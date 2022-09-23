>Car Insurance>Idaho

Average Car Insurance Cost in Idaho (2024)

Drivers in Idaho pay $69 per month on average for liability car insurance.

Updated May 20, 2024

Cheapest recent rates in Idaho

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $41/mo for liability only and $50/mo for full coverage in Idaho.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Idaho within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 20, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 20, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Idaho within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 20, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 20, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Idaho is $139 per month, which is much cheaper than the national average cost of full-coverage insurance, at $215. It’s one of the cheapest states in the country for car insurance.

Car insurance rates in Idaho are cheaper than many other states partly due to its low population density — it ranks 44th in the country.[1] And Idaho has one of the lowest estimated percentages of uninsured drivers, at 6.2%.[2]

This article will help you navigate the ins and outs of Idaho car insurance — including how to compare quotes and coverage options from the cheapest companies — so you can find the best deal for your vehicle.

Quick Facts

  • Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General have the cheapest liability insurance in Idaho.

  • Boise is the most expensive city in Idaho for car insurance, with average monthly rates of $77 for liability coverage and $147 for full coverage.

  • The minimum coverage requirements for Idaho drivers are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $15,000 per accident in property damage.[3]

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Idaho?

The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $69 for liability insurance and $139 for full-coverage insurance. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage. But the exact rate you pay for a policy may vary based on a variety of factors, like your driving record, age, location, and amount of coverage.

The table below highlights rates from some of the top car insurance companies in Idaho.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 16 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Safeco8752
Progressive9357
National General10054
Liberty Mutual10853
Dairyland12856
Foremost16492
Bristol West20485
The General211109
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Idaho car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates can vary significantly, even within the same state. The factors that car insurance companies consider when setting premiums vary by city and ZIP code. The theft rates, crime rates, accident frequency, and population density where you live affect your average monthly premium.

Drivers in rural areas often pay less for coverage than Idaho residents living in more urban environments. For example, Boise drivers pay the highest liability rates in the state, on average. No matter where you live, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes, insurance products, and available discounts from multiple insurance companies before picking a policy.

You can see just how much car insurance rates vary in different cities below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Boise$147$77
Idaho Falls$134$68
Pocatello$132$70
Twin Falls$152$70
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Idaho car insurance rates by age

Your age is a significant factor when it comes to car insurance rates. Young drivers — especially teenagers — almost always pay more for auto insurance than older drivers with experience, as insurance companies consider them riskier and more likely to file claims.

But once drivers reach their 70s, rates start to rise again due to aging-related risk factors that increase the likelihood of accidents.

The chart below showcases just how dramatically car insurance rates can vary with age. Drivers in their 50s and 60s earn the lowest average rates, based on Insurify rate data.

Average Monthly Quote by Driver Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Idaho

Your gender can also affect your car insurance rates.[4] Men typically pay higher rates than women since women get into fewer accidents and have fewer DUIs. Again, age also plays a role here — rates tend to drop as drivers get older, though teen drivers pay the most of any age group, regardless of gender.

The table below highlights how car insurance rates differ for men and women based on age.

AgeMaleFemale
16$279$220
35$132$117
50$103$96
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Idaho

Your driving record will significantly affect how much you pay for auto insurance coverage in Idaho. In general, car insurance companies reward drivers with clean records and penalize drivers with blemished records, especially people with DUIs.

For example, an Idaho driver with a DUI pays a monthly average of $239 for a full-coverage car insurance policy, while a driver with a clean record pays an average of $139.

This also holds true for drivers with other driving infractions, though to a lesser extent. Car insurance companies see people with blemishes in their driving history as more likely to file claims than drivers with clean records, so insurers charge them higher rates to offset the risk.

Take a look at the average rates by driving record in Idaho below.

Driver RecordFull CoverageLiability Only
Clean record$139$69
With accident$211$105
With speeding ticket$215$107
With DUI$239$119
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Idaho car insurance rates by marital status

Even your marital status can affect rates, as insurers consider married drivers to be less risky than unmarried drivers. While not a significant difference in rates, it’s still prevalent.

You can see how marital status affects car insurance rates in Idaho below.

Marital StatusFull CoverageLiability Only
Single$142$69
Married$140$68
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Idaho car insurance rates by credit tier

Your credit history can even affect your car insurance rates in Idaho.[5] Insurance companies factor your credit history into a credit-based insurance score when determining your rates.

Insurers can use this score to determine how likely you are to get into an accident and file a car insurance claim. Drivers with good credit history will almost always pay the lowest rates, while drivers with bad credit will face the highest rates.

Take a closer look at how credit history affects the cost of insurance for Idaho drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier (Full Coverage)

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Rates by Credit Tier (Liability Only)

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Idaho car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. Check out the answers below to learn more about Idaho car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Idaho?

    The average auto insurance cost in Idaho is $69 per month for liability and $139 for full coverage. Drivers in the Gem State pay lower rates than the national average auto insurance premium of $104 for liability and $215 for full coverage. Your exact rate will depend on factors like your driving history, your age, coverage levels, the model of your car, and even your credit history.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Idaho?

    The cheapest car insurance company in Idaho is Safeco, with a liability rate of $52 per month. Liberty Mutual and National General also have competitive rates for liability coverage, with respective rates of $53 and $54 per month. But these companies might not be the cheapest option for you, as every car insurance company determines rates uniquely. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three insurance companies to find cheap car insurance.

  • What is the best car insurance in Idaho?

    Progressive is one of the best car insurance companies in Idaho, with low average rates, a strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, and an A+ AM Best financial strength rating. On average, Idaho drivers find coverage from $57 per month for minimum car insurance and $93 for a full-coverage policy. 

    Other top insurance companies include Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and National General.

  • What is the minimum insurance required in Idaho?

    The minimum requirements in Idaho are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, in addition to $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. You can choose to increase your liability limits. Insurance companies in Idaho also must offer underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, though drivers don’t have to purchase it. But it’s generally a good idea to carry more than just the minimum coverage to protect yourself financially.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

