Situated in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Martinsburg is home to a historic downtown with a number of shops, restaurants, and housing options.[1] Martinsburg drivers pay an average of $144 per month for car insurance compared to the state average of $133. This may be due to the city’s dense population and higher-than-average crime rates.[2]
When buying an auto insurance policy, always make sure to compare quotes from multiple companies.
Quick Facts
State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the cheapest car insurance companies for Martinsburg drivers.
On average, Martinsburg residents pay $73 per month for liability insurance and $214 per month for full coverage.
West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the incident pays for the damages.[3]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Martinsburg
As you search for affordable auto insurance in Martinsburg, consider factors like your driving history, location, credit, and unique needs. State Farm, USAA, and Erie offer some of the best, most affordable policies for Martinsburg drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.4
JD Power
842
$36/mo
$58/mo
State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Martinsburg, both for liability and full-coverage rates. It’s also one of the most reliable insurance companies in the industry, earning an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and making the top 5 in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction ranking.[4][5]
Pros
Usage-based insurance program
Rental car and travel expense coverage
Cons
Must work with a local agent
No gap insurance
4.3
JD Power
$43/mo
$70/mo
More than 1,400 veterans live in Martinsburg, based on a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[6] If you’re a military member, veteran, or a family member of either, you could lock in cheap premiums with USAA. It specifically serves the military community with car insurance and other financial products.
Pros
Multiple discounts advertised
High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]
Cons
Must be affiliated with the military to become a member
No gap insurance
4.4
JD Power
$43/mo
$71/mo
Due to schools like Martinsburg High School and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, Martinsburg is home to many students and young drivers. Erie offers a few discounts that can lower car insurance costs for teen drivers and students. These include a youthful driving discount and college student discount.
Pros
Rate Lock prevents premium increases
High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]
Cons
No usage-based insurance program
Must contact a local agent to file claims
Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg
No matter your driving profile, you can find cheap car insurance in Martinsburg. Here are some tips to help you land affordable coverage:
Shop around. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This way, you can compare rates, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews to figure out the right coverage for your particular situation.
Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria, such as loyalty, safe driver, and anti-theft device discounts. Visit an insurance company’s website or reach out to a car insurance agent to learn about which discounts may apply to you.
Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you drive only on occasion because you’re retired or work remotely, for example, you can lock in cheap car insurance through a pay-per-mile policy from a reputable auto insurer. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm
West Virginia law requires drivers to have liability car insurance. It pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s usually the cheapest auto insurance coverage you can get.
State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Martinsburg, at $36 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance companies with the lowest quotes for liability coverage in Martinsburg.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
Erie
43
USAA
43
GEICO
66
Liberty Mutual
73
State Auto
75
Progressive
78
Nationwide
82
Clearcover
90
Allstate
91
Dairyland
96
Direct Auto
96
Midvale Home & Auto
101
Foremost
108
CSAA
123
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance typically includes three types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can be worth the extra monthly cost if you can’t pay for damages out of your own pocket. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to have a full-coverage policy.
Martinsburg residents can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, with rates of $58 per month. The table below shows the most affordable auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
58
USAA
70
Erie
71
GEICO
107
Progressive
127
Nationwide
133
Allstate
148
Clearcover
153
Liberty Mutual
154
State Auto
154
Midvale Home & Auto
166
Direct Auto
204
CSAA
219
Dairyland
258
Foremost
265
Car insurance requirements in West Virginia
West Virginia is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means a driver who is responsible for an accident must cover the damages and medical expenses of others, typically through their auto insurance company or out of pocket. Also, drivers must show proof of insurance, or they may face fines and other consequences.
Below, you’ll find the minimum liability insurance requirements in the Mountain State:[7]
Optional car insurance can save your finances and give you some extra protection in various situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for greater protection as a Martinsburg driver:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage may come in handy after your car sustains damage in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather events.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of fault.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage coverage can pay for some of the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, no matter who caused it.[8]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents on your driving record that can lead to higher car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. Martinsburg residents with clean records usually lock in the lowest rates.
Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Martinsburg based on driving history.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
State Farm
36
48
50
60
Erie
43
63
65
64
USAA
43
58
61
72
GEICO
66
90
93
110
Liberty Mutual
73
106
110
122
State Auto
75
114
117
125
Progressive
78
110
115
130
Nationwide
82
112
116
137
Clearcover
90
126
147
150
Allstate
91
123
128
152
Dairyland
96
134
137
160
Direct Auto
96
136
142
146
Midvale Home & Auto
101
144
152
168
CSAA
123
172
183
205
Average cost of car insurance by age
Your age can play a big role in your car insurance rates. Because of their minimal experience on the road, teen drivers and young adults typically pay the most for car insurance policies.
Average premiums typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental limitations senior drivers usually experience, like slower reflexes and poor vision.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Martinsburg drivers by age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$371
20s
$460
30s
$429
40s
$364
50s
$272
60s
$191
70s
$143
Martinsburg car insurance quotes by credit tier
Like most states, West Virginia allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium.[9] Drivers with good or excellent credit usually pay less than drivers with poor credit. The table below shows average premiums for Martinsburg drivers with different credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Martinsburg car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Martinsburg.
How much is car insurance in Martinsburg?
The average cost of car insurance in Martinsburg is $144 per month.
Martinsburg drivers pay $73 per month for liability coverage and $214 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact car insurance premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg?
State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Martinsburg, at $36 per month. Erie is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $43. The third-cheapest insurer, USAA, has a liability-only rate of $43 per month.
Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Martinsburg?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Martinsburg, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Erie.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.