Updated November 1, 2022
A wine country favorite, McMinnville is increasingly becoming known as a year-round vacation destination thanks in part to the huge marketing efforts of this small town. Over the past few years, the town has been featured on the pages of the New York Times, Forbes.com, and Vogue.
But you don’t have to go that big to get cheap car insurance. All you need is an internet connection and five minutes. Even McMinnville drivers know that no matter how good they have it, insurance coverage is one thing they shouldn’t go without.
Car Insurance in McMinnville, OR
The average cost of Oregon car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in McMinnville, OR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in McMinnville is $147 per month, or $1764 annually.
Car insurance in McMinnville is $6 less than the average cost of car insurance in Oregon.
The cheapest car insurance provider in McMinnville on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in McMinnville, OR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in McMinnville
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$42 /mo
|State Farm
|$98 /mo
|GEICO
|$115 /mo
|Travelers
|$129 /mo
|Nationwide
|$152 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Oregon
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Oregon roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Oregon[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Oregon is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$15,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Oregon, this coverage applies to bodily injury caused by uninsured drivers.
McMinnville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers should be able to squeak out a car insurance payment at $287 and still have spending money left over. McMinnville residents see the rates go down as they add more years of experience behind the wheel. So those in their 30s snag a $100 price cut over what teens and twentysomethings shell out. And everyone else is below or slightly above the state average of $203. People in their 70s lock in the best deal, with a price less than a third of what teen drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$287
|20s
|$257
|30s
|$157
|40s
|$146
|50s
|$213
|60s
|$114
|70s
|$92
|80s
|N/A
McMinnville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Oregonians like to drive safely for reasons that help them on and off the road. People enjoy the peace of mind that defensive driving gives, and insurance companies reward cautious motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations buy bare-bones policies and opt for liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. An at-fault accident pushes the rate up by $60 per month. Those with mishaps will be glad to know they qualify for the best rates again after three years of careful driving.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$145
|Speeding Ticket
|$292
|At-Fault Accident
|$205
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$119
McMinnville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many McMinnville motorists scratch their heads trying to figure out just how credit plays into driving. In the Beaver State, insurance companies assess credit when setting premiums. Generally, the people with the best credit pay the least. So why do those with poor credit pay less than those with average credit? People with better credit may finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from average to excellent credit will save over $150 per month, or $1,800 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$94
|Good
|$159
|Average
|$225
|Poor
|$185
Find local McMinnville agents
PayneWest Insurance - McMinnville1411 NW Adams St,
McMinnville, OR 97128-3032
Hagan Hamilton Insurance Solutions448 S Baker,
McMinnville, OR 97128-4906
Hagan Hamilton Insurance Solutions- SheridanPO Box 847,
McMinnville, OR 97128
McMinnville Insurance207 NE 19th St \#100,
McMinnville, OR 97128
Yamhill Community Care819 NE 3rd St,
McMinnville, OR 97128
The Mac Agency: Allstate Insurance1900 NE Highway 99W Ste A1,
McMinnville, OR 97128
COUNTRY Financial2490 OR-99W,
McMinnville, OR 97128
Great Northwest Insurance Brokers701 NE 3rd St,
McMinnville, OR 97128
Mark Marshall - State Farm Insurance Agent1045 OR-99W,
McMinnville, OR 97128
Farmers Insurance - Chris Barlow1018 NE 3rd St Ste C,
McMinnville, OR 97128
McMinnville, OR DMV Information
Most people drive (or walk around) McMinnville. But if you are visiting or without a ride for the day, Yamhill County Transit provides accessible bus and reserved ride services throughout Yamhill County, including McMinnville. They currently operate local routes in McMinnville and Newberg and four commuter routes to Hillsboro, Tigard, West Salem, and Grand Ronde. Dial-A-Ride and paratransit rides are available in specific areas. Need to get around town on-demand? In terms of getting to the grapes, custom wine tour transportation options are available through several agencies here as well. Though there’s not an official bikeshare program in McMinnville, you can rent bikes for exploring at Newberg Cycle & Skate. Traditional transportation options like taxi cabs can be found here as well as on-demand transportation services Uber and Lyft.
Public Transportation in McMinnville, OR
Oregon’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services has locations all around the state. At the DMV, Oregon residents can access services like driver’s license and ID card registration and renewal, vehicle registration, and license plate pickup, as well as insurance information and services. If you don’t want to wait, avoid the busiest DMV times and days (Mondays and Fridays or during lunch hours). Would you rather do your DMV business in your pajamas or even on the go? Oregon residents can use the DMV online portal to access a whole slew of services these days.
For more detailed Oregon city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in McMinnville, OR
Even Architectural Digest has weighed in on this small town’s acclaim, naming the Granary District as a must-see stop on their “perfect Pacific Northwest road trip.” While planning stops on your perfect road trip is important, having good auto insurance coverage along the way is something no road-tripper can do without.
Don’t spend more time than you have to sorting out car insurance prices and packages over the phone. Car insurance shoppers have incredible options at their fingertips. Use Insurify to shop for personalized insurance options at a price you can afford.
FAQs - McMinnville, OR Car Insurance
If your car is stolen or damaged in an incident that is not a collision, comprehensive insurance can help pay to fix or replace it. Did someone key your car? Comprehensive insurance. Hit and run? Comprehensive can cover that, too. Comprehensive also covers damages from events like fires and floods (events also referred to as “acts of God”). Riots and run-ins with animals are also covered under comprehensive insurance.
Most companies don’t turn down new business—except when it comes to insurance companies. If you have had several accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI, you may just be too high of a risk to insure. While it’s legal for insurance companies to deny you coverage based on your high-risk status because of these events, you still need insurance to drive. Oregon’s assigned risk plan, AIPSO, is a program that ensures that high-risk drivers have access to the liability insurance they need to drive legally. If you can’t get coverage, start at AIPSO’s Oregon web page, click Find-a-Producer, and follow the prompts.
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage are both required forms of insurance in Oregon. While most people know better than to drive without insurance (or without enough of it), it doesn’t mean that everyone does. This type of insurance coverage protects you if you incur damages by an uninsured or underinsured driver. You’ll usually see this type of coverage written as uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI). This coverage pays up to $25,000 per injured person in your car, up to a total of $50,000 per accident.
Insurify Insights
How Mcminnville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Mcminnville, Oregon below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Mcminnville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Oregon in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Mcminnville
#15
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Oregon
#19
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Oregon
#47
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Oregon
#40
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Oregon
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Mcminnville drivers rank 31 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Mcminnville drivers rank 47 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Oregon, Mcminnville drivers rank 27 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Oregon, Mcminnville drivers rank 27 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Oregon, Mcminnville drivers rank 15 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Mcminnville drivers rank 53 in clean driving records across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with clean record: 71.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Mcminnville drivers rank 15 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Oregon.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Mcminnville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.32%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022