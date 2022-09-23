5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Featured in
Updated
Car insurance is a legal requirement in Michigan, and it provides important financial protection for your liabilities and your vehicle. But if you’re a high-risk driver, you might have difficulty purchasing affordable coverage.
The average cost of car insurance for high-risk drivers in Michigan is $246 per month, and the average premium for a driver with a clean record is $217.
While it’s hard to determine the actual number of high-risk drivers in Michigan, the state saw a 15% increase in traffic fatalities between 2018 and 2022. Additionally, more than 40% of fatal crashes in 2023 involved alcohol or drugs.[1] [2]
Here’s what high-risk drivers in Michigan need to know about finding affordable car insurance.
Michigan uses a points system to determine which drivers are the highest-risk.
Points stay on your record for two years unless you have repeat convictions.
Drivers with DUIs tend to pay the most for insurance, with an average premium of $296 per month.
Who is a high-risk driver in Michigan?
A high-risk driver in Michigan usually refers to someone who has serious violations on their record, such as a DUI or multiple at-fault accidents within a short period. People who lose their driving privileges for any reason may also be considered high-risk.
Michigan uses a points system to determine which drivers are high-risk. Each traffic violation conviction adds a certain number of points to your driving record and remains for two years from the time of conviction. Here are some examples of violations and their point values:
Driving 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit: 2 points
Disobeying a traffic signal: 3 points
Driving 16 mph or more over the speed limit: 4 points
Driving impaired: 4 points
Accident causing injury or death: 6 points
Reckless driving: 6 points
After receiving six or more one-point violations, or 12 or more points within two years, you must complete a driver assessment re-examination.[3]
Best Michigan auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
The cost of high-risk car insurance in Michigan can vary depending on the specific traffic violations on a person’s record. But when shopping for high-risk auto insurance, it’s important to consider factors besides the premium. These companies have some of the best car insurance for high-risk drivers in the Great Lakes State.
USAA: Best for military families
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$59/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$107/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Richard
May 4, 2025
Always had great service
Alberta
May 2, 2025
I have been with USAA for over 20 years and they have always met my needs. I recommend them to anyone who needs their services.
Stephen
May 2, 2025
My experience with USAA
USAA is a good option for high-risk drivers who are part of the military community. It earned the top rating for overall customer satisfaction in the North Central region in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Additionally, USAA offers a variety of discounts to drivers in Michigan and has two usage-based insurance (UBI) programs that can help you save on premiums and encourage safe driving.
Highest customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power
Big selection of discounts
Safe driver and UBI programs
Available only to eligible military personnel and family members
Fewer endorsements than some competitors
Requires more information to get a quote than other companies
Nationwide: Best for coverage options
|User Reviews
4.4
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$118/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$215/mo
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
Xavier
May 4, 2025
Shopping Around
Fred
May 3, 2025
Average
Ruth
April 28, 2025
Overall experience has been great. Just looking for better pricing
Nationwide can be an excellent auto insurance company for high-risk drivers who want to customize their car insurance. The company offers multiple endorsements, including gap insurance, accident forgiveness, vanishing deductible, and roadside assistance.
Nationwide offers 11 car insurance discounts, including a generous insurance policy bundling discount, but high-risk drivers may not qualify for all of them. If you need coverage quickly, most drivers can purchase a policy and get proof of coverage the same day.
Excellent variety of endorsements
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Has online quotes
Several discounts available only to drivers with a clean record
More expensive average rates than some competitors
Fewer car insurance discounts than other companies
GEICO: Best for discounts
|User Reviews
4.1
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$148/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$178/mo
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Wilson
May 5, 2025
After 11 years with the company they punish
Laurie
May 5, 2025
My Geico Experience
Randy
May 5, 2025
I just canceled because State Farm is $38 a month less expensive for auto and $5 less for renters. You guys should be aware of this.
High-risk drivers in Michigan often pay expensive car insurance rates, but GEICO offers many discounts to potentially reduce your premium. GEICO provides savings for cars with anti-lock brakes and daytime running lights, insuring a new vehicle, taking a defensive driving course, insuring multiple cars, owning a home, and many others.
The company also has more affordable average premiums than some competitors, based on Insurify data. But J.D. Power rated GEICO below average in claims satisfaction and customer satisfaction.
Offers more than 20 car insurance discounts
More affordable average premiums
Highly rated mobile app
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Low claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Limited car insurance endorsements
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan with an at-fault accident
Michigan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record typically pay more for insurance than people with a clean record. Causing an accident makes you riskier to insure, so insurance companies charge you higher rates. Below, you can see which Michigan car insurance companies have the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$71
|$130
|USAA
|$72
|$130
|Chubb
|$78
|$141
|State Farm
|$144
|$264
|Nationwide
|$145
|$263
|Progressive
|$148
|$217
|Safeco
|$148
|$256
|Travelers
|$170
|$311
|Direct Auto
|$184
|$372
|Bristol West
|$207
|$383
|Liberty Mutual
|$256
|$358
Cheapest car insurance in Michigan with a DUI
A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic violations you can receive in Michigan. Drivers with a DUI typically pay some of the highest car insurance rates. Additionally, you may need an SR-22, which some insurers don’t offer. The table below includes the cheapest car insurance companies in Michigan for drivers with a DUI conviction.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$86
|$158
|USAA
|$88
|$159
|Chubb
|$95
|$173
|Safeco
|$169
|$293
|Progressive
|$176
|$257
|Nationwide
|$176
|$320
|State Farm
|$179
|$326
|Travelers
|$207
|$378
|Direct Auto
|$219
|$443
|Bristol West
|$253
|$467
|Liberty Mutual
|$296
|$414
Cheapest auto insurance in Michigan with a speeding ticket
Getting pulled over for speeding in Michigan can lead to higher car insurance premiums. And depending on how fast you were driving over the legal speed limit, it can add between two and four points to your record. Below are the cheapest auto insurance companies for Michigan drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$70
|$127
|USAA
|$70
|$126
|Chubb
|$76
|$137
|State Farm
|$140
|$255
|Progressive
|$140
|$206
|Nationwide
|$140
|$256
|Safeco
|$141
|$244
|Travelers
|$166
|$303
|Direct Auto
|$175
|$354
|Bristol West
|$203
|$376
|Liberty Mutual
|$250
|$350
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Michigan
If you’re a high-risk driver looking for cheaper car insurance in Michigan, here are some strategies that may reduce your premium:[4]
Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies in Michigan offer discounts that can help you get cheaper car insurance. For example, you can often save money for having a new vehicle, paying your annual premium in full, and enrolling in automatic payments.
Bundle your policies. To save money on car insurance, consider bundling multiple policies, like car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance. Many insurers offer savings for drivers who purchase two or more policies.
Choose higher deductibles. Higher deductibles for collision and comprehensive insurance policies can lower your car insurance premium. But make sure you can afford to pay a higher deductible out of pocket if you have to file a claim.
Compare multiple quotes. To find the cheapest auto insurance as a high-risk driver, shop around and compare quotes from a few insurance companies.
How to improve your driving record in Michigan
High-risk drivers in Michigan can improve their driving record to lower the cost of their car insurance. Here are several tips to get started:
Take a defensive driving course
If you complete a Basic Driver Improvement Course in Michigan, you could avoid having points reported to your insurance company. Not only can this improve your driving record, but you might also qualify for a car insurance discount.
Seek legal help for traffic violations
If you have serious violations on your record, consider speaking to a lawyer about ways to remove those infractions or lessen their effect on your driving record. For example, an attorney could help you petition to expunge a DUI before the conviction is automatically removed.
Dispute errors on your record
It’s a good idea to review your driving record for accuracy and dispute any errors. If you find mistakes, contact the Michigan Secretary of State at 1 (888) SOS-MICH to get assistance.
Michigan high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for high-risk car insurance in Michigan, here’s some additional information that can help as you compare insurers and rates.
What makes you a high-risk driver in Michigan?
A high-risk driver in Michigan is usually someone with multiple traffic violations, a serious violation like a DUI conviction, or a certain number of points on their record.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Michigan?
Michigan auto insurance companies consider a variety of factors when calculating risk and setting premiums. In addition to a person’s driving record, insurers also look at their age, vehicle type, claim history, mileage, and insurance history.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Michigan high-risk drivers?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers in Michigan, with average liability rates of $68 per month.
But car insurance premiums are different for each driver, so there isn’t a single company that’s the cheapest for every high-risk driver. To find the cheapest auto insurance for your situation, it’s important to compare rates from multiple companies.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Michigan?
The average cost of high-risk auto insurance in Michigan is $246 per month. To compare, the average insurance rate for a driver with a clean record is $217.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
