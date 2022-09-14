>Car Insurance>Idaho

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Pocatello, Idaho (2023)

Pocatello drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Safeco. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $51 per month.

Updated December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Drivers in Pocatello pay an overall average of $107 per month for car insurance, slightly higher than the Idaho state average of $104 but cheaper than the national average of $155 per month.

Pocatello is the sixth-largest city in Idaho, contributing to its higher-than-average rates.[1] If you’re looking for cheaper rates, it’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you need to know about cheap car insurance in Pocatello.

Quick Facts

  • Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies for Pocatello drivers.

  • Unless you own more than 25 vehicles, you must carry liability car insurance in Idaho.[2]

  • Insurers in Idaho can consider your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Pocatello

Fortunately, a variety of reputable car insurance companies serve drivers in the Pocatello, Idaho, community. Factors like your location, marital status, and driving record all play a role in which car insurance agencies can provide you with the cheapest auto insurance coverage. Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and Progressive are three options you might want to consider.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Liberty Mutual3.8$103$52Safe drivers
Safeco3.8$81$50Personalized service
Progressive3.9$90$54Student drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for safe drivers: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo

Liberty Mutual offers RightTrack, a usage-based insurance program, which can help responsible Pocatello drivers save on car insurance costs. It uses telematics technology to collect data on driving behaviors and understand your driver profile.

If you can prove that you’re a good driver, you might be able to score a discount of up to 30%. You’ll save 10% right away just for signing up.

Pros

  • Discounts available via RightTrack usage-based insurance program

  • Car replacement coverage available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region

  • Car replacement coverage not available for old cars

The only thing is pricing and checking with other carriers for pricing!!! Liberty Mutual has all of them beat.

William - December 1, 2023
Verified

Wasn't consistent with price from year one to year two.

Lester - November 30, 2023
Verified

Best service there is.

H - November 27, 2023
Verified
Read our Liberty Mutual review

Best insurer for personalized service: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo

Safeco, which is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual and a separate entity, has a number of independent insurance agents in the Pocatello area who can answer your insurance questions and offer great rates and effective insurance solutions. They can inform you of the various coverage options and discounts available so you can land the best deal on a car insurance policy. You can communicate with them via phone, text message, or email.[3]

Pros

  • Personalized customer service from a local car insurance agent

  • Wide range of available coverage options

Cons

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Fewer available discounts than other insurers

Significant price increase! Over twenty-two dollars monthly, without any driving changes. No accidents or tickets.

BILLY - December 4, 2023
Verified

Quality price & service.

Emery - September 21, 2023
Verified

They are really patient over the phone, and anytime I can change something on my policy online.

Mildred - August 30, 2023
Verified
Read our Safeco review

Best insurer for student drivers: Progressive

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

Because Pocatello is home to Idaho State University, many students and young drivers are on the area’s roads. If you’re a student, teen, or young driver in Pocatello, you may be able to score a discount from Progressive, such as a good student discount, distant student discount, or teen driver discount.

Pros

  • Gap insurance available

  • Offers SR-22 filings

Cons

  • New-car replacement coverage not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region

Help lower my cost.

Reine - December 4, 2023
Verified

Excellent customer service.

Cheryl - December 3, 2023
Verified

Best overall insurance cost with options to easily change as needed.

Jeffrey - December 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Progressive review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pocatello

No matter your driving history, you have ways to find cheap car insurance in Pocatello. Here are some tips to help you secure affordable coverage:

  • Shop around. You should get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. Then, compare rates, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews to figure out the right coverage for your needs.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a plethora of discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria, such as the autopay discount, anti-theft device discount, homeowners insurance discount, and loyalty discount. You can visit an insurance company’s website or consult a car insurance agent to learn about which discounts are available.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your home insurance, renters insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to land a great deal on your auto policy.

  • Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you only drive on occasion because you’re retired or work from home, for example, you can lower your car insurance costs with a pay-per-mile policy. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Incidents like speeding, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance premiums. Practice safe driving habits to maintain a clean record and cheaper rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pocatello: Safeco

Idaho law requires liability car insurance to drive in Pocatello. It pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s typically the cheapest type of auto insurance available.

Safeco offers the most affordable liability-only policies in Pocatello, at $51 per month.

This table shows car insurance companies with the cheapest rates for liability coverage in Pocatello.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco51
Liberty Mutual53
National General56
Progressive56
Dairyland58
Foremost84
Bristol West86
The General112
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pocatello: Safeco

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can provide you with extra protection and might be mandatory if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Pocatello residents can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Safeco, with rates of $83 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco83
Progressive93
Liberty Mutual106
National General108
Midvale Home & Auto124
Dairyland126
Foremost136
Bristol West203
The General208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Pocatello car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 30%
Save 8%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Idaho

Idaho is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the driver who caused the accident is responsible for any property damage or medical bills the drivers or passengers in another vehicle face. Be sure to carry your car insurance card when you drive so you can show proof of insurance. Otherwise, you might be on the hook for hefty fees and other consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Idaho:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Idaho requires car insurance companies to offer uninsured motorist coverage at the same limits above unless the driver rejects the coverage in writing.

While Idaho car insurance laws require bodily injury and property damage liability, you may invest in optional auto insurance coverage for extra protection and peace of mind. These additional insurance products include:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs on your driving record can lead to higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will perceive you as a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. Pocatello drivers with clean records typically secure the lowest rates.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Pocatello, based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates. Teen drivers and young adults typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel.

Average premiums typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental limitations senior drivers usually experience, such as poor vision and slower reflexes.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Pocatello residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$247
20s$164
30s$118
40s$107
50s$94
60s$90
70s$103
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pocatello car insurance quotes by credit tier

Unlike some states, Idaho allows auto insurance companies to consider your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium — but it can’t be the only factor they consider.[5]

Drivers with good or excellent credit typically pay less than drivers with poor credit. Here’s a look at average premiums for Pocatello drivers with various credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pocatello car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Pocatello.

  • How much is car insurance in Pocatello?

    The average cost of car insurance in Pocatello is $107 per month. Pocatello drivers pay $70 per month for liability coverage and $143 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Pocatello?

    Safeco offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Pocatello, at $51 per month. Liberty Mutual is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $53. The third-cheapest insurer, National General, has a liability-only rate of $56 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pocatello?

    Progressive is the best car insurance company in Pocatello, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.9 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include Liberty Mutual and Safeco.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

