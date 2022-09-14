Courtney Washington is a Texas A&M University graduate. Her extensive knowledge and background in auto, home, and umbrella policies make her a one-stop shop for insurance advice and information. She loves to help her readers understand their insurance choices so they can make informed decisions about their coverage.
Medford is one of the top small cities in the country, and there is plenty to love about life here. Fortunately, that list includes affordable car insurance.
State law requires anyone who registers a car in Medford to carry at least the minimum insurance requirements.[1] The average monthly cost for this liability coverage is $85, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $148. These rates make Medford one of the more affordable cities for insurance in Oregon.
Multiple factors likely contribute to Medford’s lower rates. For example, Medford drivers have a relatively short commute time of just over 17 minutes. Less time on the road can mean a lower risk of getting into an accident. The city of more than 85,000 also has a comparatively low accident rate – Medford had just 2,011 crashes and 21 fatalities in 2021.[2]
While Medford’s average car insurance rates are lower than both the Oregon and national averages, comparing car insurance quotes could help you save even more.
Quick Facts
Mile Auto, Safeco and Liberty Mutual offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Medford.
More than 12% of 2021 accidents in Medford involved speeding, and nearly 6% involved alcohol, DOT data shows.
In Oregon, car insurers can consider credit history when deciding whether to issue a new policy, but they can’t use credit information to raise premiums when a policy renews.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Medford
The cheapest auto insurance for you depends on your coverage needs and situation. Insurance companies use numerous factors to decide how much to charge each driver for coverage. Each insurer also rates each component differently. All of this means the best way to find the affordable coverage you need is to shop around and compare quotes from several insurers.
As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best For
Country Financial
4.3
$47
$22
Teen drivers
State Farm
4.4
$64
$43
Discounts
Mile Auto
3.4
$63
$52
Low-mileage drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo
Country Financial offers driver and family discounts to lessen the burden of insuring young drivers. The company also offers discounts for taking a driver’s safety course, having good grades, being a college graduate, and going to driving school.
The company also offers other products and several opportunities to bundle homeowners or renters insurance and auto coverage to bring pricing down even further.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
State Farm is a nationwide insurance agency that can spread high-risk stakes to lower-risk areas allowing it to offer lower rates overall. State Farm also offers discounts that can bring pricing down even further, including vehicle safety, passive restraint, anti-theft, multiple auto, bundling, and more.
The company also offers life insurance and policies for small businesses.
Pros
Strong financial stability
In-person, online, and phone support in Medford
Cons
Mixed reviews for claims handling
Must purchase the policy either on the phone or in person with an insurance agent
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$53/mo
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive. Customers of Mile Auto send in their odometer readings monthly and are billed a base rate plus a per-mile rate they drive. College students, Sunday drivers, people who work from home, weekend explorers, and others who drive less than 10,000 miles per year could save substantially with this insurer.
The easiest way to find the cheapest car insurance in Medford is to shop around. Insurance companies weigh their criteria differently from one another.
Generally, insurance companies look at a driver’s ZIP code, age, marital status, driving record, credit history, and more during the underwriting process.
Some of these factors are outside your control. Others aren’t, and you can always reduce your insurance expenses with the following tips:
Focus on lowering your speed and driving safely. Speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs can all affect your insurance premiums dramatically.
Take advantage of as many discounts as you can. Be sure to ask your insurer what discounts are available. There may be some you hadn’t considered.
Consider raising your deductible. The higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premium. However, make sure you don’t raise your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.
Opt for the minimum car insurance coverages if you have older vehicles.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Medford: Mile Auto
Liability insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you must carry to register and legally drive in Oregon. Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s bodily injuries and vehicle repairs in an accident you cause.
The average rate for liability-only insurance in Medford is $85 per month, and you can see a collection of rates from leading insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Medford: Mile Auto
Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage plus comprehensive and collision insurance. If you’re at fault in an accident, your full-coverage policy will pay for the other party’s vehicle repairs and medical expenses as well as fix your car.
You can also add other coverages to your policy, including coverage for a rental car if your car is in the shop after an accident.
The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Medford is $148 per month, and you can find a list of leading insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
Oregon is an at-fault state, which means whichever driver caused the accident is responsible for paying the injured party’s medical and repair expenses. However, personal injury protection is also a requirement, and this lets you receive payment for your medical expenses regardless of fault. The state also requires drivers to carry the minimum limits, outlined in the table below.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection
$15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
While drivers in Oregon aren’t required to carry more than the above minimum coverage types and limits, it may be prudent to increase these coverage amounts.
You may also want to consider adding the following coverages:
Collision coverage
If you’re at fault in an accident, collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
If your vehicle is damaged by something other than an accident, such as a storm or a fire, comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace it.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other serious traffic violation that shows on your record. An incident will usually increase your car insurance rates because insurers see incidents as indicators of future dangerous driving behavior. DUIs are seen as being especially serious and may cause your insurer to drop you altogether.
Drivers with clean driving records get better rates overall, as illustrated in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Your age can have a dramatic effect on your car insurance rates. Teenagers pay some of the highest insurance premiums because of their lack of driving experience and an increased likelihood of being in an accident.
You can expect to enjoy your lowest insurance rates between the ages of 35 and 70. After the age of 70, rates start to increase again because reduced faculties make senior drivers more likely to be in an accident. In addition, seniors involved in an accident are more likely to require additional medical care.
This table illustrates the average rates you can expect to pay based on your age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
18
$350
25
$251
35
$189
45
$168
55
$145
65
$130
75
$134
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Medford car insurance quotes by credit tier
Oregon allows insurance companies to use a customer’s credit history to decide their rate; however, the state bars insurers from using it to affect rates at renewal.[7] A licensed driver with excellent or good credit can enjoy lower rates because the company sees them as more financially stable. Companies see drivers with poor credit as less financially stable and more likely to file a claim if they’re in an accident.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Medford car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you get the best car insurance rates in Medford? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Medford?
The total average rate for car insurance in Medford is $117 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $85 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $148 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Medford?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance available in Medford, at a rate of $44 per month. Medford drivers can also find affordable coverage from Safeco and Liberty Mutual, the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability rates as low as $61 and $71, respectively.
However, it may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers before choosing the best policy for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Medford?
Country Financial, State Farm, and Mile Auto rank as three of the top insurers in Medford. Country Financial offers low rates for teens, who pay some of the market’s highest premiums. Meanwhile, Mile Auto charges rates based on how much you drive, leading to considerable savings for low-mileage drivers. Finally, State Farm is the nation’s biggest insurer, offers several discounts, and earns high marks for financial stability and customer service.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
