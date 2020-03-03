AAA Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
You probably know the American Automobile Association for its roadside assistance and travel services. But AAA also offers homeowners insurance through a few of its clubs. Each of these clubs covers a select group of states, so your coverage options and rates depend on your state and the insurer that covers it.
AAA homeowners insurance is available throughout the U.S., but rather than write policies through a single insurance company, it organizes its markets across several association insurance companies. Whichever AAA insurance is available to you, you can expect all the standard coverages plus some additional options to help you customize your policy. What’s more, you might not need AAA membership to qualify.
Find Cheap Home Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
AAA home insurance coverage options
Although AAA home insurance varies by state and club, homeowners insurance typically covers losses due to various perils, including fire, wind, theft, and vandalism. Here are the standard types of coverage you can expect:[1]
Dwelling
Dwelling coverage protects your investment in your home’s structure if a covered peril damages or destroys it, such as roof damage from hail or a fallen tree.
Other structures
Other structures coverage pays to repair or rebuild structures other than your home. It includes attached and detached structures like garages and sheds, as well as pools and driveways.
Personal property
Personal property protection covers your belongings, including those you store somewhere other than your home. Insurance companies usually limit personal property coverage to a percentage of your dwelling coverage or a specific dollar amount.
Liability
Liability coverage protects your assets in certain lawsuits. For example, if someone sues you after they’re injured on your property, or after someone in your family injures them or damages their property, liability protection pays attorney fees and judgments against you.
Additional living expenses
If a covered emergency damages your home so severely that you have to live elsewhere during repairs or rebuilding, your home insurance policy will cover the additional living expenses you incur while you’re displaced. These might include restaurant meals, laundry service, and hotel bills up to your policy limit. This coverage is also called loss of use coverage.
Optional AAA home insurance coverages
Standard homeowners insurance policies exclude specific types of damage. Optional home insurance coverages can protect you against some of those excluded perils. The options available to you through AAA depend on where you live, but they might include the following:
Service line: Standard policies exclude sewer backup and other problems stemming from underground utility lines. This option covers those damages and losses.
Home systems protection: Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover faulty central air conditioning units, furnaces, or hot water heaters unless they sustain damage from a covered peril. This coverage option closes that gap.
Green upgrades: This coverage option protects your investment in equipment and systems that increase your home’s energy efficiency or reduce its carbon footprint.
Earthquake insurance:Earthquakes are a common exclusion, but you can add the coverage to some homeowners insurance policies.
Flood insurance: Regular homeowners insurance doesn’t cover floods. But some insurers offer it as an add-on. Otherwise, you can purchase it through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Scheduled property: Homeowners insurance does cover jewelry, art, and other valuables, but coverage is limited. Scheduled property coverage increases the limits.
Availability of AAA home insurance
AAA doesn’t list the states where its homeowners insurance is available. Call your local club’s customer service phone number for details.
How customers feel about AAA home insurance
Other consumers’ experience with an insurance company can help you decide whether it’s the best choice for you.
Consumers rating AAA on Trustpilot give it 1.6 out of 5 stars. Although most reviews are for the auto clubs and auto insurance, customers who reviewed AAA for home insurance are largely dissatisfied.
One claimed that their insurance policy had been dropped because of misinterpreted drone images, for example, and a 40-year customer said their premium had doubled and that they couldn’t get calls through to the company.[2]
Customers posting negative reviews of CSAA Insurance Exchange, an AAA insurance company, on the Better Business Bureau website were dissatisfied with claims handling. They received less than expected for major damage to their homes. CSAA is not BBB accredited.[3]
AAA industry ratings
Industry ratings are based on factors like consumer survey results and insurance companies’ financial health. They provide more comprehensive, and sometimes more objective, information about the quality of an insurer’s financial products and services.
In the case of AAA home insurance, ratings vary from one AAA insurer to the next, but the following will give you a general sense of how the companies score.
Rating
Score
What This Means
AM Best
A- to A
Financial strength rating of “Excellent”
J.D. Power
616–671 out of 1,000
Some are lower and some higher than the average score of 640
NAIC Complaint Index
0.25–0.57
Fewer complaints than expected
Find the Best Home Insurance for You
See personalized quotes from top home insurers in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
AAA home insurance discounts
Insurance discounts can lower your home insurance premium significantly, so it’s worth shopping around to find a company with discounts you’re likely to qualify for. AAA insurance discounts might include:[4]
Member discount: Some AAA insurers offer discounts to AAA members.
Disappearing deductible: While not a premium discount, this perk reduces your insurance deductible by $50 each year you remain claim-free, up to program limits.
Claim-free rewards: These rewards give you cash back if you finish the year without filing a claim.
Safety equipment: Insurers often discount insurance policies for homes with smoke detectors, anti-burglary devices, and water sensors.
Storm-proofing: Depending on where you live, you could earn a discount for measures such as storm shutters and roof reinforcements that help protect your home against damage.
Loyalty: Some home insurers reduce rates for customers who stick with them for a certain number of years.
Advance quote: Avoiding a last-minute switch to a new insurer can save you money. Consider purchasing new insurance at least a week or two before your old policy expires.
New home: If you’re purchasing a home or just recently purchased one, your insurance company might offer you a discount on home coverage. The discount is often good on resales as well as new builds.
AAA insurance bundling options
Many insurers offer discounts to customers who have more than one type of policy with the company. With AAA, the bundled policies might include home insurance along with AAA auto insurance or life insurance.
How to file a home insurance claim with AAA
The exact process for filing a home insurance claim with AAA depends on your local club and the company that offers insurance for its members. But the steps should be similar to the following, no matter which company you use:[5]
Document losses. Document your losses with a list of damaged and destroyed property. In addition, take photographs or videos of the damage.
Call your insurer. Call the insurance company to file a claim. Alternatively, you could use the company’s website or mobile app if it offers those options. The insurer will send you claim forms to fill out and schedule an adjuster to inspect the damage.
Complete forms. Complete the claim forms and return them to the insurer as quickly as possible.
Gather receipts. Gather receipts and other documentation showing the value of damaged and destroyed items so you can share them with the adjuster.
Repair items. Follow the insurance company’s and adjuster’s instructions for repairing and replacing damaged items.
Protect Your Home
Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
AAA vs. other insurance companies
Chances are, you have many different insurance companies to choose from. Shopping around to compare home insurance coverages and rates will help you choose the best one for your needs.
AAA vs. State Farm
State Farm is the nation’s largest property and casualty insurance company by far.[6] Like AAA, it offers optional coverages and several ways to earn discounts, and its J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings are very similar as well.[7]
While it’s important to remember that insurance rates vary widely from one state to another, State Farm’s average national rate is $2,133 per year for $300,000 worth of coverage. That’scheaper than the national average of $2,246.
AAA vs. Allstate
Allstate is another major insurer, ranking No. 4 in terms of market share.[6] It provides a comprehensive range of coverages and discounts, but its J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating is slightly below average.[7]
Learn more about AAA home insurance and whether it might be the right choice for you through the answers to common questions below.
Is AAA legitimate?
Yes. AAA is a nationwide network of auto clubs providing roadside assistance and other services in addition to home, auto, and life insurance. Its home insurance companies rate well in customer satisfaction surveys from J.D. Power and have earned high financial strength ratings from AM Best.
What is the average cost of AAA homeowners insurance?
AAA home insurance premiums vary by insurer and club, so it’s not possible to provide an average cost. The insurance company that covers your state will consider many factors when calculating your rate, including your ZIP code, chosen coverages, coverage amounts, and home features. Also note that if your AAA insurance company requires a club membership, you’ll have to pay the AAA membership fee in addition to your insurance premium.
Is AAA good at paying claims?
Yes. Despite negative AAA insurance reviews on consumer sites, AAA’s overall customer satisfaction ratings from the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study are mostly above average.
What is the AM Best rating for AAA insurance?
AM Best rates AAA companies A- and A, which equal an “Excellent” rating for financial strength.
Which is better: AAA or Progressive?
AAA operates through regional clubs, so it’s difficult to find out what your rate, coverages, and discount offerings may be. On the other hand, there’s a lot of information about Progressive, so it may be easier to approximate your quote and coverages. But no one company is best for all customers.
To find out which is the best home insurance company for you, compare quotes from both to find the best insurance rate, and also review their coverages, ease of claims filing, online access, financial strength, and availability of live customer service and insurance agents.
Sources
III. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.