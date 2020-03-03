AAA Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

How customers feel about AAA home insurance

Other consumers’ experience with an insurance company can help you decide whether it’s the best choice for you.

Consumers rating AAA on Trustpilot give it 1.6 out of 5 stars. Although most reviews are for the auto clubs and auto insurance, customers who reviewed AAA for home insurance are largely dissatisfied.

One claimed that their insurance policy had been dropped because of misinterpreted drone images, for example, and a 40-year customer said their premium had doubled and that they couldn’t get calls through to the company.[2]

Customers posting negative reviews of CSAA Insurance Exchange, an AAA insurance company, on the Better Business Bureau website were dissatisfied with claims handling. They received less than expected for major damage to their homes. CSAA is not BBB accredited.[3]

AAA industry ratings

Industry ratings are based on factors like consumer survey results and insurance companies’ financial health. They provide more comprehensive, and sometimes more objective, information about the quality of an insurer’s financial products and services.

In the case of AAA home insurance, ratings vary from one AAA insurer to the next, but the following will give you a general sense of how the companies score.

Rating Score What This Means AM Best A- to A Financial strength rating of “Excellent” J.D. Power 616–671 out of 1,000 Some are lower and some higher than the average score of 640 NAIC Complaint Index 0.25–0.57 Fewer complaints than expected