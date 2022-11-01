4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Average Cost of Car Insurance in Oregon (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterOregondelimiterAverage Cost
Car InsurancedelimiterOregondelimiterAverage Cost

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • On average, auto insurance in Oregon is $179 per month and $2,148 per year.

  • Married couples in Oregon spend $15 less per month than single individuals.

  • Average auto insurance rates in Oregon are $10 more for men than women.

Average rates for auto insurance in Oregon are $179 per month and $2,148 per year, which falls below the national average of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, specific rates depend on factors that vary from driver to driver, such as driving history, marital status, set deductible, gender, coverage level, insurance provider, location in state, vehicle type, and more.

No one likes the price tag associated with auto insurance, which is why it’s important to find an affordable policy that meets your individualized insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool, you can easily shop around to find the best rates from the top auto insurance companies prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy.

How much does car insurance cost in Oregon?

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon?

On average, Oregon drivers spend $179 per month and $2,148 per year on auto insurance coverage, which is less expensive than the national average rate. Individual premiums will vary based on driving history, personal information, insurer, and more.

Car insurance coverage in Oregon costs $179 per month and $2,148 per year on average, though prices vary based on the methodology of specific auto insurance providers. Factors typically considered by auto insurers include driving history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, coverage levels, set deductible, city of residence, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Oregon Auto Insurance Rates

Car insurance premiums range in price for each individual, but we identified the average car insurance rates of a number of the best car insurance companies available in the state of Oregon. In practice, rates will be tailored to each individual’s driving history and personal profile, but this selection gives you an idea of insurance costs to expect before further comparison.

Insurance ProviderAverage Monthly Premium
National General$110
Travelers$117
Progressive$121
Nationwide$160
Liberty Mutual$186
Bristol West$196
Dairyland$231
Metromile$90
Mile Auto$97
Kemper Preferred$137
Kemper$137
Direct Auto$152
Kemper Speciality$158
Safeco$166
Acuity$182
Midvale Home & Auto$184
Stillwater$277
The General$284
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

How are insurance rates calculated in Oregon?

Monthly and annual premiums are calculated for policyholders by auto insurance providers through varying methodology. Most insurers consider common factors like driving history, age, gender, marital status, vehicle type, discount eligibility, set deductible, and city of residence. The level of coverage chosen by the policyholder also greatly influences auto rates.

Oregon Car Insurance Rates by City

Monthly and annual rates do vary depending on the city or county in Oregon that you live in. Area-specific factors influencing premiums include population, crime rates, weather, and climate. Auto insurance rates in the following more expensive cities in Oregon all cost more than $200 per month on average: Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Salem, West Linn, and Woodburn.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Albany$170
Beaverton$228
Bend$152
Corvallis$165
Eugene$158
Grants Pass$138
Gresham$256
Hillsboro$207
Keizer$137
Lake Oswego$193
McMinnville$170
Medford$154
Oregon City$215
Portland$224
Redmond$160
Salem$206
Springfield$155
Tualatin$198
West Linn$210
Woodburn$219
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by credit tier?

An Oregon law went into effect in January 2022 that prohibits auto insurance providers from considering the credit scores of their policyholders when calculating rates for an insurance policy, be it minimum liability coverage or a full-coverage policy. Despite that law, we identified that Oregon drivers with excellent credit pay the least for insurance by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Premium
Poor Credit$185
Average Credit$187
Good Credit$188
Excellent Credit$168
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by driver age?

Age is a significant indicator of what price your car insurance will shake out to in Oregon. Teen drivers and young drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest rates due to their inexperience driving and greater likelihood of having an auto accident or incident. Rates decrease with age for drivers between 25 and 69 before increasing again for old drivers in their 70s and 80s.

Average Cost of Car Insurance in Oregon by Driver Age
Drivers under 25$297
20s$225
30s$169
40s$170
50s$149
60s$130
70s$137
80s and older$151
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by driver gender?

Men in Oregon spend $10 more per month on car insurance than women throughout the state. Across the country, women statistically practice safer driving habits and drive smaller, less expensive vehicles than men. Partially due to these two reasons, insurance providers view women as lower-risk drivers than men—especially men under the age of 30.

Average Monthly Quote for Women in OregonAverage Monthly Quote for Men in Oregon
$181$191
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by marital status?

On average, married couples in Oregon spend $15 less monthly on car insurance than their single peers. When assessing risk levels, insurance providers tend to view marriage as an indicator of reliability and financial stability, especially if the policyholders are homeowners.

Average Monthly Quote for Singles in OregonAverage Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Oregon
$189$174
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon for high-risk drivers?

Insurance providers reward safe drivers who have clean driving records with significantly lower rates than high-risk drivers. Policyholders with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face increased monthly premiums. Once drivers have a recorded auto incident history, auto providers charge more in order to financially protect themselves from potential mistakes.

Driver ProfileAverage Monthly Premium in Oregon
Clean Record$160
DUI$196
At-Fault Accident$239
Speeding Ticket$234
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Cheap Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers

Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level

Minimum coverage required in Oregon for property damage liability and bodily injury liability presents the cheapest options for car insurance and prevents your status as an uninsured motorist. More robust options like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance cost more but provide greater protection overall for policyholders.

Coverage LevelAverage Monthly Premium in Oregon
Liability Only$142
Comprehensive$159
Collision$212
Full Coverage$214
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance by Coverage

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $15,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs after a car accident caused by a driver with little or no insurance. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.

Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon

Drivers have many options to help them save on car insurance, from bundling an auto policy with home or renters insurance and increasing your deductible to actively shopping around for the best rates before purchasing auto coverage. The Insurify car insurance comparison tool will help you determine the provider with cheap rates that is right for your insurance needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, insurance rates vary depending on your county or city of residence in the state of Oregon. Area-specific factors influencing insurance rates include crime rates, population, weather, infrastructure, and climate. The cities currently ranking as some of the most expensive cities for insurance in the state include Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Salem, West Linn, and Woodburn.

  • On average, Oregon car insurance is $179 per month and $2,148 per year, though prices are impacted by many factors on an individual level. Costs for state minimum coverage limits or a more robust coverage plan influence decrease or increase costs. Further factors include driving history, insurance provider, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, and insurance provider.

  • With rates of $179 monthly ($2,148 yearly) on average, Oregon drivers pay less than the national average for auto insurance, but many factors influence rates. Currently, insurance providers like Allstate, American Family, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA offer higher rates than cheaper options like Metromile, Progressive, and Kemper Preferred.

  • To find cheap car insurance in Oregon, you should use the thorough Insurify quote-comparison tool to easily compare insurance rates from the best car insurance companies available in Oregon. By considering all of your insurance options, you are more likely to end up with an auto insurer you can afford that provides you with the insurance coverage you need.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterOregondelimiterAverage Cost