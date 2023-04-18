Jonathan Hairston

Jonathan Hairston

Linkedin

Insurance Agent

An insurance industry professional with experience working for notable companies like State Farm and EverQuote, Jonathan joined Insurify in January 2023. He’s passionate about helping customers protect their assets and loved ones through insurance. Jonathan holds a degree in business administration and management from Southern New Hampshire University. Outside of helping others with their insurance needs, he spends time with his wife and new puppy Quest, and coaches football for the North Carolina A&T University’s Junior Aggie program.

Experience

  • State Farm
  • EverQuote
Education

  • Southern New Hampshire University
Credentials

  • Property and Casualty Insurance
Authors>Jonathan Hairston

