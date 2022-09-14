Medford is one of the top small cities in the country, and there is plenty to love about life here. Fortunately, that list includes affordable car insurance.

State law requires anyone who registers a car in Medford to carry at least the minimum insurance requirements.[1] The average monthly cost for this liability coverage is $85, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $148. These rates make Medford one of the more affordable cities for insurance in Oregon.

Multiple factors likely contribute to Medford’s lower rates. For example, Medford drivers have a relatively short commute time of just over 17 minutes. Less time on the road can mean a lower risk of getting into an accident. The city of more than 85,000 also has a comparatively low accident rate – Medford had just 2,011 crashes and 21 fatalities in 2021.[2]

While Medford’s average car insurance rates are lower than both the Oregon and national averages, comparing car insurance quotes could help you save even more.