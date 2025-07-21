Home>Car Insurance>Michigan

Best Car Insurance for College Students in Michigan (2025)

State Farm, Nationwide, and GEICO are three of the best car insurance companies for college students in Michigan.

Featured in

Updated

Whether your child becomes a Spartan, a Wolverine, or attends a smaller Michigan college, you’ll want to ensure they have the car insurance they need before they leave for school.

It’s often best for college students to remain on their parents’ car insurance policy while attending school.[1] Doing so prevents any lapse in coverage and may lead to discounts.

Before your young adult heads off to college, compare quotes from several insurance companies to ensure they have the proper coverage.

Quick Facts

  • The average car insurance cost for college students depends on their age, gender, and the car they drive.[2]

  • College students may be eligible for discounts that can lower their insurance premiums.

  • You may qualify for lower rates if your student attends school more than 100 miles away and leaves their car at home.[1]

Best car insurance for college students in Michigan

To ensure you choose the best car insurance company for your college student, compare at least a few companies. State Farm, Nationwide, and GEICO are good places to start, as each insurer offers generous discounts, high customer service ratings, and plenty of coverage options.

State Farm: Best for teens on their parents’ policy

User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$128/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$221/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,061)
Roxlee
Verified Review

Need a new insurance company

Reviewed in Minnesota on July 2025
Don't waste your time. Good price to start, then raised $20.00 to $50.00 per month after month until I called and removed some options.
Marlene
Verified Review

State Farm

Reviewed in Ohio on July 2025
Great customer service.
Richard
Verified Review

Good

Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 2025
Adjusted the premium for low mileage. Friendly to this handicapped client.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
657
NAIC Index
0.84
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

If you already have insurance with State Farm, adding your teen to your existing policy can save you money compared to purchasing a separate policy through another insurer.

State Farm offers several discounts, including a good student discount of up to 25%, a driver training discount, and a discount for students who leave their cars at home while attending school. Your teen may also qualify for reduced rates if their vehicle has certain safety features.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

Nationwide: Best for customer service

User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$126/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$217/mo
4.3
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (487)
Donna
Verified Review

Nationwide Mostly on Your Side

Reviewed in South Carolina on July 2025
Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.
Phyllis
Verified Review

I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high

Reviewed in Tennessee on July 2025
Home insurance is too high, check around.
David
Verified Review

Switching to Progressive

Reviewed in Washington on June 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
See all Nationwide reviews
JD Power
641
NAIC Index
0.7
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company

For people who value customer service, Nationwide is worth considering.

The company claimed one of the top spots in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the North Central region. It also scored well above average in overall customer satisfaction in the North Central region and received high marks for claims satisfaction nationwide. Nationwide also holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Pros

  • Offers 24/7 roadside assistance coverage add-on

  • SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers)

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

  • Some discounts and programs not available in all states

  • Not available in every state

GEICO: Best for added protection

User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$183/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$228/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,442)
Marion
Verified Review

Change rates without notification

Reviewed in Georgia on July 2025
They raise rates without notification, and when you call them, it's just, "Well, that's the way it is."
Richard
Verified Review

Average

Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Expensive and monthly rates fluctuate.
Ernette
Verified Review

One of the better ones

Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Easy to work with.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
637
NAIC Index
0.59
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

  • We chose the best car insurance companies for Michigan college students based on average premiums, customer service ratings, discount availability, and range of coverage options offered.

Cost of car insurance for Michigan college students

The cost of car insurance for Michigan college students varies based on the student’s age. Male teens pay about $246 per month, while female teens pay about $230 per month. By age 25, those premiums drop considerably for both genders. 

See the chart below for average Michigan teen insurance costs and rates for ages 16, 20, and 25.

Average Liability-Only Rates by Age Group

Average Liability-Only Rates by Age Group

What to know about staying on your parents’ car insurance

One major benefit of keeping a college student on their parents’ insurance policy is ensuring continuous coverage at school and when they return home for school breaks.

It’s also cheaper to keep a student on the family policy. Since insurers consider teens to be high-risk drivers, stand-alone policies are often much more expensive than staying on an existing policy.[3]

On the flip side, maintaining coverage for your college student increases your premiums. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) estimates that having a teen driver on your policy increases your premiums by 50% to 100%.[4]

See the chart below for average liability-only and full-coverage costs.

Drivers
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Two parents + a teen driver$296$599
Two parents$157$316
Teen driver on their own policy$184$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance for college students out of state

Let your insurer know if your child attends school out of state or at least 100 miles from home. If your student leaves their car at home, you may qualify for lower rates while they’re away at school.

Keeping your child on your policy during the school year can save money while ensuring they have coverage when they return home for school breaks or holidays.

If your student takes a car to school out of state, check that state’s insurance laws. Your child will need at least the minimum coverage required by state law.

Learn More: Best Car Insurance for College Students

Car insurance for international students

International students who plan to drive while attending school in Michigan also need car insurance.

Traditional insurers like State Farm and Progressive insure international drivers, while companies like GradGuard specialize in coverage for college students, including international students.

The type of insurance an international student needs depends on whether they plan to rent or buy a car. Rental companies often provide temporary coverage, but students who plan to buy a car while they’re living in the U.S. will need standard car insurance.

To drive in the U.S. legally, international students need car insurance and a driver’s license. International students may be able to drive with their foreign license, but they may also need an international driving permit (IDP), depending on the state.

5 ways for college students to get cheaper insurance

Although younger drivers pay higher insurance rates, premiums vary based on several factors.

College students can often lower their premiums by following these tips:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/31e262b593/book.svg

    Get good grades

    Many insurers offer a good student discount for students who maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Take a defensive driving course

    Completing a defensive driving course can help your student become a better driver and may qualify them for an insurance discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Choose a higher deductible

    Policies with higher deductibles are usually cheaper than those with lower deductibles, although you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Reduce coverages

    Skipping optional coverages like collision, comprehensive, and rental car coverage can help reduce premiums if your student’s car isn’t worth much.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Leave the car at home

    If your student attends school more than 100 miles away and doesn’t take a car, your premiums may be lower.

You may also find cheap car insurance by shopping around before each policy renewal. Compare insurers’ rates, coverage, discounts, and policy terms to get the best deal.

Michigan car insurance requirements

Michigan requires three types of insurance coverage for all drivers:

  • Liability insurance: Liability insurance covers any bodily injuries or property damage your student causes to others. In Michigan, drivers need to have $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 in property damage liability to cover property damage in another state. Liability insurance doesn’t pay for car repairs if your student causes an accident, or if hail, fire, theft, or vandalism damages the car.

  • Property protection insurance: If your student causes a car accident in Michigan that damages a building, fence, or other structure, property protection insurance covers repair costs. But if the accident happens outside of Michigan, liability insurance applies based on where the accident occurred.

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP covers your student’s medical expenses and lost wages if they’re hurt in an accident.[5]

College student car insurance FAQs

For additional information on insurance for college students in Michigan, check out the answers to some frequently asked questions.

  • How much is car insurance for college students in Michigan?

    That depends on the student’s age and other factors. Male teen drivers pay an average of $246 per month for car insurance, while female teen drivers pay an average of $230. Once drivers reach their 20s, the average costs fall to $194 and $181, respectively.

  • What are some car insurance discounts for college students?

    College students may qualify for a car insurance discount if they get good grades, take a defensive driving course, or leave their car at home while attending school.

  • Are there age limits for students to stay on their parents’ car insurance?

    As long as a student lives at the same address or is enrolled in school full time, there’s no age limit for how long they can stay on their parents’ car insurance policy. Once a student leaves home permanently, though, they’ll typically need to buy their own insurance policy.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Risk Factors for Teen Drivers."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Students."
  5. Michigan.gov. "MICHIGAN SELECTION OF PERSONAL INJURY PROTECTION (PIP) MEDICAL COVERAGE -- INDIVIDUALS."
