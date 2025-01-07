How much property management insurance do you need?

When you buy property management insurance, you need to decide both what kind of protection to buy and what the policy limits should be. You’ll also need to consider the cost of premiums, which can be affected by the type of properties you manage, how many tenants you have, and where your properties are located.

Most property management firms should purchase multiple types of coverage, including general and professional liability, workers’ compensation, and commercial property insurance coverage or property damage insurance.

As for how high to make your policy limit, think about the size and scope of your property management operations. The more properties and tenants you manage, the higher your coverage limits should be.

In fact, you generally want to err on the side of buying more protection than you think you’d need, as the cost of legal defense fees and damages can be very high.

Your state or the property owner may require you to buy a certain level of protection and provide a certificate of insurance to prove it. But you don’t always want to stick with the minimum, as your assets are on the line if you are sued and don’t have enough insurance to cover all the losses.