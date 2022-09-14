>Car Insurance>West Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Martinsburg, West Virginia (2024)

Martinsburg drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $36 per month.

Updated January 11, 2024

Situated in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Martinsburg is home to a historic downtown with a number of shops, restaurants, and housing options.[1] Martinsburg drivers pay an average of $144 per month for car insurance compared to the state average of $133. This may be due to the city’s dense population and higher-than-average crime rates.[2] 

When buying an auto insurance policy, always make sure to compare quotes from multiple companies.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the cheapest car insurance companies for Martinsburg drivers.

  • On average, Martinsburg residents pay $73 per month for liability insurance and $214 per month for full coverage. 

  • West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the incident pays for the damages.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Martinsburg

As you search for affordable auto insurance in Martinsburg, consider factors like your driving history, location, credit, and unique needs. State Farm, USAA, and Erie offer some of the best, most affordable policies for Martinsburg drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$54$33Affordability
USAA4.5$65$40Active military, veterans, and their families
Erie4.4$66$40Young drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Martinsburg, both for liability and full-coverage rates. It’s also one of the most reliable insurance companies in the industry, earning an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and making the top 5 in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction ranking.[4] [5]

Pros

  • Usage-based insurance program

  • Rental car and travel expense coverage

Cons

  • Must work with a local agent

  • No gap insurance

I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.

Stacy - December 4, 2023
Verified

Friendly service.

John - December 4, 2023
Verified

Got insurance established fast.

Robert - December 3, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

More than 1,400 veterans live in Martinsburg, based on a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[6] If you’re a military member, veteran, or a family member of either, you could lock in cheap premiums with USAA. It specifically serves the military community with car insurance and other financial products.

Pros

  • Multiple discounts advertised

  • High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]

Cons

  • Must be affiliated with the military to become a member

  • No gap insurance

They have stopped thinking about how today's financial strain is impacting their customers.

Darcy - November 26, 2023
Verified

Not satisfied with price hike even after lowering coverage.

Linda - November 3, 2023
Verified

Wonderful service, pricing, and care.

Robert - October 24, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for young drivers: Erie

Due to schools like Martinsburg High School and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, Martinsburg is home to many students and young drivers. Erie offers a few discounts that can lower car insurance costs for teen drivers and students. These include a youthful driving discount and college student discount.

Pros

  • Rate Lock prevents premium increases

  • High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]

Cons

  • No usage-based insurance program

  • Must contact a local agent to file claims

Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.

linda - August 9, 2023
Verified

I have been with Erie for 73 years. No problems!.

William - July 17, 2023
Verified

My agent was always there for me.

Dinah - December 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Erie Insurance review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg

No matter your driving profile, you can find cheap car insurance in Martinsburg. Here are some tips to help you land affordable coverage:

  • Shop around. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This way, you can compare rates, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews to figure out the right coverage for your particular situation.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria, such as loyalty, safe driver, and anti-theft device discounts. Visit an insurance company’s website or reach out to a car insurance agent to learn about which discounts may apply to you.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your home insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to save money on your car insurance plan.

  • Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you drive only on occasion because you’re retired or work remotely, for example, you can lock in cheap car insurance through a pay-per-mile policy from a reputable auto insurer. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm

West Virginia law requires drivers to have liability car insurance. It pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s usually the cheapest auto insurance coverage you can get.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Martinsburg, at $36 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance companies with the lowest quotes for liability coverage in Martinsburg.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
Erie43
USAA43
GEICO66
Liberty Mutual73
State Auto75
Progressive78
Nationwide82
Clearcover90
Allstate91
Dairyland96
Direct Auto96
Midvale Home & Auto101
Foremost108
CSAA123
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes three types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can be worth the extra monthly cost if you can’t pay for damages out of your own pocket. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to have a full-coverage policy.

Martinsburg residents can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, with rates of $58 per month. The table below shows the most affordable auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
USAA70
Erie71
GEICO107
Progressive127
Nationwide133
Allstate148
Clearcover153
Liberty Mutual154
State Auto154
Midvale Home & Auto166
Direct Auto204
CSAA219
Dairyland258
Foremost265
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Martinsburg car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in West Virginia

West Virginia is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means a driver who is responsible for an accident must cover the damages and medical expenses of others, typically through their auto insurance company or out of pocket. Also, drivers must show proof of insurance, or they may face fines and other consequences.

Below, you’ll find the minimum liability insurance requirements in the Mountain State:[7]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage$25,000 per accident

Optional car insurance can save your finances and give you some extra protection in various situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for greater protection as a Martinsburg driver:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage may come in handy after your car sustains damage in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage coverage can pay for some of the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, no matter who caused it.[8]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents on your driving record that can lead to higher car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. Martinsburg residents with clean records usually lock in the lowest rates.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Martinsburg based on driving history.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm36485060
Erie43636564
USAA43586172
GEICO669093110
Liberty Mutual73106110122
State Auto75114117125
Progressive78110115130
Nationwide82112116137
Clearcover90126147150
Allstate91123128152
Dairyland96134137160
Direct Auto96136142146
Midvale Home & Auto101144152168
CSAA123172183205
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can play a big role in your car insurance rates. Because of their minimal experience on the road, teen drivers and young adults typically pay the most for car insurance policies.

Average premiums typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental limitations senior drivers usually experience, like slower reflexes and poor vision.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Martinsburg drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$371
20s$460
30s$429
40s$364
50s$272
60s$191
70s$143
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Martinsburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, West Virginia allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium.[9] Drivers with good or excellent credit usually pay less than drivers with poor credit. The table below shows average premiums for Martinsburg drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Martinsburg car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Martinsburg.

  • How much is car insurance in Martinsburg?

    The average cost of car insurance in Martinsburg is $144 per month.

    Martinsburg drivers pay $73 per month for liability coverage and $214 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact car insurance premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Martinsburg, at $36 per month. Erie is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $43. The third-cheapest insurer, USAA, has a liability-only rate of $43 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Martinsburg?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Martinsburg, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Erie.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

