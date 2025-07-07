Non-Owner Car Insurance in Michigan (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Non-owner car insurance provides liability coverage for drivers who don’t own a car. It’s a good option if you often borrow a friend’s car, drive a business’s car, or rent cars frequently. It’s cheaper than regular liability-only car insurance and much cheaper than standard full-coverage car insurance.[1]
Most car insurance companies offer non-owner policies, but it’s still important to compare car insurance quotes and companies to ensure you’re getting the best policy.
Here’s what you need to know about non-owner car insurance in Michigan.
Quick Facts
If you drive for business purposes, you need to carry an extended non-owners policy.
The national average cost of non-owner car insurance is $66 per month.
Non-owner policies don’t include collision and comprehensive coverage.
What is non-owner car insurance in Michigan, and who needs it?
Non-owner car insurance is car insurance for drivers without a car. It’s an insurance option for people who don’t own a vehicle but regularly drive someone else’s car. It meets Michigan’s minimum liability car insurance requirements, but it’s typically more limited than a standard liability-only auto insurance policy.
Michigan law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of coverage. Non-owner car insurance is one way to meet this requirement, and it makes sense if you don’t own a vehicle. Without car insurance, you can’t legally get behind the wheel.[2]
If the state suspends your driver’s license, you’ll likely need to carry SR-22 insurance to prove you have coverage. If you don’t own a car, non-owner car insurance is one of the only ways to fulfill this requirement.[3]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Michigan
Liability rates start as low as $59 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best non-owner car insurance companies in Michigan
The cost of non-owner car insurance varies based on numerous factors, including your age, location, driving record, and the auto insurance company you choose. There’s no one “best” car insurance company for everyone, as all drivers have unique characteristics and risk profiles.
This makes comparing car insurance companies and quotes crucial to find the best policy. Below are some of the top car insurance companies for non-owner insurance in Michigan.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 204 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (120)
Thomas
July 4, 2025
Verified Review
Fair Insurance, One Bad Agent
I had a bad agent, but the prices are kind of high, yet they are the lowest among the big four insurance companies.
Roy
June 5, 2025
Verified Review
I don't have anything to add
Good company, but I didn't care for their premiums going up this year just for liability and roadside service.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
654
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.46
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners is one of the best non-owner car insurance companies in Michigan for drivers looking for affordable rates. The insurer has its headquarters in Michigan, making it a good option for drivers who want both affordable car insurance and local service. Auto-Owners also has various coverage and discount options, making it a well-rounded insurer.
Pros
Some of the cheapest rates in Michigan
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Numerous local agents
Cons
Low Trustpilot rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Coverage not available in every state
USAA: Best for military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,102 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,193)
Herbert
July 5, 2025
Verified Review
Personally beneficial
Very easy to work with.
John
June 17, 2025
Verified Review
USAA Critique
High exposure in the South and East leads to higher premiums. They do have a SafePilot program, which I use. They also have a cashback program, which I use.
Marlon
June 15, 2025
Verified Review
Don't let them hook you
Don't renew with USAA the first year. Go to another company for the first 6 months after your USAA policy expires. Then, when that one expires, check back with USAA for the following 6-month period. USAA will give a better rate when you come back than they would have if you had stayed with them all along.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best non-owner car insurance company in Michigan for active military members, veterans, and their families. It offers exclusive coverage and discounts to its members, making it one of the best car insurance options for the roughly 441,000 veterans living in Michigan. But if you’re not a military member or a family member of one, you won’t be able to get coverage.
Pros
Affordable rates
Exclusive discounts and coverages
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Coverage is available only to military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,997 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,433)
Melissa R
July 4, 2025
Verified Review
Meh
Be prepared for your monthly price to increase every time at renewal.
Rosemary
July 2, 2025
Verified Review
Geico is the worst!
Geico is the worst insurance company ever. They increased my rate over 100 percent with no tickets or claims.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is the best company for non-owner car insurance in Michigan for drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurance giant offers a whopping 24 discounts to drivers, one of the highest discount numbers in the industry. It’s also a reliable insurer, with excellent financial strength ratings and numerous insurance coverages.
Pros
Reasonable rates
Many discounts
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Limited agent network
Low Trustpilot rating
Gap insurance not available
What non-owner car insurance covers in Michigan
Non-owner car insurance is essentially liability-only car insurance that’s not tied to a specific car. It meets Michigan’s minimum liability requirements, including both bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Non-owner insurance often includes other coverages like medical payments, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.[4]
Bodily injury liability coverage
Bodily injury liability pays for the injuries and medical expenses of the other driver and their passengers after an accident.
Property damage liability coverage
Property damage liability pays for any vehicle damages you cause to another driver’s car in an accident, as well as for damages to someone else’s property, such as a fence.
Medical payments coverage
MedPay pays for you and your passengers’ medical expenses.
Non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover damage to the vehicle you’re driving. It also doesn’t cover most extensions or add-on insurance coverages that can be included in normal policies.
Collision coverage: Collision insurancepays for your vehicle repair costs after an accident with another vehicle or object. It’s not included in a non-owner car insurance policy.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurancepays for damages from things other than collisions, such as vandalism, theft, and severe weather. It’s also not included in non-owner car insurance policies.
Add-on coverages: Non-owner car insurance policies typically won’t cover extensions or add-on coverages that you might get with other insurance policies. This includes insurance coverages like roadside assistance, gap insurance, and rental car costs.
Compare Michigan Car Insurance Quotes
Score the best car insurance rates for your driving profile
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cost of non-owner car insurance in Michigan
Non-owner car insurance only provides liability coverage, meaning it won’t cover vehicle repairs. This makes non-owner auto insurance policies less expensive than a full-coverage policy, which provides coverage for collisions and other things, such as theft and vandalism.
The national average cost of non-owner car insurance is $66 per month, much less than the average costs of regular liability car insurance and full-coverage car insurance, at $166 and $236 per month, respectively.
It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before settling on an auto insurance policy. It’s the best way to ensure you’re getting the best coverage at a reasonable price.
Non-owner car insurance in Michigan FAQs
Take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about non-owner car insurance in Michigan.
Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Michigan?
Yes. You can get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Michigan. This type of coverage is called non-owner car insurance, and it provides liability coverage that follows the driver, not the car.
Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Michigan?
You don’t necessarily need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Michigan, but you do need some form of liability car insurance before you get behind the wheel. You can opt for non-owner car insurance, but rental companies already offer liability coverage for rental vehicles, so you likely won’t need an additional policy.
Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Michigan?
Yes. You need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Michigan. You’ll have coverage under their auto insurance policy through what’s called “permissive use,” but you still need to carry your own insurance to drive legally.[2]
Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?
You can buy non-owner car insurance from just about any car insurance company. Some of the best non-owner car insurance companies in Michigan are Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO.
III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Danny Smith
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.