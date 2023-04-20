What Is Escrow Balance and How Is It Calculated?

Is it common to have an escrow balance?

Yes. It’s normal for both property taxes and home insurance premiums to fluctuate from year to year. As a result, your total monthly mortgage payment to your loan servicer or lender may increase or decrease.[4] You’ll likely also be required to keep a minimum balance equal to at least two months of escrow payments in your account.[2]

Your lender must conduct an escrow analysis when it opens your escrow account and then every year after the account is open. This ensures you have enough money in your account to cover property taxes and insurance expenses.[2]

Surpluses

If you’re up to date on your mortgage payments and your account has a surplus of more than $50, your mortgage servicer must refund you the overage amount within 30 days. If the amount is less than $50, it can refund the extra cash or add a credit to your account for the following year.[2]

Shortages

If you have a shortage in your escrow account, it means there isn’t enough money in the account for the lender to cover an upcoming payment on your behalf. For accounts with a shortage less than one month’s payment, the servicer may do nothing, require you to make up the difference within 30 days, or have you pay it back in equal installments over a minimum of 12 months.

If you owe more than the equivalent of one month’s escrow, the servicer can let the shortage exist or require you to pay it back over a period of at least 12 months.[2]

Learn More: Escrow Shortage: What Is It and How Do You Pay It Off?

Deficiencies

Loan servicers may require you to make additional monthly deposits if your escrow account is deficient. When the deficiency is less than a month’s escrow, your lender may do nothing, require you to repay the difference within 30 days, or ask you to cover the difference in two or more equal monthly installments. Deficiencies equal to or more than one month’s escrow payment may also require repaying the deficiency in two or more equal payments.[2]