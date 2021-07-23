What is a Homeowners Insurance Declarations For?

What is a homeowners insurance declaration page?

The declaration page is a sort of summary of your home insurance policy. It generally shows up as the first page of your policy documents and serves as an invoice as well. In fact, most insurance companies include the declaration page every time you renew your homeowners insurance policy, though some only include it with the initial policy documents.

A declaration page usually starts with your policy number somewhere near the top. This is important information if you ever need to file a claim on your homeowners insurance. You’ll also see the insurance company’s name and contact information, your name, the property address, and the policy period (the dates when the policy both begins and ends). If you bought your policy through an insurance agency, their information will likely show up on the declaration page as well.

Some declaration pages go into a bit more detail about your home, including factors such as the type of home construction (i.e. manufactured, masonry, or stick-built), the roof material, and anything else that might have an impact on your policy or premiums.

A bit further down on the page you’ll see details on your homeowners policy coverage and limits. This includes your deductible, the types and amounts of coverage included in the policy, and possibly other details. Use your declarations page for informational purposes and also as a contract between you and your insurance company.

Most homeowners insurance policies break down their basic coverage amounts into six different types:

Dwelling : The amount of coverage that applies to the structure of your house

Other structures : Coverage related to structures on your property that aren’t attached to the house itself, such as fences and outbuildings

Contents : Personal property coverage

Loss of use : If you have to live elsewhere for a while because of damage to your home, this coverage helps pay for those living expenses

Personal liability: This coverage helps pay for nonmedical expenses that come up when you’re found liable for someone else’s loss; for example, if your dog bites the mailman and he sues you, liability coverage will help pay the legal bills

Medical payments: If someone else is injured on your property, this coverage will help pay those medical bills

If you have any other types of coverage on your homeowners policy, these supplemental coverage limits may also be listed on the declaration page.

Since the declarations page is also an invoice, you’ll find information on your premium, insurance down payment, billing period, and possibly any discounts you qualified for. Premiums for supplemental coverage are sometimes listed separately from your main homeowners insurance premium.

