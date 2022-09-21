How much is home insurance in Baton Rouge?

The average cost of home insurance in Baton Rouge is $5,133 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. It’s an expensive city for insurance, with rates nearly double the national average for homeowners insurance.

Frequent severe weather, like flooding and hurricanes, increases coverage costs. Other factors also affect coverage costs, including the type of policy, additional coverage, and your home’s size, age, and construction materials.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Louisiana

The type of coverage you choose — especially the dwelling coverage amount — affects how much you pay for your insurance. The higher your coverage limit, the more you’ll pay.

The table below shows the average cost of homeowners insurance in Louisiana based on different dwelling coverage limits.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $3,371 $200,000 $5,905 $300,000 $8,372 $400,000 $10,964 $500,000 $13,572

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket when you file a claim.[4] If you have a $500 deductible and file a claim for $5,000 in windstorm damage, you’d pay the first $500, and your insurance company would cover the remaining $4,500.

Higher deductibles mean lower premiums since you pay more out of pocket when you file a claim. The table below shows the average annual premium in Baton Rouge for $300,000 in coverage with a $500 deductible and a $1,000 deductible.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $5,133 $1,000 $5,200

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Louisiana

Your location — including your ZIP code — affects your homeowners insurance costs. Even though Baton Rouge rates are still relatively high, homeowners pay some of the lowest costs in the state. This may be because the city is farther from the coast, so storm flooding is less severe.

The following table shows average annual premiums for $300,000 in coverage in several Louisiana cities.

City Average Annual Premium Bossier City $4,197 Baton Rouge $5,133 Denham Springs $5,416 Prairieville $5,794 Gonzales $5,965 Lafayette $6,596 Marrero $10,691 Thibodaux $11,623 New Orleans $13,836 Kenner $14,468