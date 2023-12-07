FL Budget Takes Aim at Insurance Crisis

Florida’s home insurance crisis

The Sunshine State has the most expensive home insurance costs in the country, averaging $7,788 per year, according to Insurify data. By comparison, the national average cost of homeowners insurance is about $1,784 in 2023.

In 2023, 16 companies either stopped writing new home insurance policies in Florida or reduced the number of policies they’ll write there. Seven have been liquidated since January 2022, and 12 companies are currently in receivership. Insurers have dropped or non-renewed about 400,000 policies in Florida in the past year.

The insurance crisis has swelled the roles of homeowners seeking coverage under Florida’s insurer of last resort — Citizens Property Insurance. The state-created insurer currently covers more than 1.4 million properties in Florida and has become the state’s largest provider of home coverage.

But the state has also approved several new insurers to begin operating in the state.

“Recent reforms have been enacted to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market, making it an attractive and competitive market for new entrants,” said Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations for Insurify.

The proposed budget “will ensure OIR can remain focused on protecting consumers and fostering an insurance market where insurance products are reliable, available, and affordable for Floridians,” Yaworsky said.