Car Insurance Requirements in Idaho (2023)

Drivers in Idaho need to purchase minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability to drive legally.

Christy Rakoczy
Written byChristy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy
Christy Rakoczy

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated December 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Most states impose minimum requirements for auto insurance, but the specifics of what coverage drivers need to buy vary depending on location. Not having the right amount of insurance can lead to serious penalties, so you need to know what protections to buy in the state where you live and register your vehicles.

Here’s what you need to know about Idaho car insurance requirements, the cost of coverage in Idaho, and what happens if you don’t have the proper coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Idaho is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver must cover the other party’s resulting injury and damage.[1]

  • About 13.2% of drivers in Idaho are uninsured.[2]

  • You may face license suspension if law enforcement catches you driving without insurance in Idaho.

Idaho car insurance requirements

Idaho’s minimum car insurance requirements are very similar to many other states. Drivers need to have insurance to cover the other party’s damages and losses. Specifically, drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Auto insurers must also offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, although Idaho drivers have the option to reject these protections. This coverage pays for your losses if someone else doesn’t have the insurance coverage needed to pay for the damage they cause you.[1]

Here are the details of the required types of auto insurance in Idaho.

Bodily injury liability

Idaho requires $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.

If you cause physical harm to others in a car accident, this coverage can pay for the victim’s medical bills. It can also pay for other expenses, like funeral costs, loss of income, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. Finally, it can pay for the legal bills you incur if someone sues you following an accident.

Because the minimum policy limits are low, many drivers benefit from buying more than the minimum coverage.

Property damage liability

Idaho requires $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. If you damage someone’s property in an accident, property damage liability coverage pays for the property owner’s losses. Again, the minimum coverage limit is relatively low, and you may wish to buy an insurance policy with a higher maximum payout — although doing so is optional.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Idaho?

Idaho only requires you to buy insurance that protects against the losses and damage you cause to others. Unless you buy full-coverage insurance — which includes collision and comprehensive coverages — you won’t have protection for your own vehicle damage.

The average monthly cost of a liability-only policy in Idaho is $69, while the average monthly cost of a full-coverage policy is $139. Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than liability coverage because it provides additional protection.

For most drivers, it’s a good idea to buy full-coverage insurance because paying out of pocket for car repair or replacement after a loss is expensive. If you finance your vehicle or have an auto loan, your lender will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance. Experts generally recommend purchasing more coverage than the minimum.

However, if you have an older, paid-off vehicle that isn’t worth much, it may not make sense to pay extra for more protection. The amount the insurer would pay out for an older, low-value vehicle may not cover the premium associated with buying a full-coverage policy.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Idaho

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Idaho is $69 per month. Remember, this insurance only provides coverage for the harm you cause to others. You need more coverage for your own losses in a crash or non-collision event, such as hail damage or theft.

Safeco has the cheapest liability coverage in Idaho, with an average rate of $50 per month. The table below shows how much you could expect to pay for liability coverage on average from different insurers in Idaho.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco50
Liberty Mutual52
Progressive54
National General54
Dairyland56
Bristol West85
Foremost86
The General109
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Idaho

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Idaho is $139 per month. This adds collision and comprehensive coverages to your policy. Full-coverage insurance will pay for your vehicle losses following a crash or non-collision incident.

Safeco offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance policy in Idaho. Check out the table below to see the average premiums in Idaho for a full-coverage policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco79
Progressive90
Liberty Mutual103
National General103
Midvale Home & Auto117
Dairyland122
Foremost133
Bristol West198
The General202
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Idaho

Idaho drivers without proof of insurance can face severe penalties, including the following consequences outlined in the Idaho code:

  • Suspension of a driver’s license until you can provide proof of insurance

  • A $75 fine for a first offense

  • Misdemeanor charges for a second and subsequent offense within five years of the first

  • Up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 for a second or subsequent offense within five years of the first[3]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Vehicle owners in the state of Idaho may want to purchase other types of optional insurance beyond the requirements. Common optional coverages to consider include the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Idaho insurers must offer drivers uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, though drivers can choose to reject them. These coverages pay for your medical bills and repairs resulting from an accident caused by another driver who doesn’t have sufficient insurance to cover them.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for losses not from a crash, such as vandalism, hail, or fire damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for losses resulting from a crash with an object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can pay for medical expenses for you or your passengers that occur due to injuries sustained in a crash, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Insurers only pay out the fair market value of a vehicle when it’s a total loss or if someone steals it. The fair market value may be less than your outstanding loan balance. Gap insurance pays the difference.

Idaho car insurance requirements FAQs

When deciding how much coverage you need, you should consider the minimum car insurance requirements in Idaho. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying auto coverage.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Idaho?

    Yes. Idaho requires liability insurance. Drivers must have proof of this required insurance. If you don’t, you can face penalties, including a license suspension, as well as a fine of up to $75 for a first offense. Repeat offenses within five years could result in misdemeanor charges, jail time, and fines of up to $1,000.

  • What type of car insurance does Idaho require?

    Idaho requires bodily injury and property damage liability insurance coverage. This insurance pays for the losses others experience if you cause a collision. It will pay for the other driver’s medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, funeral costs, and property damage. It will also pay your legal bills.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Idaho?

    Idaho drivers must provide proof of insurance to register a car in Idaho. You can register your vehicle at any County Assessor Motor Vehicle Office.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Idaho?

    Insurance follows the car in Idaho. This means even if someone else drives your vehicle, your coverage will apply to losses resulting from a covered accident.

Sources

  1. Idaho Department of Insurance. "Required Auto Coverage." Accessed November 15, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists." Accessed November 15, 2023
  3. Idaho State Legislature. "Idaho Statutes." Accessed November 15, 2023
