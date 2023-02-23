What is an alternator?

An alternator is essentially a car-powered electrical generator for vehicles powered by fuel.[2] Electric and hybrid vehicles don’t have an alternator.

Most people own vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel fuel. Yet, many features in your car rely on electricity — not liquid fuel — to power them, including your headlights, taillights, the vehicle’s on-board computer, heated seats, and even your windshield wipers.

When you drive your car, your internal combustion engine uses fuel to create mechanical power. That mechanical power goes to your wheels and helps spin a rotor inside of the alternator to generate power.

Hydroelectric dams work in a similar way: Falling water spins a rotor, which generates electrical power.

Key elements of an alternator

When your car is running, the engine spins your serpentine belt, or drive belt, which spins your alternator pulley and a couple more elements in your engine compartment. That pulley, on the outside of the alternator, connects to a magnetic rotor inside the unit.

The rotor spins freely in place on ball bearings inside the alternator, surrounded by a series of coiled metal wires called the stator. The spinning action between the magnetic rotor and stator is what creates an alternating current (AC).

From there, the newly created electricity flows to a regulator, which controls how much electricity goes to the rest of your car to avoid frying it. Finally, the bridge rectifier converts the AC power into direct current (DC) power, which is what most electronics actually use.

