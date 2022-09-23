Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Delaware often experiences coastal storms, which means cars are more susceptible to damage from flooding and storm surges.[1] Additionally, Delaware is a no-fault state, so drivers are required to carry more car insurance than in many other states.
The average monthly car insurance premium in Delaware is $168.
USAA has the cheapest car insurance rates in Delaware.
Newark has some of the lowest average premiums in Delaware.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Delaware?
The average cost of car insurance in Delaware is $206 per month for full coverage and $130 per month for liability-only coverage. However, the cost of insurance coverage depends on a variety of factors, including your insurance company.
Below, you can see the average car insurance premiums from some of the most popular car insurance companies in the state of Delaware.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
56
80
State Farm
86
123
GEICO
108
154
Midvale Home & Auto
127
182
National General
129
228
Travelers
133
183
Progressive
154
221
Liberty Mutual
160
251
CSAA
173
240
Nationwide
180
222
Dairyland
182
326
Allstate
183
262
Direct Auto
214
317
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Delaware car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates differ from one city to the next. Factors like population, crime rate, and traffic all affect the cost of premiums.
Dover is one of the most expensive cities for car insurance in Delaware, according to Insurify data. Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in Dover and Newark, two of the most populated cities in Delaware.[2]
Average Delaware car insurance rates by age
Age is one of the most significant factors affecting the cost of your car insurance. Young drivers typically pay the highest rates for auto insurance because they lack experience behind the wheel. Data also shows that teens have higher accident rates than any other age group.[3] For most drivers, rates start to drop in their 20s and start climbing again in their 70s.
You can see the average cost of car insurance in Delaware by age group in the chart below.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Delaware
Gender is also used as a car insurance rating factor in most states. Historical data shows that women are less likely to be involved in serious accidents or drive impaired than men. As a result, women tend to pay lower average rates for car insurance.
However, age is also an important factor. Based on Insurify rate analysis, 16-year-old male drivers pay about 20% more for car insurance than female drivers of the same age. For 50-year-old drivers, men only pay about 5% more than 50-year-old women.
In the table below, you can see the average car insurance premiums in Delaware for male and female drivers of several different ages.
Age
Male
Female
16
$422
$345
35
$201
$182
50
$155
$148
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Delaware
Insurers use a variety of car insurance rating factors, but your driving record is one of the most critical. Good drivers with a clean driving record pay the lowest insurance rates, on average. People with speeding tickets, a car accident, or a DUI on their record usually pay much higher rates.
For example, Delaware drivers with an accident on their record pay almost 30% more for full-coverage car insurance than drivers with a clean record. If you have a very complicated driving history, it’s also possible that your insurer could refuse to renew your insurance policy, especially if you have a suspended license.
Below, you can see how the average cost of car insurance varies in Delaware based on driving record.
Average Delaware car insurance rates by marital status
Married couples often pay slightly less for car insurance than single drivers. Insurify’s rate data shows that married drivers pay about 4% less for full-coverage car insurance than their single counterparts. Married couples who each own a vehicle are usually able to insure both cars on the same policy and qualify for a multi-vehicle discount.
Here are the average car insurance premiums for married and single drivers in Delaware.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$126
$198
Single
$132
$206
Average Delaware car insurance rates by credit tier
For example, drivers with a poor credit score pay roughly 55% more for full-coverage car insurance than drivers with an excellent credit score. Even drivers with good credit pay about 10% more for full coverage than drivers with excellent credit.
In the table below, you can see the average car insurance premiums in Delaware based on credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$116
$182
Good
$129
$202
Fair
$142
$222
Poor
$206
$323
Delaware car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance coverage can be tricky. Consider the answers to these commonly asked questions about cheap car insurance in Delaware.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Delaware?
Delaware drivers pay an average of $168 per month for car insurance. They pay $130 per month for a liability-only policy and $206 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy. The exact cost of your specific car insurance policy will vary based on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Delaware?
USAA is the cheapest car insurance in Delaware, with a liability rate of $56 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the state, with a monthly liability quote of $86. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability rate of $108 per month.
What is the minimum car insurance in Delaware?
All drivers must carry car insurance in Delaware. The minimum coverage requirements are 25/50/10 for bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance, as well as 15/30 in personal injury protection (PIP).[5]
However, many Delaware drivers can benefit from a full-coverage car insurance policy that also includes collision and comprehensive coverage, as well as medical expenses coverage.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Delaware?
Some of the best auto insurance companies in Delaware are USAA, State Farm, GEICO, and Travelers. These companies have below-average rates for Delaware and offer a variety of coverage options and discounts. Keep in mind that the best and cheapest car insurance company will depend on your financial situation, coverage needs, and budget.
Is Delaware car insurance cheaper than Pennsylvania?
No. Delaware has more expensive car insurance rates than Pennsylvania. The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $136, while the average cost of car insurance in Delaware is $168.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.