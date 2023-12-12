Last-Resort Insurers Becoming First Choice for Homeowners

Consumers without options

The rise in the use of FAIR Plans comes as many conventional private insurers have left the markets in certain states.

State Farm and Allstate have ceased doing business in California, as have a number of smaller insurers.

Florida faces similar challenges, with Farmers recently announcing it will stop writing home insurance policies and 14 other insurers currently in liquidation in the state.

“While escalating climate risk is a key factor in generating growth of FAIR Plans in several states, there are several other factors at play,” Friedlander said. “For example, Florida’s property insurance crisis was driven primarily by man-made factors — years of rampant legal system abuse and claim fraud, which drove nine insurers into insolvency since 2021.”

Many of the insurers in liquidation failed before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September 2022; Ian resulted in the second-highest insurance losses from a single storm in U.S. history — an estimated $60 billion.

A dwindling pool of insurers is also affecting California, Friedlander noted.

“The California FAIR Plan has seen rapid growth over the past year due to many of the state’s top insurers placing a moratorium on writing new policies,” he said. “This is because California insurers have been unable to charge adequate rates for wildfire risk due to tight restrictions from Proposition 103. California’s insurance commissioner has vowed to make significant changes to the regulatory environment, enabling insurers to price risk appropriately.”