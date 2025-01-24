Best Car Insurance in Delaware (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Shopping for car insurance can feel overwhelming when you have so many companies and coverage options to consider. To simplify the process for Delaware drivers, Insurify analyzed data from 50 car insurance companies operating in the state, evaluating factors like affordability, coverage options, customer satisfaction, and available discounts.
Here are the top picks for Delaware drivers and how to save on your rates.
Best car insurance companies in Delaware
When you need car insurance, knowing which companies stand out can help you start your search and make a confident decision. Below are the top-rated insurance companies that offer quality coverage, competitive pricing, and reliable customer service in Delaware.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$83/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Roland
January 27, 2025
Paying Too Much for Minimal Personal Vehicle Use
The prices are too high for seniors. I have a 2016 Chevy Colorado with only 37,000 miles on it. I use my work truck more than my personal one, and I feel I'm paying too much. If you can negotiate a cheaper price, I will stay. If not, I will look for a better company with a cheaper policy.
Leigh
January 27, 2025
Poor
They covered an accident that wasn't my fault, and then they terminated my policy.
Gina
January 27, 2025
Expensive
My problem with them is that they keep raising my rates, even though I am a good driver with no accidents, tickets, or DUIs.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm earns the top spot for insuring Delaware drivers because it offers affordability, coverage, and solid customer service. It has an extensive network of local agents and plenty of coverage options to fit each driver’s unique needs. State Farm is great for people who want personalized support and customized coverage.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$104/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$147/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Ada
January 27, 2025
GEICO High Premiums
Premiums continue to increase significantly every 6 months.
Michael
January 22, 2025
Good Experience with Geico Except for Cost
Every interaction I've had with Geico and the agency through which I purchased the policy has been positive. I would gladly stay with Geico if their premiums were not so high.
Paula
January 22, 2025
Rate Increase at Geico
Everything was fine until my rates skyrocketed. As a senior citizen with a limited income, they didn't even attempt to retain me as a customer, despite my loyalty for the past 8 years.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is a great choice for Delaware drivers who want to save on car insurance without sacrificing quality coverage. The company offers several discounts to help customers reduce premiums. For example, you can save money by being accident-free, having safety and security equipment installed on your vehicle, taking a defensive driving course, or bundling policies.
Pros
Many available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Mobile app has excellent App Store ratings
Cons
Limited in-person service due to few Delaware-based agents
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
John
January 27, 2025
45 Years with the Same Insurance
Everything is good, except no one really knows you.
Dennis
January 27, 2025
Auto Insurance Rates Out of Control
Everything is excellent, except for the price.
David
January 24, 2025
USAA's Value Has Fallen Greatly
It's not as good as it should be. The service, products, and concern for the customer have fallen under the current management.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is a great option for Delaware’s active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. The company offers customized services and specialized benefits for the military community. With competitive rates and extensive coverage options, USAA is a reliable choice for people who serve.
Pros
Exclusive rates and benefits for military members and their families
Usage-based insurance options for customers who don’t drive a lot
Savings of up to 60% when storing a vehicle during deployment
Cons
Membership limited to members with military affiliation
No physical locations in Delaware
Coverage options aren’t as extensive as other insurers
Root Insurance: Best for people with clean driving records
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$110/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$153/mo
3.1
How drivers feel about Root
Drivers appreciate the quick response and initial pricing but dislike the frequent price increases and limited coverage options.
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Root
Drivers appreciate the quick response and initial pricing but dislike the frequent price increases and limited coverage options.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.36
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Root Insurance is a good choice for Delaware car insurance for people with clean driving records. It bases rates primarily on driving behavior rather than factors like age or credit. The company uses app-based technology to track and reward safe driving habits, which can mean substantial savings for safe drivers.
Pros
Rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot
One of the cheapest car insurance companies in Delaware
Easy app-based quotes and insurance policy management
Cons
Must undergo a test-drive period to find out how much your premium will be
Limited coverage options compared to some competitors
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$177/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$250/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Bill
January 27, 2025
I don't appreciate the underwriters making conclusions about circumstances that a client was not aware of. They ended up not renewing the policy, forcing their client to find someone else. Just for liability insurance, it cost $700 a month.
I don't appreciate the underwriters making conclusions about circumstances that a client was not aware of. They ended up not renewing the policy, forcing their client to find someone else. Just for liability insurance, it cost $700 a month.
Gina
January 27, 2025
Excellent
The service is very good.
David
January 24, 2025
Poor rates even with no infractions
The rates are poor. The cost increases, even without any infractions.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate is a good car insurance option for Delaware drivers who own alternative vehicles like motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, boats, electric vehicles (EVs), classic cars, and recreational vehicles (RVs). With the ability to tailor coverage options for various types of vehicles, it offers customers comprehensive protection — often at an affordable price.
Pros
Extensive network of agents in Delaware
User-friendly mobile app allows for easy policy management, bill pay, and claims filing
Telematics and pay-per-mile options available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Average rates compared to competitors
Discounts may not be as extensive as other insurers
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Delaware to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Delaware
Below are some tips to help you find the best coverage at the most affordable price in Delaware.[1]
Prices for car insurance can vary widely between companies. Comparing quotes from a handful of companies allows you to see the range of pricing and coverage options available.
Read reviews from policyholders
Customer reviews give you a real-world perspective of how insurance companies handle claims and customer service. Look for companies with consistently positive feedback on responsiveness and ease of filing claims.
Consider customer service scores
An insurance company’s customer service reputation gives you an idea of how well it’ll handle your claim or assist with insurance policy changes. Look for ratings from trusted sources like J.D. Power or the Better Business Bureau to identify companies that deliver reliable customer service and claims handling.
Ask about discounts
Many insurance companies offer discounts that can lower your car insurance premiums. Look into discounts for bundling car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance, maintaining a clean driving record, or taking a defensive driving course. Being proactive about identifying discounts can make your policy more affordable without sacrificing coverage.
Choose higher deductibles
Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance covers a claim. Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premiums. High deductibles work best for Delaware drivers who can afford to cover higher out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident, so make sure you weigh the potential savings against your financial resources.
Review your policy annually
Insurance rates and your needs change over time. Reviewing your policy and shopping around for quotes every year helps ensure you have the coverage you need at the most affordable rates.
Average cost of car insurance in Delaware
The average cost of Delaware car insurance is $182, which is generally higher than the national average. The elevated rates reflect the state’s higher population density and increased traffic risks compared to other states.
In recent years, Delaware experienced a slight upward trend in car insurance rates, driven by rising repair costs, inflation, and a higher frequency of severe weather events.[2] While premiums have increased, comparing quotes and seeking discounts can help you manage your car insurance premiums.
Best car insurance in Delaware FAQs
Below are answers to some frequently asked questions from Delaware drivers to help you make informed decisions about your coverage.
How much is car insurance in Delaware?
On average, car insurance costs $182 per month in Delaware. A full-coverage policy costs $211 per month. A liability-only policy is cheaper, at $154 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Delaware?
Delaware’s top car insurance companies include State Farm, GEICO, USAA, Root Insurance, and Allstate. These companies offer Delaware drivers affordability, discounts, and specialized coverage options.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Delaware?
Delaware requires all cars registered in the state to have insurance. The Delaware minimum limits are:[3]
$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person / $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
$10,000 in property damage liability
$15,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) per person / $30,000 per accident
