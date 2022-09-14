Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents occur on the road all the time. Incidents almost always increase your insurance premium, whether it’s an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and while multiple violations can affect your rates, you can still find affordable insurance.

Below, we’ll cover what you can expect to pay for insurance after different types of incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Insurers see speeding as unsafe driving behavior, which is why drivers with speeding tickets on their records often pay more for insurance. The effect on your premium will vary by insurer and the severity of the ticket.

In addition to an insurance hike, you’ll likely also pay fines. Oregon speeding ticket costs depend on where you’re driving and how many miles above the speed limit you’re going. Speeding in school zones or work zones may result in higher fees.

On average, Salem drivers with speeding tickets pay $177 per month for liability coverage and $313 for full-coverage auto insurance.

Here are some of the average monthly rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Salem.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 56 94 Safeco 78 132 Liberty Mutual 91 154 National General 99 167 Direct Auto 100 169 Midvale Home & Auto 109 184 Dairyland 129 218 Bristol West 133 224 The General 168 284

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your record will often result in your insurer increasing your insurance rates since insurers consider drivers who have caused an accident to be at higher risk than drivers with clean records. However, the effects on your rate should diminish with time by practicing safe driving habits.

Salem drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $243 per month for car insurance.

Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 56 94 Safeco 78 131 Liberty Mutual 91 153 National General 99 166 Direct Auto 100 168 Midvale Home & Auto 109 183 Dairyland 129 217 Bristol West 133 223 The General 168 282

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Like anywhere else, driving under the influence in Oregon is a serious offense and can result in fees, license suspension, and even jail time. Aside from that, you’ll likely also see a bump in your insurance costs after a DUI, as insurers perceive you as a riskier investment and adjust rates accordingly.

In Salem, the average rates for drivers with DUIs are $200 for liability-only insurance and $353 for full coverage.

