 TOP 25 GROUPS AND COMPANIES BY COUNTRYWIDE PREMIUM."
  2. United States Census. "Michigan."
  3. Michigan's New Auto Insurance Law. "FAQs."
