California Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

How much is earthquake insurance in California? You can expect to pay $1,200 to $2,200 annually or more depending on your location, claims history, and other factors. The best way to lower your rates if you live in an earthquake-prone area is to invest in seismic upgrades to your house.

When you live in California, the question isn’t “ Will there be earthquakes?” Earthquakes are a fact of life. The question is: Do you have California earthquake insurance to cover your home and belongings when a quake strikes?

Being prepared is crucial to protecting yourself financially from earthquake damage. Forecasters can predict thunderstorms, hurricanes, flooding, and flash floods. But the U.S. Geological Survey and scientists have never predicted a major earthquake.

This guide to California earthquake insurance can help you know what to expect as a homeowner.

In addition to earthquake insurance, make sure you’re protected with the right California homeowners insurance policy. Insurify can compare quotes and connect you with a policy in minutes.