Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Coverage.com is an online insurance agency that serves customers in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. It generates both real-time quotes and offers for auto insurance products. Once you answer several questions, the site will provide you with personalized options from well-known car insurance companies.
Here’s what you need to know about Coverage.com and its offerings.
Coverage.com at a glance
Coverage.com aims to match drivers with car insurance options from reputable insurers, such as Nationwide, USAA, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and State Farm. It “believes in empowering and providing people with the insurance knowledge they need when it matters most.”[1]
Coverage.com earns money through commissions and advertising, according to its website.
Pros
Straightforward questionnaire
May populate instant quotes
Access to live agents
Cons
Minimal company reviews
High likelihood that your information will be shared
May receive advertisement-like offers instead of actual quotes
Save on Your Next Car Insurance Policy
Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How does Coverage.com work?
Coverage.com is similar to other comparison sites in that it asks you to share basic information about yourself and the vehicle you want to insure. Its questionnaire includes questions about the details of your vehicle, the average annual mileage, and your preferred coverage options.
Once you complete the form, you’ll receive a combination of real-time quotes and offers. However, its offers are essentially advertisements instead of actual insurance quotes based on your unique situation.
If you’re interested in an offered quote and want to move forward with a policy, you’ll need to go to the insurer’s website and share your details again to buy it. Note that a live agent is available throughout the process to provide assistance and answer any questions you might have.
Coverage.com reviews: What real customers are saying
Coverage.com has minimal reviews online. On Trustpilot, it earned a rating of 2.5 out of 5 based on five reviews.[2] Most of the complaints state that the website doesn’t provide actual car insurance quotes. Reviewers mention that they have to fill out the same information multiple times and that the entire process wasn’t worth it.
At the time of writing, there were no reviews of Coverage.com on Google or the Better Business Bureau.
Coverage.com vs. Insurify
Insurify is a digital insurance marketplace that allows users to instantly compare car insurance rates from several companies. Unlike Coverage.com, all users receive accurate quotes for liability coverage or full coverage in real time without any offers or ads. Insurify also partners with more than 100 national and regional insurers.
While Coverage.com focuses on car insurance, Insurify also provides quotes for other types of insurance coverages, such as home insurance and life insurance. In addition, Insurify differs from Coverage.com in that it doesn’t require you to share your information twice. If you’d like, you can finalize your insurance policy directly on its website.
Find Cheap Car Insurance Near You
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Is Coverage.com a spammy site?
Coverage.com is transparent about how it uses customer information. Its privacy policy states that it may share your data with third parties and Red Ventures’ sister websites. It may also use your information to perform market research, run sweepstakes, show location-based ads, and send messages via email and social media.
The good news is that Coverage.com allows you to fill out a form and opt out of the sale or share of your personal information.[3] All you have to do is provide your name and email address.
Coverage.com FAQs
Here’s some additional information about Coverage.com and its car insurance comparison service.
Is Coverage.com easy to use?
Yes. Coverage.com is simple and straightforward. To use it, go to the website, click on “start my quote,” and fill in your personal information.
Is Coverage.com free?
Yes. Coverage.com is free to use. It earns money through partner commissions and advertisements.
Does it hurt your credit score to get insurance quotes from Coverage.com?
No. You can collect insurance quotes from Coverage.com without any effect on your credit score.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.