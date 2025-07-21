Best Car Insurance for College Students in Michigan (2025)

What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance

One major benefit of keeping a college student on their parents’ insurance policy is ensuring continuous coverage at school and when they return home for school breaks.

It’s also cheaper to keep a student on the family policy. Since insurers consider teens to be high-risk drivers, stand-alone policies are often much more expensive than staying on an existing policy.[3]

On the flip side, maintaining coverage for your college student increases your premiums. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) estimates that having a teen driver on your policy increases your premiums by 50% to 100%.[4]

See the chart below for average liability-only and full-coverage costs.

Drivers Liability Only Full Coverage Two parents + a teen driver $296 $599 Two parents $157 $316 Teen driver on their own policy $184 $372 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance for college students out of state

Let your insurer know if your child attends school out of state or at least 100 miles from home. If your student leaves their car at home, you may qualify for lower rates while they’re away at school.

Keeping your child on your policy during the school year can save money while ensuring they have coverage when they return home for school breaks or holidays.

If your student takes a car to school out of state, check that state’s insurance laws. Your child will need at least the minimum coverage required by state law.

Car insurance for international students

International students who plan to drive while attending school in Michigan also need car insurance.

Traditional insurers like State Farm and Progressive insure international drivers, while companies like GradGuard specialize in coverage for college students, including international students.

The type of insurance an international student needs depends on whether they plan to rent or buy a car. Rental companies often provide temporary coverage, but students who plan to buy a car while they’re living in the U.S. will need standard car insurance.

To drive in the U.S. legally, international students need car insurance and a driver’s license. International students may be able to drive with their foreign license, but they may also need an international driving permit (IDP), depending on the state.