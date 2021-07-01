Utah Earthquake Insurance: How Much is Earthquake Insurance in Utah?

Is earthquake insurance worth it in Utah? Depending on the risk-level of your area, having earthquake insurance can save you big financially in the long run. It's always worth getting a quote.

Earthquakes can cause extreme amounts of damage. But did you know standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover that damage?

It’s true. Earthquakes are one of several exclusions to a standard homeowners insurance policy. Most of Utah’s population lives on a major earthquake fault line—the Wasatch Fault Line. With the increased earthquake risk, Utah earthquake insurance should be at the top of your mind.

If you're not sure it's right for you, this guide will help you understand what it covers and the costs involved.