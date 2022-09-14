Cheapest Auto Insurance in Idaho Falls, Idaho (2023)

The cheapest car insurance company in Idaho Falls is Liberty Mutual, with rates of $51 per month.

Updated November 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Situated along the banks of the Snake River, Idaho Falls is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and the third-largest metropolitan area in the state. However, its car insurance rates are near the state average: Idaho Falls drivers pay an overall average of $104 per month for car insurance. For comparison, the state overall cost of car insurance is an average of $102 per month.

Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage in Idaho Falls.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Idaho Falls is $67 per month for liability coverage and $140 per month for full coverage.

  • Some Idaho Falls residents can opt out of car insurance via Idaho’s Motor Vehicle Self-Insurance Program.

  • Car insurance companies in Idaho can use your credit history to determine premiums.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Idaho Falls

The cheapest car insurance company depends on your particular driver profile, budget, and needs. It’s in your best interest to shop around with different companies to find the best rates. Here are a few car insurance companies Insurify identified to start your search for the best car insurance and most affordable option in Idaho Falls.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Nationwide4.1$36N/ALow-mileage drivers
USAA4.3$45N/AMilitary members and veterans
Liberty Mutual3.7$99$50Students
Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
4.1
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$84/mo
Full Coverage
$185/mo

Idaho Falls is home to more than 67,700 residents, 13.5% of whom are seniors who may not drive very often. Senior drivers and other infrequent drivers can land a good deal on car insurance with Nationwide. The insurer offers a pay-per-mile car insurance program for newer vehicles called SmartMiles. The premium is based on how many miles you drive and changes every month based on your driving data.

Pros

  • Plenty of discounts available

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Cons

  • Older vehicles aren’t eligible for SmartMiles

  • No rideshare insurance available

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo

Idaho Falls supports veterans in the area with the East Idaho Vet Center. Veterans and military members can turn to USAA for affordable auto policies. USAA specifically caters to the military community with a number of insurance products and financial services.

Pros

  • Pay-per-mile and usage-based programs available

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

Cons

  • Restrictive membership requirements

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Best insurer for students: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$102/mo

Many students in Idaho Falls attend colleges in the city, like the University of Idaho, Idaho Falls and the College of Eastern Idaho. Students and other young drivers may work with an independent insurance agent and score cheap car insurance rates with Liberty Mutual. The car insurance company offers a good student discount for students who hold a GPA of B or better, as well as a student-away-at-school discount that can lower rates when you leave your car at home during the school year.

Pros

  • Long list of potential discounts

  • Customizable coverage available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Idaho Falls

With some effort, you can find cheap car insurance in Idaho Falls. These tips can help you focus on getting the right insurance coverage at the right price for your unique driver profile:

  • Shop around. Don’t go with the first car insurance company you find, because insurers set different rates for individuals and families. Instead, get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies so you can compare premiums, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews.

  • Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies typically offer various discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria. A few examples of common discounts include a loyalty discount, anti-theft device discount, and multi-car discount. You can find out about discounts from an insurance agent or the company’s website.

  • Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to secure a discount on both policies.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. If you don’t drive very often because you’re retired or work remotely, for example, you can save money with a pay-per-mile policy. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Incidents like speeding and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Idaho Falls: Liberty Mutual

Per Idaho law, you must have liability car insurance to drive in Idaho Falls. This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an accident you cause. And it’s generally the least expensive car insurance you can buy.

Liberty Mutual is the cheapest car insurance company for liability-only coverage in Idaho Falls, with a rate of $51 per month.

This table shows car insurance companies with the most affordable liability coverage in Idaho Falls.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual51
Safeco51
National General55
Progressive55
Dairyland57
Foremost85
Bristol West86
Midvale Home & Auto87
The General110
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Idaho Falls: Safeco

Full-coverage car insurance provides extra protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. These extra coverages pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents and non-accident events, like theft, fires, and falling objects.

If you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle, your lender or lessor may require a full-coverage policy, which costs an average of $140 per month in Idaho Falls. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco81
Progressive91
Liberty Mutual102
National General103
Midvale Home & Auto117
Dairyland123
Foremost131
Bristol West197
The General204
Estimate your Idaho Falls car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Idaho

Idaho is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the at-fault driver is responsible for any property damage or medical bills the drivers or passengers in another vehicle face after an accident. Make sure to carry your insurance card with you when you drive because if you don’t show proof of insurance, you can expect legal and financial consequences.

Here are Idaho’s car insurance minimum requirements:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Idaho also requires insurers to provide uninsured motorist coverage at the same limits above unless the customer rejects the coverage in writing. While Idaho car insurance laws require bodily injury and property damage liability, you may purchase additional auto insurance coverage for peace of mind. These include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage offers protection for vehicle damages from non-accident events, such as theft, vandalism, and severe weather events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage kicks in if your vehicle needs repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage applies if someone without car insurance causes a car accident and damages your vehicle or injures you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) and can cover medical bills after an accident, regardless of who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance may come in handy in emergency situations with services like fuel delivery and towing.

Idaho’s Motor Vehicle Self-Insurance Program

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/4e11372208/states_idaho.svg

Self-insurance certificate

People in Idaho Falls who own and register 25 or more vehicles in their name may qualify for a certificate of self-insurance, which is an alternative to standard car insurance. This certificate holds you responsible for covering all damages in the event of an at-fault car accident.

To get one, you’ll need to provide a list of the vehicles you have registered and titled in Idaho, as well as a statement signed by a certified public accountant (CPA) that states your net worth is no less than $500,000. You can renew your certificate every year for $70.[2]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains traffic violations like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, your car insurance will likely cost more than someone with a clean driving record. Car insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim if you have a history of incidents. Insurers save the lowest rates for Idaho Falls drivers with clean records.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Idaho Falls based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Liberty Mutual

Speeding makes it difficult for drivers to react and avoid accidents. And drivers in Idaho Falls typically pay a ticket of $90 (for 1–15 miles per hour over the speed limit) to $155 (for 16+ miles per hour over the speed limit).[3] They also pay more expensive car insurance rates — an average of $155 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Idaho Falls with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Liberty Mutual4576
Safeco4576
National General4982
Progressive4982
Dairyland5185
Foremost75127
Bristol West76128
Midvale Home & Auto77130
The General98164
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Liberty Mutual

Idaho reported more than 27,500 car accidents in 2021.[4] If you cause an accident in Idaho Falls, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, as insurers believe you’re at risk for filing more car insurance claims in the future. Your car insurance rate increase depends on the severity of the accident, but the average rate in Idaho Falls is $150 per month after an at-fault accident.

The table below shows the insurers with the lowest average car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Idaho Falls.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Liberty Mutual4574
Safeco4574
National General4980
Progressive4980
Dairyland5183
Foremost75123
Bristol West76124
Midvale Home & Auto77126
The General98159
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Liberty Mutual

Idaho reported 1,729 impaired driving crashes in 2021.[4] A DUI is a serious offense in the state and results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance costs. The state might require you to file SR-22 insurance as well, which can keep your rates elevated for years. After a DUI conviction, Idaho Falls drivers pay an average of $171 per month for car insurance.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Idaho Falls.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Liberty Mutual4584
Safeco4584
National General4991
Progressive4991
Dairyland5194
Foremost75140
Bristol West76142
Midvale Home & Auto77143
The General98181
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Liberty Mutual

Senior drivers have higher car accident mortality rates than younger drivers due to physical and mental limitations.[5] In general, car insurance premiums decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 70. However, seniors usually have much lower average premiums than teens and young drivers. They pay an average of $68 per month for car insurance in Idaho Falls.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for senior drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Liberty Mutual3467
Safeco3453
National General3668
Progressive3660
Dairyland3781
Foremost5686
Bristol West57129
Midvale Home & Auto5777
The General72134
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Liberty Mutual

Teenagers have less driving experience than older drivers. This is why they typically pay more for a car insurance policy — an average of $188 per month in Idaho Falls. Fortunately, they can save money and enjoy better rates if they stay on their parents’ policies or secure a good student discount.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young adults in Idaho Falls.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Liberty Mutual92183
Safeco92146
National General99185
Progressive99164
Dairyland102221
Foremost153235
Bristol West155354
Midvale Home & Auto156210
The General198367
Idaho Falls car insurance quotes by credit tier

Idaho allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium, but it can’t be the only factor companies use.[6]

Insurers offer drivers with good or excellent credit cheaper coverage because they believe they’re less likely to file a claim than drivers with poor credit.

Here’s an overview of average premiums for Idaho Falls drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Idaho Falls?

No, car insurance isn’t more expensive in Idaho Falls compared to the rest of the country. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $103 per month for liability coverage and $206 per month for full coverage. However, Idaho Falls residents enjoy cheaper average rates than the national average. 

Keep in mind that a variety of factors — like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers — cause auto insurance rates to vary by city and ZIP code in Idaho.

More cities in Idaho

Here’s a look at the average quotes for car insurance in Idaho Falls compared to other cities in Idaho.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Boise$74$140
Pocatello$70$136
Twin Falls$69$150
Idaho Falls car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance quotes with Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Idaho Falls below.

  • How much is car insurance in Idaho Falls?

    The average cost of car insurance in Idaho Falls is $67 per month for liability coverage and $140 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Idaho Falls?

    Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies in Idaho Falls, with rates of $51, $51, and $55 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest insurance for your situation is to compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three or four different companies at the same coverage level to see which one offers the best price for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Idaho Falls?

    A few of the best car insurance companies in Idaho Falls are Nationwide, USAA, and Liberty Mutual. These companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, solid customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength scores.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Idaho?

    The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $68 per month for liability coverage and $136 per month for full coverage.

  • Do you legally have to have car insurance in Idaho?

    Yes. Idaho requires 25/50/15 car insurance coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[1]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

