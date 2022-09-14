Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Drivers in Salem can expect to pay an average of $210 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $119 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are higher than Oregon’s average of $139 and slightly higher than the national average of $154 per month.
The capital of Oregon, Salem is the state’s second-largest city, with a population of around 177,000.[1] It also has a comparatively high crime rate, which could contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance rates.[2] However, rates vary based on your driving record, age, ZIP code, and other factors, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying.
Quick Facts
Mile Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the cheapest car insurance companies for Salem drivers.
Oregon is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Oregon can use a credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance rate.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Salem
The cheapest car insurance for one driver may not necessarily be the cheapest option for you — insurance companies weigh driving factors differently. That’s why it’s important to get quotes from a few companies to make sure they’re not just the cheapest overall but the cheapest for your specific needs.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best car insurance companies in Salem, Oregon.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
State Farm offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in Salem and scored above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. The company offers plenty of coverage options, such as collision, comprehensive, and medical payments. It also provides multiple discounts, including good driving and vehicle safety discounts.
Pros
Competitive rates
Multiple discounts for young adults
Cons
Discounts and coverage options vary by state
Gap insurance not available
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
With a pay-per-mile structure, Mile Auto can help people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles a year save on insurance. Auto Mile’s website states it can help low-mileage drivers save 30% to 40% off their current rates.
Pros
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
No telematics-based tracking device required
Cons
Available in only 11 states
Limited coverage options
Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo
There are 8,747 veterans in Salem who could benefit from USAA, and that doesn’t include active-duty military members and their families.[3] USAA offers various benefits for military members, including a 15% discount on comprehensive coverage for storing your vehicle on base.
Pros
Several different types of discounts
High customer satisfaction rating
Cons
Only available to current and former members of the military and their families
Discounts vary by state
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
Rates start at $63 per month for liability coverage
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Salem
Car insurance companies consider a variety of factors when determining your premiums, like your age, driving record, vehicle type, ZIP code, and even your credit score. Each company weighs these factors differently, so you’ll get varying rates across the board.
Here are some tips to help you find cheap car insurance rates in Salem:
Shop around. You may be surprised how much rates can vary between insurers. It’s a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurers so you know you’re getting the best deal for your needs.
Increase your deductible. A deductible is an amount you must pay before your insurer starts paying a covered claim. Raising your deductible may lower your insurance bill but increase your out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
Improve your credit score. Insurers in Oregon can consider your credit score when setting rates and may perceive people with lower credit scores as riskier and adjust rates accordingly. Improving your credit score may lower your insurance costs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Salem: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance helps cover the expenses of the other driver if you cause an accident, such as medical expenses and the cost to repair or replace their vehicle. However, it won’t cover your own vehicle damages and medical bills.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Salem is Mile Auto, with an average cost of $63 per month.
Here are some of the average rates for liability-only car insurance from top insurers in Salem:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Salem: State Farm
While liability insurance covers injuries and damage to other people, full-coverage auto insurance protects you and your property. Full coverage is worth considering if you want to avoid paying medical bills and repair costs out of pocket.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Salem is State Farm, with an average cost of $68 per month.
Below are the average rates for full-coverage car insurance policies in Salem.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Oregon
Like in most states, Oregon drivers must carry liability insurance. Keep in mind these are only minimums, and you should consider more coverage to minimize the possibility of out-of-pocket expenses after an accident.
Below are the minimum insurance coverage requirements in Oregon.[4]
Cars start depreciating in value as soon as you drive them off the lot. Gap insurance helps cover the gap between the depreciated value of your vehicle and the amount left on your loan or lease if your car is stolen or totaled.
Rental car reimbursement coverage
Rental car reimbursement helps pay for alternative transportation, such as rental cars or train and bus tickets, while your car is in the shop.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents occur on the road all the time. Incidents almost always increase your insurance premium, whether it’s an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and while multiple violations can affect your rates, you can still find affordable insurance.
Below, we’ll cover what you can expect to pay for insurance after different types of incidents.
Shop for Car Insurance in Salem, OR
Rates start at $85 for drivers with an incident
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Insurers see speeding as unsafe driving behavior, which is why drivers with speeding tickets on their records often pay more for insurance. The effect on your premium will vary by insurer and the severity of the ticket.
In addition to an insurance hike, you’ll likely also pay fines. Oregon speeding ticket costs depend on where you’re driving and how many miles above the speed limit you’re going. Speeding in school zones or work zones may result in higher fees.
On average, Salem drivers with speeding tickets pay $177 per month for liability coverage and $313 for full-coverage auto insurance.
Here are some of the average monthly rates for drivers with a speeding ticket in Salem.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Having an at-fault accident on your record will often result in your insurer increasing your insurance rates since insurers consider drivers who have caused an accident to be at higher risk than drivers with clean records. However, the effects on your rate should diminish with time by practicing safe driving habits.
Salem drivers with at-fault accidents on their motor vehicle records pay an overall average of $243 per month for car insurance.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Like anywhere else, driving under the influence in Oregon is a serious offense and can result in fees, license suspension, and even jail time. Aside from that, you’ll likely also see a bump in your insurance costs after a DUI, as insurers perceive you as a riskier investment and adjust rates accordingly.
In Salem, the average rates for drivers with DUIs are $200 for liability-only insurance and $353 for full coverage.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Salem drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age is one of the factors insurers consider when setting rates. The youngest and oldest drivers tend to pay the most for insurance. Rates decrease around age 35 but increase at around age 70. This could be due to an increased risk of injury from an accident, which can lead to higher claims.
On average, senior drivers in Salem pay $141 for a full-coverage policy each month and $80 per month for liability-only coverage.
Here are the average monthly rates for seniors in Salem.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Due to their lack of driving experience and high accident rates, teen drivers can expect to pay higher than average premiums. However, teens have ways to lower costs, such as good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and staying on a parent’s insurance policy.
Teen drivers in Salem pay an overall average of $299 per month for car insurance.
Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance rates for teen drivers in Salem.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Salem
Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Salem car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Salem.
How much is car insurance in Salem?
On average, car insurance in Salem costs $210 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability-only insurance. Your unique premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Salem?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Salem, starting at $63 for liability-only coverage. Salem drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and Liberty Mutual, which have liability rates as low as $88 and $103, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Salem?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Salem, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA are the best car insurance companies. State Farm and USAA have Insurify Quality Scores above 4.0 (out of 5.0) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto is the best option for infrequent drivers in Salem, offering pay-per-mile insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon costs an average of $102 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $67 for liability coverage and $137 for full coverage.
Is car insurance higher in Oregon?
Car insurance in Oregon is slightly higher than the national average, but it’s not the most expensive state for car insurance. Part of the reason Oregon’s insurance rates are expensive is because of its extensive minimum car insurance requirements.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.