Should I Buy Home Insurance Before Closing?

Do I need home insurance before I close on a home sale? Most likely. Most mortgage lenders will require you to obtain a homeowners insurance policy prior to closing and signing on the dotted line even if you're not moving in right away.

While homeowners insurance isn’t required by law, it is a prerequisite for most lenders before first-time homebuyers can close on a loan. Ideally, you want to have homeowners insurance in force at least three days prior to your closing, which is typically when the mortgage company will ask to see your proof of insurance coverage. Keeping this in mind, you should begin the home insurance comparison process at least a few weeks before your closing date. That way, you can keep on top of the expenses you will have in the first year of homeownership, including homeowners insurance costs, closing costs, and your monthly mortgage payment.

