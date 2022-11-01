4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
On average, auto insurance in Oregon is $179 per month and $2,148 per year.
Married couples in Oregon spend $15 less per month than single individuals.
Average auto insurance rates in Oregon are $10 more for men than women.
Average rates for auto insurance in Oregon are $179 per month and $2,148 per year, which falls below the national average of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, specific rates depend on factors that vary from driver to driver, such as driving history, marital status, set deductible, gender, coverage level, insurance provider, location in state, vehicle type, and more.
No one likes the price tag associated with auto insurance, which is why it’s important to find an affordable policy that meets your individualized insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool, you can easily shop around to find the best rates from the top auto insurance companies prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy.
How much does car insurance cost in Oregon?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon?
On average, Oregon drivers spend $179 per month and $2,148 per year on auto insurance coverage, which is less expensive than the national average rate. Individual premiums will vary based on driving history, personal information, insurer, and more.
Car insurance coverage in Oregon costs $179 per month and $2,148 per year on average, though prices vary based on the methodology of specific auto insurance providers. Factors typically considered by auto insurers include driving history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, coverage levels, set deductible, city of residence, and more.
Best Oregon Auto Insurance Rates
Car insurance premiums range in price for each individual, but we identified the average car insurance rates of a number of the best car insurance companies available in the state of Oregon. In practice, rates will be tailored to each individual’s driving history and personal profile, but this selection gives you an idea of insurance costs to expect before further comparison.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|National General
|$110
|Travelers
|$117
|Progressive
|$121
|Nationwide
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$186
|Bristol West
|$196
|Dairyland
|$231
|Metromile
|$90
|Mile Auto
|$97
|Kemper Preferred
|$137
|Kemper
|$137
|Direct Auto
|$152
|Kemper Speciality
|$158
|Safeco
|$166
|Acuity
|$182
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$184
|Stillwater
|$277
|The General
|$284
How are insurance rates calculated in Oregon?
Monthly and annual premiums are calculated for policyholders by auto insurance providers through varying methodology. Most insurers consider common factors like driving history, age, gender, marital status, vehicle type, discount eligibility, set deductible, and city of residence. The level of coverage chosen by the policyholder also greatly influences auto rates.
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by City
Monthly and annual rates do vary depending on the city or county in Oregon that you live in. Area-specific factors influencing premiums include population, crime rates, weather, and climate. Auto insurance rates in the following more expensive cities in Oregon all cost more than $200 per month on average: Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Salem, West Linn, and Woodburn.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Albany
|$170
|Beaverton
|$228
|Bend
|$152
|Corvallis
|$165
|Eugene
|$158
|Grants Pass
|$138
|Gresham
|$256
|Hillsboro
|$207
|Keizer
|$137
|Lake Oswego
|$193
|McMinnville
|$170
|Medford
|$154
|Oregon City
|$215
|Portland
|$224
|Redmond
|$160
|Salem
|$206
|Springfield
|$155
|Tualatin
|$198
|West Linn
|$210
|Woodburn
|$219
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by credit tier?
An Oregon law went into effect in January 2022 that prohibits auto insurance providers from considering the credit scores of their policyholders when calculating rates for an insurance policy, be it minimum liability coverage or a full-coverage policy. Despite that law, we identified that Oregon drivers with excellent credit pay the least for insurance by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$185
|Average Credit
|$187
|Good Credit
|$188
|Excellent Credit
|$168
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by driver age?
Age is a significant indicator of what price your car insurance will shake out to in Oregon. Teen drivers and young drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest rates due to their inexperience driving and greater likelihood of having an auto accident or incident. Rates decrease with age for drivers between 25 and 69 before increasing again for old drivers in their 70s and 80s.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Oregon by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$297
|20s
|$225
|30s
|$169
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$149
|60s
|$130
|70s
|$137
|80s and older
|$151
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by driver gender?
Men in Oregon spend $10 more per month on car insurance than women throughout the state. Across the country, women statistically practice safer driving habits and drive smaller, less expensive vehicles than men. Partially due to these two reasons, insurance providers view women as lower-risk drivers than men—especially men under the age of 30.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Oregon
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Oregon
|$181
|$191
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon by marital status?
On average, married couples in Oregon spend $15 less monthly on car insurance than their single peers. When assessing risk levels, insurance providers tend to view marriage as an indicator of reliability and financial stability, especially if the policyholders are homeowners.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Oregon
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Oregon
|$189
|$174
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon for high-risk drivers?
Insurance providers reward safe drivers who have clean driving records with significantly lower rates than high-risk drivers. Policyholders with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face increased monthly premiums. Once drivers have a recorded auto incident history, auto providers charge more in order to financially protect themselves from potential mistakes.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Oregon
|Clean Record
|$160
|DUI
|$196
|At-Fault Accident
|$239
|Speeding Ticket
|$234
Oregon Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Minimum coverage required in Oregon for property damage liability and bodily injury liability presents the cheapest options for car insurance and prevents your status as an uninsured motorist. More robust options like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance cost more but provide greater protection overall for policyholders.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Oregon
|Liability Only
|$142
|Comprehensive
|$159
|Collision
|$212
|Full Coverage
|$214
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs after a car accident caused by a driver with little or no insurance. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Oregon
Drivers have many options to help them save on car insurance, from bundling an auto policy with home or renters insurance and increasing your deductible to actively shopping around for the best rates before purchasing auto coverage. The Insurify car insurance comparison tool will help you determine the provider with cheap rates that is right for your insurance needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, insurance rates vary depending on your county or city of residence in the state of Oregon. Area-specific factors influencing insurance rates include crime rates, population, weather, infrastructure, and climate. The cities currently ranking as some of the most expensive cities for insurance in the state include Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Salem, West Linn, and Woodburn.
On average, Oregon car insurance is $179 per month and $2,148 per year, though prices are impacted by many factors on an individual level. Costs for state minimum coverage limits or a more robust coverage plan influence decrease or increase costs. Further factors include driving history, insurance provider, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, and insurance provider.
With rates of $179 monthly ($2,148 yearly) on average, Oregon drivers pay less than the national average for auto insurance, but many factors influence rates. Currently, insurance providers like Allstate, American Family, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA offer higher rates than cheaper options like Metromile, Progressive, and Kemper Preferred.
To find cheap car insurance in Oregon, you should use the thorough Insurify quote-comparison tool to easily compare insurance rates from the best car insurance companies available in Oregon. By considering all of your insurance options, you are more likely to end up with an auto insurer you can afford that provides you with the insurance coverage you need.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
