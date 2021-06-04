Washington Earthquake Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Is earthquake insurance worth it in Washington? Depending on the risk level of your area, having earthquake insurance can save you big financially in the long run. It's always worth getting a quote.

Homeowners in Washington have a higher than average risk of earthquakes. With the potential for so much damage, how can you protect yourself and your home?

Earthquake insurance is an important consideration for Washingtonians, especially because standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover earthquake damage.

If you’re wondering whether it’s right for you, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for. Keep reading to find out what Washington earthquake insurance covers, what it doesn’t, how much it costs, and where to buy a policy.

But remember: you also need homeowners insurance to protect your home. With Insurify’s free home insurance comparison tool, you can search and compare quotes from up to a dozen or more companies in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.