Best Car Insurance in West Virginia (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult. Each driver has different needs and a unique driving history. West Virginia drivers pay an average of $78 per month for liability insurance and $152 for full-coverage car insurance.
Various factors can affect your car insurance rates, such as your age, location, and ZIP code. Comparing car insurance quotes can potentially help you find cheaper rates.
West Virginia has many excellent car insurance companies, but some stand out from the rest. Insurify analyzed various factors like coverage offerings, average costs, available discounts, and industry ratings to determine five of the best car insurance companies for West Virginia drivers.
Learn more about the best car insurance options in West Virginia below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 260 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Reviews (137)
Rajesh
February 7, 2025
Verified Review
Erie Review
Good service and competitive prices.
Dylan
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
Peter
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates
My rates kept increasing, despite having no tickets or accidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
867
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Erie is the best overall car insurance company in West Virginia, with affordable average rates, strong customer satisfaction, and good financial strength. It’s an excellent choice for any West Virginian driver. The company has standard coverage offerings and unique optional endorsements, including pet coverage, auto glass repair, and locksmith services.
Pros
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
Fewer-than-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,545 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,256)
Mikla
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Mikla & Sam's Quote
I really liked them. The customer service was great, and the price started off well, but it has now increased exponentially.
Shirley
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Don't Like the Price
I haven't used it thankfully, but the fees have increased, which I don't agree with.
Michael
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Would like to find insurance for less … But
Good insurance. I thought it was pricey, but I haven't found anything cheaper unless I reduce coverage.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the best car insurance company for West Virginians looking for cheap coverage. It has the cheapest average rates for both liability coverage and full coverage. The biggest U.S. auto insurer by market share, State Farm is a reliable option for West Virginia drivers to consider. State Farm has quality coverage options and solid discount opportunities.
Pros
Fewer-than-average number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,050)
Gil
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Seeking Better Rates for My Two Vehicles
I don't have anything negative to say as I haven't filed a claim or been in an accident to see how the process works. I've been with them for 6 years and prior to that, I was with State Farm, again with no claims. That's why I'm shopping around for better prices. My rates haven't dropped even though I continue to drive safely with no accidents, claims, or DUIs.
Cynthia
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Bad
Bad. I wasn't informed about how the snapshot worked. I hadn't been driving because I had just started taking insulin while pregnant and was experiencing dizzy spells. I was traveling with a friend (not in my car). Apparently, if you aren't driving, you need to inform Progressive. They mentioned it would be on the app, but there wasn't even an option to state that I wasn't driving. This led to an increase in my insurance by approximately $300 a month.
Bienvenido
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Need Better Rates
They don't lower the rates even if you don't have tickets or accidents. Rates keep going up every year without reason.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is the best option for West Virginia drivers who want accessible customer service. The insurer has numerous local insurance agents operating in West Virginia, making it easy for drivers to get quick customer service. Progressive offers numerous coverages for all different types of drivers, making it a solid all-around choice.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Accident forgiveness available
Fewer-than-average number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index
Cons
Snapshot program can result in increased rates
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,691 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (971)
Wendy
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive
I love the fact that they cater to the military, but they are expensive.
Joseph
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
Your Best Bet
This is the best insurance at the best cost.
Jeanne
February 17, 2025
Verified Review
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
I enjoyed my experience with USAA. However, their premiums increased so much that I could no longer afford it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA is the best car insurance option for military members and their families in West Virginia. It offers numerous exclusive coverages and discounts for the more than 125,000 veterans living in the state.[1] USAA has excellent customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings, making it a great choice for qualifying drivers.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the mid-Atlantic region
Fewer-than-average number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index
Cons
Available only to military members and eligible family members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,688 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,880)
Brandon
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Theft Coverage
What's the point of having theft coverage if you still have to pay for all the damages caused and any towing fees or impound charges?
Mary
February 18, 2025
Verified Review
Not Bad
Declaring a car as totalled does not remove it from charges on the policy.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
834
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is the best option for drivers who want to benefit from discounts. The company offers 23 ways for drivers to save on their policies. GEICO’s an excellent insurer, with solid financial strength ratings and claims satisfaction. It also offers affordable average rates to West Virginia drivers.
Pros
Fewer-than-average number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Affordable average rates
Cons
Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region
1.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot
Rideshare coverage not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in West Virginia to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in West Virginia
You can use the tips below if you’re looking to get the best car insurance for your needs in Virginia.
Keep a clean driving record
The best way to keep your car insurance costs low is by not giving your insurance company a reason to raise them by having driving incidents. Keeping a clean driving recordis a great way to ensure your rates stay low. Insurance companies consider your driving record when setting rates, and any infractions in your driving history will likely result in increased premiums.
Consider your coverage level
Before buying a policy, consider how you intend to use your car. If you only drive occasionally or have an older car not worth much, the state-minimum liability coverage may be enough. But if you drive frequently, live in a high-traffic area, or have a new car, you’ll want full coverage, which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
Read customer reviews
It’s crucial to read up on what current customers have to say about an insurer before buying a policy. Check ratings from organizations like J.D. Power, AM Best, and the NAIC, and look at customer reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Make sure you have a good understanding of what to expect if you ever need to use your insurance coverage. A slightly cheaper rate may not be worth a customer service headache.
Apply for discounts
Car insurance discounts are one of the best ways to decrease your insurance costs a bit. Most insurance companies offer numerous discounts, giving you plenty of avenues to save. One of the best discount opportunities comes from bundling your auto and home insurance with one insurer. If you’re not sure what discounts you qualify for, just ask your insurance company or insurance agent.
Compare car insurance quotes
Comparing car insurance rates is one of the easiest ways to find lower rates for your policy. Every insurance company determines rates differently, so premiums can vary across companies even for the same policy. When you compare quotes and companies, don’t just choose the cheapest option — pick a reliable insurer that has good customer reviews.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in West Virginia
Liability quotes start at $33 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average cost of car insurance in West Virginia
The overall average cost of car insurance in West Virginia is $115 per month, compared to the national average rate of $152 per month. West Virginia drivers pay an average rate of $78 per month for liability coverage and $152 for full coverage.
The cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy in West Virginia increased by 5% from 2023 to 2024, from an average of $1,811 to $1,906 for one year’s worth of coverage. This is likely due in part to the increased prices of vehicle repairs and increases in the number of claims.[3] Insurify projects an additional 1% increase in 2025.[4]
Best car insurance in West Virginia FAQs
If you’re still not sure about the right policy for your coverage needs, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance in the Mountain State.
How much is car insurance in West Virginia?
On average, West Virginia drivers pay $115 per month for car insurance. The average cost of state-minimum coverage in West Virginia is $78 per month, but full coverage is $152 per month.
For comparison, U.S. drivers pay $105 per month for liability and $199 for full coverage. How much you pay will depend on your driving history, age, ZIP code, and more. The best way to find cheap auto insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in West Virginia?
Erie, State Farm, Progressive, USAA, and GEICO are the best car insurance companies in West Virginia. But those insurers may not be the best choices for you. Every insurer determines premiums differently. It’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes and companies before deciding on a policy.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in West Virginia?
West Virginia drivers must carry the state-minimum requirements of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Drivers also need to carry the same liability limits in uninsured motorist coverage.[5]
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.