Updated
Table of contents
Tallahassee homeowners pay an average of $1,387 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This is lower than the Florida statewide average cost of $2,479 per year for the same coverage.
Situated in the northwest region of Florida, about 22 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico, Tallahassee is less susceptible to floods and hurricanes than other parts of Florida.
To find the best deal on home insurance in Tallahassee, compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Tallahassee.
Progressive, USAA, and Chubb offer the lowest home insurance premiums in Tallahassee.
On average, homeowners pay $1,526 per year for a home insurance policy in Tallahassee with a $500 deductible and $300,0000 in dwelling coverage.
Home insurance in Tallahassee is cheaper than in most Florida cities, including Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Miami, and Naples.
Best home insurance companies in Tallahassee
Tallahassee homeowners have many reputable home insurers to choose from. But the best insurance company for you will depend on your particular home and coverage needs. To help you narrow down your options, here are five of the best home insurance companies in Tallahassee.
Progressive: Best for new homes
new homesProgressive
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
Tallahassee has a variety of new homes throughout the area. If you’re buying a new home in Tallahassee, Progressive has a helpful new purchase discount. Plus, you may qualify for an extra discount if you furnish your home with a Florida Building Code-certified roof or wind-mitigation features.
In addition, if you’re a Progressive car insurance customer, you can save more than $1,000 by bundling both policies.
Quotes available online
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Local agents in Tallahassee
Fewer add-ons than some insurers
Poor Trustpilot rating
Can find cheaper premiums elsewhere
USAA: Best for military homeowners
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$146/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$206/mo
Veterans make up 5% of Tallahassee’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. If you’re an active military member, veteran, or related family member, USAA home insurance is worth exploring.
You may add the USAA Home Protector protection to receive 25% more coverage toward rebuilding your home. You also won’t have to pay a deductible if you’re an active member or you experience loss or damage to items during war.
Network of trusted repair contractors
Flexible premium due dates
Special discounts and perks for homeowners
Available only to the military community
Fewer discounts than some other insurers
Low customer review rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Chubb: Best for high-value homes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$362/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$594/mo
If you own a high-value home in Tallahassee, Chubb is an excellent home insurer to consider. Chubb’s Masterpiece homeowners coverage comes with replacement cost value, a free home appraisal and risk-mitigation service, and water backup coverage. You can also secure up to $15 million in flood insurance.
Top J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Up to $100 million in liability coverage available
May qualify for cash settlement if you choose not to rebuild
Quotes not available online
Higher-than-average premiums
Coverage options can be difficult to understand
State Farm: Best for personalized service
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$379/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$525/mo
State Farm employs more than a dozen agents in the Tallahassee area. If you prefer an in-person or individualized service experience, this insurance company is a great choice.
You can choose from standard home insurance coverages plus add-ons, such as personal articles coverage, pet insurance, landlord coverage, and umbrella coverage. To start the process, you can get a quote online.
Standard coverage includes inflation protection
Discounts for wind-mitigation features and impact-resistant roofs
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Fewer add-ons than competitors
Poor Trustpilot reviews
BBB complaints about unfair claim denials
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: Best for people who don’t qualify for other coverage
If you’re a Tallahassee homeowner struggling to secure home insurance through a private insurer, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be a good fit. The insurer offers standard home insurance coverages, as well as add-ons such as sinkhole loss, personal property replacement cost, and ordinance or law coverage.
Citizens is a not-for-profit company with a depopulation program that can protect you from significant premium increases. Per the program, you must switch to a new insurance company and end your Citizens coverage if a private insurer offers you a comparable policy at no more than 20% of your Citizens premium.[1]
Created for Florida homeowners with limited or no insurance options
Local agents in Tallahassee
Stand-alone wind insurance available
Higher-than-average premiums
Must work with agent to finalize a policy
Minimal add-ons
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Tallahassee to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Tallahassee?
The average annual cost of home insurance in Tallahassee is $1,387 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. A $500 deductible slightly raises the annual cost to $1,526.
Several factors affect your home insurance quotes, such as your home’s size and location, its age and construction, the value of your personal possessions, and your preferred coverage level and deductible.
The Florida average annual cost of insurance is $2,479 for coverage with a $1,000 deductible and $2,727 for a policy with a $500 deductible. Home insurance costs in Tallahassee are generally lower, likely due to its inland location, which reduces vulnerability to hurricanes, flooding, and other extreme weather events.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Tallahassee
If you’re seeking the best deal on home insurance in Tallahassee, compare quotes from some of the cheapest insurers below.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$2,580
|Chubb
|$2,940
|State Farm
|$3,528
|Nationwide
|$5,004
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$4,368
|State Farm
|$6,300
|Chubb
|$7,128
|Nationwide
|$10,836
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$5,928
|State Farm
|$8,508
|Chubb
|$10,296
|Nationwide
|$15,336
The state of home insurance in Florida
Living in Florida has its perks, but it also poses risks due to the extreme weather conditions that often arise, such as hurricanes, floods, tropical storms, and sinkholes.
For this reason, Florida has the most expensive home insurance rates in the U.S. and may continue to in the foreseeable future. The annual cost of coverage is expected to increase to $15,460 by the end of 2025, according to Insurify estimates.
Due to the high risks of Florida homeownership and billions of dollars in hurricane-related claims, some insurance companies have reduced coverage or completely withdrawn coverage in the Sunshine State.
This means it may be more difficult for you to secure coverage as a Tallahassee homeowner. You’ll have fewer options than residents in other, lower-risk states.
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Tallahassee?
Home insurance policies typically include dwelling, other structures, personal property, liability, and additional living expenses coverage.
Here’s how much of each coverage you should consider buying:
Dwelling: This coverage pays to repair or rebuild your home in the event of covered loss. To ensure you have enough dwelling coverage, multiply the total square footage of your property by the per-square-foot building costs in Tallahassee.
Other structures: If you have other structures, like a detached shed or garage, make sure you secure enough coverage to replace them following covered loss or damage.
Personal property: Personal property insurance includes your belongings, such as your furniture, clothing, and electronics. A home inventory can help you determine the ideal amount. Most policies include coverage equal to between 50% and 70% of the insurance you have on your home structure.
Liability: If someone has an accident and incurs an injury on your property, liability insurance can cover the legal fees and damages. Without it, you may face thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs. Liability limits typically start around $100,000, but you may want to consider increasing this to as much as $300,000 or $500,000 for added protection.[2]
Additional living expenses (ALE): Also known as loss of use coverage, ALE pays for temporary living costs, like hotel accommodations and restaurant meals, if a covered loss makes your home uninhabitable.[3]
What to know about home insurance in Tallahassee, FL
If you own a home in Tallahassee, it’s important to become familiar with these risks and natural disasters:
Hurricanes
Compared to other coastal parts of Florida, Tallahassee experiences fewer hurricanes. Despite this, hurricanes can still affect your home, making it important to take precautions for your home and protect it with robust home insurance.
Flooding
Floods can occur in Tallahassee. Standard home insurance won’t typically pay for floods, but you can buy a stand-alone flood insurance policy from a private insurance company or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Extreme heat
Heat waves are a common occurrence during the summer in Tallahassee. But standard home insurance won’t cover the wear and tear heat damage may cause.
Home insurance coverage for hurricanes and flooding
To protect your Tallahassee home and loved ones from natural disasters such as floods, windstorms, and hurricanes, adequate insurance coverage is essential. A standard home insurance policy typically excludes coverage for flood damage.
To buy a flood insurance policy, you’ll need to turn to a private insurance company that offers it or purchase coverage through the NFIP.[4] Windstorm damage coverage varies by insurer and policy, and you may have to buy it as an add-on or a stand-alone policy.[5]
Fortunately, standard homeowners insurance typically covers hurricane damage in certain situations. Your coverage may include a hurricane deductible for hurricane-related damage, which will likely be between 1% and 10% of your property’s insured value.[6]
How to get home insurance in Tallahassee
Follow the steps below to secure a home insurance policy in Tallahassee:
Figure out your coverage. Do the math and determine how much home insurance coverage you want to buy. Consider the standard coverages plus add-ons, such as flood insurance and identity theft protection.
Gather property details. Collect information about your Tallahassee residence to help you shop around and apply for coverage. Jot down your property’s construction year and your home’s square footage, roof type, and types of safety devices it contains.
Obtain home insurance quotes. Get quotes from at least three different home insurance companies. Then, compare premiums, insurer reputation, financial strength ratings, discounts, and customer service reviews. You may contact an independent insurance agent or use an insurance-comparison site for assistance.
Consider the FAIR Plan. If you’ve faced denials from private insurers because your home is in a risky part of Tallahassee, you may qualify for the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements, or FAIR, Plan. Check out FMAP.org for more information.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida
Where you live in Florida, down to your ZIP code, affects your home insurance quote. This is due to variations in weather events, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations. For example, if you live in an area with a high hurricane risk, like Fort Lauderdale, you’ll likely pay more for coverage than if you live inland near Tallahassee.
Here’s a look at how rates in Tallahassee compare to other cities in Florida. The average premiums below reflect costs for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
City
Average Annual Premium
|Tallahassee
|$3,156
|Gainesville
|$3,180
|Jacksonville
|$3,600
|Orlando
|$4,608
|Tampa
|$5,460
|Palm Bay
|$6,276
|Cape Coral
|$7,716
|Port Saint Lucie
|$11,880
|Miami
|$13,740
Tallahassee homeowners insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about home insurance in Tallahassee.
The average annual cost of home insurance in Tallahassee is $1,387 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. With a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is $1,526. Add-ons like flood insurance will increase your premium.
The cheapest home insurance company in Tallahassee is Allstate, with an average monthly premium of $262 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
The best home insurer in Tallahassee depends on your unique situation and preferences. If you’re part of the military, for example, USAA is an excellent choice. But if you own a high-value home, Chubb may be a better fit.
Per the 80% rule, the home insurer will only pay for the damage if your insurance coverage is at least 80% of your home’s total replacement value. If the amount dips below 80%, the insurance company will only cover the amount proportional to the minimum you should’ve bought.
If you’re having trouble obtaining a home insurance policy through a private insurer in Florida, you may be able to get coverage through Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. But if a private insurance company offers comparable coverage at no more than 20% of your Citizens rate, you’ll need to switch to the new insurance company.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
