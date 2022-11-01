Average rates for auto insurance in Oregon are $179 per month and $2,148 per year, which falls below the national average of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Ultimately, specific rates depend on factors that vary from driver to driver, such as driving history, marital status, set deductible, gender, coverage level, insurance provider, location in state, vehicle type, and more.

No one likes the price tag associated with auto insurance, which is why it’s important to find an affordable policy that meets your individualized insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance quote-comparison tool, you can easily shop around to find the best rates from the top auto insurance companies prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy.