How to Get Your Mortgage Company to Release Insurance Proceeds

Why is the insurance claim check also made payable to the lender? Insurance companies may release a claim check made out to the policyholder and the lender because the lender has a financial interest in the property and needs to make sure the property is restored to its original value.

When you buy a home, your lender typically requires you to buy a homeowners insurance policy. That’s because they have a financial interest in the property and need to protect the value of the home.

So, if a fallen tree or tornado destroys your home, your insurance carrier may send a homeowners insurance claim check made out to you and your lender. This may surprise you and cause extra steps and stress in an already difficult situation.

But what happens if your lender is holding the check? Here’s the key to getting your mortgage company to release insurance proceeds.