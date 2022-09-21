Home>Homeowners Insurance>Louisiana

Best Baton Rouge Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Farmers, USAA, and Allstate offer some of the best homeowners insurance policies in Baton Rouge.

media logo
Updated

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average cost of home insurance in Baton Rouge is $5,133 per year for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible and $5,200 with a $500 deductible, Insurify data shows.

Baton Rouge has a high risk of hurricanes and flooding, contributing to high insurance costs.[1]

Although home insurance rates are almost double the national average of $2,584, standard home insurance policies don’t include flood insurance.[2] You can add this coverage for an extra fee through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Here’s what you need to know to compare homeowners insurance quotes in Baton Rouge.

Quick Facts

  • Farmers, USAA, and Allstate are some of the best home insurance companies in Baton Rouge.

  • Severe weather in Louisiana contributes to very high insurance costs.

  • At around $5,000 per year, homeowners insurance premiums in Baton Rouge are among the lowest in the state.

Best home insurance companies in Baton Rouge

Homeowners in Baton Rouge can choose from a variety of high-quality insurers. While there’s no single best home insurance company, the following insurers are stand-out options depending on your needs.

Farmers: Best company for overall experience

overall experienceFarmers logoFarmers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$415/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$682/mo

Farmers offers an above-average customer experience in Louisiana. Since Baton Rouge is prone to frequent flooding, an efficient claims process is essential. You can file a claim in less than five minutes, then use the company’s self-service option to manage your claim.

Customers report above-average claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 Property Claims Satisfaction Study. Plus, if you add leak-detection technology to your home, you can get an extra discount.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer claims satisfaction score

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • More expensive than other insurers

  • No local agents

USAA: Best company for cheap rates

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$210/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$302/mo

USAA has some of the lowest home insurance rates in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and consistently receives high marks from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction.

Although USAA offers coverage only to military members, veterans, and immediate family members, it’s a solid option in Baton Rouge. The area is a hub for current and former military members, with the Baton Rouge Vet Center and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans nearby.

Pros

  • Very low rates

  • Standard policy includes replacement cost coverage

Cons

  • Coverage limited to veterans, military members, and their families

  • Limited customization options

Allstate: Best company for flood insurance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$484/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$846/mo

Allstate is one of 22 companies partnering with the NFIP to offer flood insurance in Louisiana. Since a standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding, Allstate is a good option if you want to buy your homeowners insurance and flood coverage from the same insurer. The company also offers a variety of discounts.

Pros

  • Provides both homeowners and flood insurance

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Not the cheapest insurer

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Baton Rouge to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Baton Rouge

USAA has the cheapest home insurance in Baton Rouge, but it’s available only to veterans, service members, and their families.

Other insurers offer affordable coverage, too, and the companies listed in the following table have some of the cheapest rates for homeowners in Baton Rouge. The prices listed are based on $300,000 in coverage.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
USAA$2,385
Bankers Insurance$3,206
Armed Forces Insurance$3,311
State Farm$3,373
Encompass$3,379
Foremost$3,751

How much is home insurance in Baton Rouge?

The average cost of home insurance in Baton Rouge is $5,133 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. It’s an expensive city for insurance, with rates nearly double the national average for homeowners insurance.

Frequent severe weather, like flooding and hurricanes, increases coverage costs. Other factors also affect coverage costs, including the type of policy, additional coverage, and your home’s size, age, and construction materials.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Louisiana

The type of coverage you choose — especially the dwelling coverage amount — affects how much you pay for your insurance. The higher your coverage limit, the more you’ll pay.

The table below shows the average cost of homeowners insurance in Louisiana based on different dwelling coverage limits.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$3,371
$200,000$5,905
$300,000$8,372
$400,000$10,964
$500,000$13,572

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket when you file a claim.[4] If you have a $500 deductible and file a claim for $5,000 in windstorm damage, you’d pay the first $500, and your insurance company would cover the remaining $4,500.

Higher deductibles mean lower premiums since you pay more out of pocket when you file a claim. The table below shows the average annual premium in Baton Rouge for $300,000 in coverage with a $500 deductible and a $1,000 deductible.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$5,133
$1,000$5,200

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Louisiana

Your location — including your ZIP code — affects your homeowners insurance costs. Even though Baton Rouge rates are still relatively high, homeowners pay some of the lowest costs in the state. This may be because the city is farther from the coast, so storm flooding is less severe.

The following table shows average annual premiums for $300,000 in coverage in several Louisiana cities.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Bossier City$4,197
Baton Rouge$5,133
Denham Springs$5,416
Prairieville$5,794
Gonzales$5,965
Lafayette$6,596
Marrero$10,691
Thibodaux$11,623
New Orleans$13,836
Kenner$14,468

What to know about owning a home in Baton Rouge

Real estate in Baton Rouge is relatively affordable, but insurance costs are nearly double the national average. Severe weather, including hurricanes and flooding, is a main reason for the high price tag.

For homeowners in Louisiana, flood insurance is essential. While standard home insurance covers the home’s structure, your personal belongings, and personal liability, it doesn’t include flood protection. You can buy flood insurance through a private insurer or through the NFIP.

To find coverage in Baton Rouge, use the NFIP’s online search tool or call 1 (877) 336-2627.[5]

The federal government manages the NFIP to ensure all homeowners have access to flood insurance. Keep in mind that every NFIP policy has a 30-day waiting period before it’s active, so it’s best to get coverage before you need it.

Baton Rouge home insurance FAQs

When you’re searching for home insurance in Baton Rouge, the answers to these common questions can help you find the best coverage.

  • A standard home insurance policy in Baton Rouge costs an average of $5,133 per year for $300,000 in coverage. But since standard home insurance doesn’t include flood coverage, you’ll likely need an additional policy.

  • USAA offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Baton Rouge, with an average annual cost of $2,385. State Farm and Encompass also offer affordable coverage.

  • While USAA has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Louisiana, at $2,385 annually, your exact cost depends on your coverage type and amount. Comparing quotes and asking about discounts can help save money on coverage.

  • Louisiana home insurance is expensive because of severe weather. The state is prone to flooding due to its geographic location and frequent hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans and the surrounding area in 2005, is one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.[6]

Sources

  1. brla.gov. "Historical Flood Events in EBR Parish."
  2. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Homeowners Insurance."
  3. Insurance information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
  4. Insurance information institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  5. FEMA. "Flood Insurance."
  6. NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. "Costliest U.S. Tropical Cyclones."
