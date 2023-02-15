The Complete Guide to Buying a Car Out of State

Can you buy a car out of state?

Yes, it’s perfectly legal to buy a car out of state, and you might choose to go this route for several reasons.

For example, maybe you live near your state’s border and one of the dealerships you’re shopping at happens to be over the state line. Similarly, it could be that you’ve found a specific car you want — from a dealer, an acquaintance, or an online seller — and it’s in another state.

While there’s nothing that prohibits you from buying a car out of state, the process may be a bit more complicated. For example, you have to pay your home state’s sales tax[1] and meet its emissions standards.[2] You may also need to retitle the vehicle when you get home if it has an out-of-state title or plates.[3]