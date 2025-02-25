Best Car Insurance in Maine (2025)

Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.
Shopping for car insurance can be challenging. Everyone has different priorities for what they want in an auto insurer. Insurify analyzed 50 auto insurance companies to help you determine the best car insurance options in Maine.
If you’re in the market for car insurance, keep reading to gather more information about thetop Maine insurance companies.
Best car insurance companies in Maine
Maine has no shortage of car insurance companies. That’s why you should always compare multiple insurers’ prices, coverages, and discounts before you purchase or renew your car insurance policy.
Here’s a look at five companies with the best car insurance in Maine.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$82/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,602 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,288)
Daniel
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Disappointing
Do not use them. Their prices keep increasing every other month.
Matthew
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Uncertain about the price increase
I was quoted $518, but the actual bill increased by $50. I'm not quite sure why. I didn't get a chance to call as today was one of my busiest days ever, but I will be in touch tomorrow.
838
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company
Saving money is a priority for many car insurance shoppers. The State Farm Personal Price Plan makes it easier for Maine drivers to do so. With the Personal Price Plan, you’re in full control of selecting the coverages, discounts, deductible amounts, and more to create a car insurance policy that fits your needs and budget.
Pros
Many discounts available
Agents in more than a dozen Maine cities
Can file a claim online, over the phone, or through the mobile app
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$79/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,699 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (976)
Robert
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
The interaction is always customer-centric. Very pleased.
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
884
1.35
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA provides auto insurance exclusively for military service members and their families. The more than 100,000 military veterans living in Maine and active-duty military members alike can score low rates on their car insurance.[1] Additionally, USAA’s SafePilot and usage-based app programs help you save even more on coverage.
Pros
Savings of up to 30% with SafePilot program
Many discounts tailored for military personnel
Usage-based coverage available
Cons
Coverage available only to military members and families
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$143/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 791 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (412)
Ann
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Good
The local team has always been helpful when needed. However, the price is high.
Shannon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Eh
They doubled my rates after an accident.
Dwynne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Very Satisfied Customer
I have been a Traveler customer for many years and I am very satisfied.
816
0.94
A++
Why we picked this company
Maine has slightly more than 1 million licensed drivers, and almost 50,000 of them are teenagers.[2] Travelers not only has 165 local agents throughout the state but also a number of car insurance discounts tailored toward teen drivers. These discounts include good student, driver training, and student away-at-school discounts.
Pros
Many discounts available
Savings possible with IntelliDrive telematics program
Gap and rental car coverage available
Cons
Many negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$124/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,724 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,897)
Fredi
February 26, 2025
Verified Review
Time to Change. No Customer Loyalty
Every year, the rates go up even without any claims.
Raymond
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
No problems.
Bruce
February 25, 2025
Verified Review
Conflicted
I find it exasperating. I may look for something more affordable!
827
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
Almost one-quarter of Maine’s population (23%) are older than 65, making it the oldest state in the U.S.[3] Seniors residing in Maine could leverage a number of GEICO’s available discounts to lower their car insurance premiums. Older Maine drivers could take a defensive driver course or maintain a clean driving record to save on their car insurance.
Pros
Low rates and car insurance discounts for senior drivers
8.3 /10
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$76/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 785 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Safeco
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Best For
Cash back for being claims free
Optional coverages
Diminishing deductible
Reviews (440)
Linda M
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfied, Looking for Texas Minimum Required Liability Insurance Only
I'm a senior woman who always pays on time and tolerates the rate increases. Despite having no accidents and no reason to correspond, I struggle to get a live person to answer the phone when I need help. I pay month to month from my Social Security. I cannot afford $108.00 a month, especially when I only drive about 5 miles a week. There's no reason for me to deal with such an expensive insurance company.
Frances
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company Ever for Vehicle and Renters
I have been with Safeco for a few years now and I have no complaints about them. When I call, they are very friendly and go above and beyond to ensure I am satisfied with their suggestions. I've never felt so valued when contacting them. At 81 years old, I would prefer lower rates and a yearly policy, as I don't like the 6-month ones. I have always had yearly policies and I will stay with Safeco just to have what I want. This is the best company I've had in a long time.
NR
1.08
A
Why we picked this company
Many factors can go into deciding on the best car insurance in Maine, but sometimes it just comes down to price. Safeco could be a good choice for Maine drivers looking for a low car insurance premium because it has some of the lowest rates in the state.
Pros
Some of the lowest rates in Maine
Cash back for going six months claims-free
Savings possible with RightTrack program
Cons
Quotes only available through an agent
Limited coverage options
Fewer discounts and coverages than competitors
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Maine to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Maine
With so many choices, it can be difficult to decide on the best car insurance in Maine. Here are a few tips to help you select the best auto insurance company for you:
Consider how much coverage you need
How much protection does your car need? If you’re driving a brand-new vehicle, you’ll probably want comprehensive and collision coverage. If you took out a car loan to purchase your vehicle, your lender may require you to have full coverage. On the other hand, if you drive a paid-off vehicle or one on the older side, liability insurance may be enough coverage for you.
Read policyholder reviews
A good quote, multiple discounts, and a variety of coverages you need might be enough to make a car insurance company stand out as having the best car insurance in Maine for you. If you’re still not sure, though, read what others have said about the insurer you’re considering. Look for the J.D. Power ratings, how the insurer fared on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, and how many complaints it received through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Check out discounts
You may be interested in the quote you received from your car insurance company of choice, but you could have a chance to save more on your premium. Look at what discounts each insurer offers. You could save money by having certain safety features in your vehicle, insuring multiple vehicles on your policy, or using the same insurance company to protect your car and home.
Comparison shop
You might like the quote you get from the first car insurance company you shop with. Still, it’s worthwhile to get car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to ensure your coverage needs are met. You may find that the insurer that offers the lowest price doesn’t offer some of the coverage that matters most to you.
Average cost of car insurance in Maine
The average cost of liability car insurance in Maine is $84 per month. This is less than the national average of $105. Meanwhile, full-coverage car insurance in Maine is $151 per month, less than the national average of $199.
Maine has required car insurance policies to provide coverage up to $500 per accident for towing and storage since July 1, 2024. This new coverage is in addition to Maine’s longstanding minimum car insurance requirements, which include bodily injury coverage and property damage liability coverage.
Best car insurance in Maine FAQs
The information below can help answer your remaining questions about finding the best car insurance in Maine.
How much is car insurance in Maine?
Maine drivers pay a monthly average of $84 for liability coverage and $151 for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
What are the best car insurance companies in Maine?
State Farm, GEICO, USAA, Safeco, and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in Maine. But determining the best insurer for you will depend on your budget, how much coverage you need, and any other unique circumstances you may have.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Maine?
Maine’s minimum coverage requirements include bodily liability insurance of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident; $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage; $50,000 per person in uninsured motorist coverage; and $100,000 per accident and $2,000 in medical payments coverage.[4]
