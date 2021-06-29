California Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Flood Insurance in California is an important aspect of homeowners insurance. Here's our guide to the cost of coverage, how it works, and what you can expect.

California is known for endless outdoor adventures. With beautiful beaches, mountains, valleys, lakes, and mesmerizing deserts, California gives homeowners many reasons to love the Golden State. But there’s a natural disaster you can’t escape, no matter where you live in the state: flooding.

Flooding is the number one natural disaster in the United States, and California is no exception. From storms, heavy rain, and tsunamis along the coast to flash floods throughout the desert areas, most of the state is prone to floods.

There isn’t a single county that hasn’t been declared a flood disaster multiple times over. It’s best for homeowners in California to understand flood insurance costs, coverage options, and requirements before disaster strikes.

