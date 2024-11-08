Best Car Insurance in Michigan (2024)

3 years of content writing
Updated November 11, 2024
Table of contents
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. This is especially true in Michigan, one of the most expensive U.S. states for car insurance.
But the good news is you have ways to lower your rates. Here’s what you should know about finding the best car insurance in Michigan.
Best car insurance companies in Michigan
The best car insurance for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. As you begin your search, consider these top insurers in the Great Lakes State.
Auto-Owners: Best Overall
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
|$63/mo
|Full Coverage
|$112/mo
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
Debra
November 3, 2024
Excellent
Scotty
November 2, 2024
They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.
Dana
October 31, 2024
Average
Auto-Owners is Insurify’s top pick for car insurance in Michigan. It provides the lowest rates for Michigan drivers with different driving records and also offers various discounts for more savings.
Low rates for drivers with moving violations
Rental car coverage available
Several student- and policy-based discounts available
Quotes not available online
Available in only 26 U.S. states
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in Michigan
GEICO: Best for cheap car insurance
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
|9.0 /10
|Liability Only
|$96/mo
|Full Coverage
|$170/mo
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Elizabeth
November 7, 2024
Average Car Insurance
Robert
November 7, 2024
Geico Insurance
Samuel
November 6, 2024
Ripoff
Michigan has some of the most expensive car insurance policies in the U.S. If you want to save on your policy, consider GEICO. The company provides affordable car insurance and a list of unique discount options.
Many available discounts
Intuitive website and mobile app
24/7 customer service
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Michigan
Limited agent network
Rideshare and gap insurance not available
Nationwide: Best for customer service
|User Reviews
4.4
|IQ Score
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
|$128/mo
|Full Coverage
|$228/mo
Drivers appreciate the excellent coverage, reliable claims process, and good initial rates but dislike the frequent price increases.
Richard
November 7, 2024
Excellent Company
Irene
November 4, 2024
Sorry to be leaving you, Nationwide.
Sara
November 1, 2024
Very Good!
Nationwide is the best option for customers seeking quality customer service in Michigan. It ranked second in customer satisfaction for the North Central region in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has a below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), indicating a low volume of complaints for its size.
Cheaper-than-average premiums
One of the largest car insurers by market share[1]
Safe driving discount of up to 40%
Limited number of coverage options compared to competitors
Certain discounts and programs not available in all states
May have higher rates than competitors
USAA: Best for military members and families
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
|$64/mo
|Full Coverage
|$113/mo
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Rena Sabine
November 8, 2024
Disappointing and inflexible service
Tom
November 7, 2024
A Large Company Managed Inefficiently
Martin
November 6, 2024
Sharing My Experience with You
If you’re one of the 53,000 military-affiliated members in Michigan, you may qualify for USAA car insurance. With this company, members enjoy low rates, highly rated customer service, and special perks.
Competitive premiums
Strong J.D. Power customer service rating in Michigan
Access to unique perks and discounts
Only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate families
No 24/7 live customer support
Gap insurance not available
State Farm: Best for families
|User Reviews
4.2
|IQ Score
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
|$131/mo
|Full Coverage
|$232/mo
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
David
November 10, 2024
Rates
Saundra
November 10, 2024
Review
Don
November 10, 2024
Fair price for a good product
Michigan is home to more than 4 million households — many of whom will need car insurance for multiple drivers.[2] If you must insure several drivers — especially teens or young adults — State Farm is a trusted choice for families. The company ranks well for customer service and offers several discounts for young drivers as well.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Michigan
Largest auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share
Rideshare insurance available
Limited optional coverages compared to competitors
Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
May have higher rates than other competitors
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Michigan to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Michigan
The right car insurance policy protects you from the financial burden of a car accident or loss. Here are several tips to help you find the best car insurance in Michigan:
Determine your coverage needs
Before purchasing a policy, determine your needs by considering your risk factors as well as state or auto lender requirements. For example, you may need collision coverage if you commute regularly. Comprehensive coverage can also be beneficial if you’re concerned about theft or vandalism. If you’re a high-risk driver, your state may also require you to carry an SR-22, which only some insurers offer.
Compare insurance rates
Comparing quotes from three or more different insurers can provide you with the most accurate comparison and save you money. Just make sure you’re looking for the policy that best fits your needs and not judging a policy’s worth solely on price.
Consider company reputation
Evaluate a company’s credibility by checking its status with third-party rating agencies. AM Best reports on a company’s financial stability. J.D. Power ranks companies based on customer and claim satisfaction. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners measures an insurer’s volume of complaints compared to its size.
Read reviews from policyholders
Get insights into other drivers’ experiences with a company by visiting customer review sites. Some popular ones include Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Consumer Reports. You can also look at its Google Play and App Store scores to gauge reception to its mobile app.
Review your policy regularly
Examine your policy at least once a year or after a major change that may affect your policy. Such changes could include a new address, marriage, or vehicle. These reviews allow you to see if your coverage still meets your needs. You can also use this time to compare quotes to see if you can get better rates elsewhere.
Average cost of car insurance in Michigan
The state average premium for liability car insurance in Michigan is $173 per month. Your quote will vary based on your ZIP code, insurance company, age, credit history, coverages, and more.
Michigan is a no-fault state, which means your car insurance will be more expensive than the national average. This is because drivers in no-fault states must carry more coverage, including personal injury protection, than drivers in at-fault states. More car insurance coverage increases your premiums.
Best car insurance in Michigan FAQs
If you still have questions about how to get the best car insurance rate in Michigan, check out the additional information below.
How much is car insurance in Michigan?
The average rate for liability coverage in Michigan is $173 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $309 per month. Michigan residents pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the nation, in part because Michigan is a no-fault state.
What are the best car insurance companies in Michigan?
The best car insurance companies in Michigan are Auto-Owners, GEICO, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm. The right insurance company for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several companies before choosing the right policy for you.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Michigan?
Michigan law requires drivers to carry three types of coverage: personal injury protection (PIP), property protection insurance (PPI), and liability insurance.[3] Michigan law requires the following coverage amounts for each type.
PIP: Depends on health insurance coverage or exclusion eligibility
PPI: Defaults to $1 million of coverage for property damages for other people’s property, such as parked vehicles, buildings, and fences
Bodily liability insurance: Pays for medical expenses up to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability insurance: $10,000 for property damage you cause in another state
