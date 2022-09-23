>Car Insurance>North Dakota

Average Car Insurance Cost in North Dakota (2024)

Drivers in North Dakota pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated May 28, 2024

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Cheapest recent rates in North Dakota

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $57/mo for liability only and $88/mo for full coverage in North Dakota.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from North Dakota within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 28, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 28, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from North Dakota within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 28, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 28, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

North Dakota drivers pay an average of $88 per month for liability insurance and $155 for full coverage. Compared to the national averages, car insurance rates are cheaper in the Flickertail State, potentially due to its low population density and low crime rates.[1]

Here’s a closer look at how you can compare quotes to find the best deal as a driver in North Dakota.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in North Dakota is lower than the national averages of $104 per month for liability coverage and $215 per month for full coverage.

  • North Dakota is one of the most sparsely populated states, with a population density of just 11 people per square mile.[2]

  • Fargo has the highest car insurance rates in North Dakota.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota?

In North Dakota, drivers pay average monthly auto insurance rates of $88 for liability coverage and $155 for a full-coverage policy. Factors like your location, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, vehicle make and model, coverage levels, and policy limits will determine the rates you pay.[3]

Here’s a look at average car insurance costs in North Dakota from several different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 16 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
The General161100
Bristol West17679
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in North Dakota

Liability rates average $88 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average North Dakota car insurance rates by city

Where you live in North Dakota plays a role in the premiums you receive. If you’re in an urban area, for example, car insurance companies will likely charge you more for an auto policy. This is typically due to the higher rates of accidents, theft, and vandalism. On the flip side, you’ll likely land more affordable auto car insurance and competitive rates if you live in a small town with fewer drivers and auto accidents.

The table below shows car insurance costs in a couple North Dakota cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Fargo$131$94
Grand Forks$122$88
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average North Dakota car insurance rates by age

Due to their limited experience on the road and higher risks of getting into accidents, teens and young drivers usually face higher premiums than older drivers. You’ll find that average rates tend to decrease around age 25 and increase again around age 70.

Here’s an overview of average auto insurance rates for full-coverage insurance in North Dakota, by age group.

Average Monthly Quote by Driver Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in North Dakota

Gender can affect your car insurance costs in North Dakota. In general, men pay more for auto insurance than women because statistics show they’re more likely to get into accidents.[4] Age is also important because it can indicate how much experience you have behind the wheel.

This table breaks down the average rates by gender and age in North Dakota.

AgeMaleFemale
16$299$239
35$133$120
50$117$110
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in North Dakota

Incidents on your driving record — such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs — can increase your car insurance rates. This is because auto insurance companies perceive these traffic violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a future claim. People with a clean driving record enjoy greater savings than high-risk drivers.

Here’s a look at how different incident types affect car insurance premiums in North Dakota.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Clean record$155$88
With accident$195$117
With speeding ticket$231$139
With DUI$224$135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average North Dakota car insurance rates by marital status

Your marital status can influence what you pay for an auto insurance policy in North Dakota. If you’re married, you’re more likely to secure cheaper coverage because you’ll have more access to discounts than if you were a single driver. Being married can also make it easier for you to share the cost of coverage and bundle policies to save some money.

The table below shows average premiums in North Dakota for single and married drivers.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Single$147$89
Married$145$87
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average North Dakota car insurance rates by credit tier

North Dakota, like most states, allows auto insurers to consider a person’s credit history during the underwriting process. This means drivers with good credit typically lock in the lowest average rates for car insurance compared to drivers with less-than-perfect credit histories.[5]

The table below shows average premiums for North Dakota residents based on credit history.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Excellent$114$69
Good$129$78
Fair$147$89
Poor$162$98
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

North Dakota car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in North Dakota, you may find this additional information helpful.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in North Dakota?

    North Dakota drivers pay an average of $88 per month for liability coverage and $155 per month for full coverage. Your location, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, and other factors help determine your average rate.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in North Dakota?

    Liability insurance is the cheapest auto coverage in North Dakota. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare your coverage options so you can zero in on the best policy and the cheapest option for your unique situation. You can work with an insurance agent or use an online insurance-comparison website to get car insurance quotes.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in North Dakota?

    The best car insurance companies in North Dakota include State Farm, American Family, GEICO, Bristol West, The General, and Midvale Home & Auto. These are the best because they have a good reputation and offer affordable car insurance coverage.

  • What is the minimum insurance required in North Dakota?

    In North Dakota, all drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. The state also requires $30,000 in basic no-fault protection.[6]

  • Is it illegal to not have car insurance in North Dakota?

    Yes. It’s illegal to drive without the minimum amount of car insurance in North Dakota. If you’re caught driving without auto insurance that meets state minimums, you may face penalties such as fines, jail time, and license suspension. You’ll also be on the hook for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault auto accident.[7]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. "Resident Population by State."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts North Dakota."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. National Library of Medicine. "Female vs. male relative fatality risk in fatal motor vehicle crashes in the US, 1975–2020."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Insurance scoring."
  6. North Dakota Insurance Department. "Auto."
  7. North Dakota Legislative Council. "Criminal Procedure for Driving Without Liability Insurance."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers