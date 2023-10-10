Affected policies

In an email sent to insurance agents on Sept. 29, 2023, Progressive said it will no longer provide dwelling and fire coverage policies, known as DP-3 policies, in Florida for landlords and investors. The company will insure only owner-occupied properties going forward.

Progressive will also not renew certain high-risk homeowners policies, the company said.

The move will eliminate 47,000 DP-3 policies and 53,000 high-risk property policies from the insurer’s book of business in Florida, the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) told multiple Florida media outlets.

Progressive also said it will discontinue its relationship with “select agents” in Florida.