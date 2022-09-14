Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains traffic violations like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, your car insurance will likely cost more than someone with a clean driving record. Car insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim if you have a history of incidents. Insurers save the lowest rates for Idaho Falls drivers with clean records.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Idaho Falls based on driving history.

Compare Car Insurance in Idaho Falls Get quick, customized quotes from auto insurers Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Liberty Mutual

Speeding makes it difficult for drivers to react and avoid accidents. And drivers in Idaho Falls typically pay a ticket of $90 (for 1–15 miles per hour over the speed limit) to $155 (for 16+ miles per hour over the speed limit).[3] They also pay more expensive car insurance rates — an average of $155 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Idaho Falls with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Liberty Mutual 45 76 Safeco 45 76 National General 49 82 Progressive 49 82 Dairyland 51 85 Foremost 75 127 Bristol West 76 128 Midvale Home & Auto 77 130 The General 98 164 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Liberty Mutual

Idaho reported more than 27,500 car accidents in 2021.[4] If you cause an accident in Idaho Falls, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, as insurers believe you’re at risk for filing more car insurance claims in the future. Your car insurance rate increase depends on the severity of the accident, but the average rate in Idaho Falls is $150 per month after an at-fault accident.

The table below shows the insurers with the lowest average car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Idaho Falls.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Liberty Mutual 45 74 Safeco 45 74 National General 49 80 Progressive 49 80 Dairyland 51 83 Foremost 75 123 Bristol West 76 124 Midvale Home & Auto 77 126 The General 98 159 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Liberty Mutual

Idaho reported 1,729 impaired driving crashes in 2021.[4] A DUI is a serious offense in the state and results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance costs. The state might require you to file SR-22 insurance as well, which can keep your rates elevated for years. After a DUI conviction, Idaho Falls drivers pay an average of $171 per month for car insurance.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Idaho Falls.