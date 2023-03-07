What Is an Emissions Test on a Vehicle?

Alabama No N/A

Alaska No N/A

Arizona Yes, in Phoenix and Tucson Test every one to two years before vehicle registration or renewal for eligible vehicles. May include OBD and tailpipe inspection. Costs $12.25–$25.

Arkansas No N/A

California Yes, in Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba counties Test for eligible vehicles before vehicle registration or renewal, possibly including visual, functional, OBD, TSI, ASM, and tailpipe emissions inspections. Costs $29.95–$69.95.

Colorado Yes, in Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties, as well as portions of Adama, Arapahoe, Larimer, and Weld counties Test every one to five years before vehicle registration or renewal for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, TSI, ASM, RapidScreen, and gas cap test. Costs $15–$25.

Connecticut Yes Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, TSI, opacity, and gas cap pressure leak test. Costs $20.

Delaware Yes Test every other year for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, TSI, idle curb test, and gas cap test. No charge.

Florida No N/A

Georgia Yes, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb. Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale counties Test every year before the vehicle registration date for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, fuel cap, and visual inspections. Costs up to $25.

Hawaii No N/A

Idaho Yes, in Kuna and Canyon counties Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, TSI, and gas cap inspections. Costs $14.

Illinois Yes, in Cook, Dupage, and Lake counties, as well as certain ZIP codes in Kane, Kendall, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair, and Will counties Test every two years for eligible vehicles. Will include an OBD inspection test. Costs $20.

Indiana Yes, in Lake and Porter counties only Test every other year for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD, single idle speed, and gas cap tests. No charge.

Iowa No N/A

Kansas No N/A

Kentucky No N/A

Louisiana Yes, in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge parishes Annual emissions and safety inspection for eligible vehicles. May include visual, gas cap, and OBD inspection. Costs $18.

Maine Yes, in Cumberland County Test every year for eligible vehicles. May include OBD, gas cap, and safety inspections. Costs $12.50–$18.50.

Maryland Yes, in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include OBD, gas cap, opacity, and tailpipe tests. Costs $10–$15.

Massachusetts Yes Annual emissions and safety test for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD or exhaust opacity inspection. Costs $35.

Michigan No N/A

Minnesota No N/A

Mississippi No N/A

Missouri Yes, in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Jefferson County Test every other year for eligible vehicles before vehicle registration or renewal. Will include OBD and safety inspections. Costs $36.

Montana No N/A

Nebraska No N/A

Nevada Yes, in portions of Clark and Washoe counties Test every year for eligible vehicles. May include visual, opacity, OBD, and TSI inspections. Costs $62–$99.

New Hampshire Yes Test every year around registration for eligible vehicles. May include visual, mechanical, and OBD inspection. Costs $20–$50.

New Jersey Yes Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include OBD and safety inspections. No charge at New Jersey state testing facilities.

New Mexico Yes, in Bernalillo County Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include visual, pollution control equipment, OBD, and tailpipe inspections. Costs $15–$25.

New York Yes Test every year for eligible vehicles before vehicle registration or renewal. May include safety, mechanical, opacity, and OBD inspections. Costs $11–$27.

North Carolina Yes, in Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Randolph, Rowan, Wake, and Union counties Test every year for eligible vehicles. May include OBD, visual, and safety inspections. Costs $30.

North Dakota No N/A

Ohio Yes, in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include an OBD and gas cap inspection. No charge for the first three tests. If needed, a fourth test costs $18.

Oklahoma No N/A

Oregon Yes, in Portland Metro and Medford/Ashland area Test every two years for eligible vehicles before vehicle registration. May include a tailpipe or OBD inspection. Costs $20–$25.

Pennsylvania Yes, in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Washington, Westmoreland, and York counties Test every year for eligible vehicles. May include visual, OBD, TSI, idle, and gas cap inspections. Costs vary by inspector.

Rhode Island Yes Test every one to two years for eligible vehicles. May include OBD and safety inspections. Costs $11–$15.

South Carolina No N/A

South Dakota No N/A

Tennessee No N/A

Texas Yes, in Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Johnson, Kaufman, Montgomery, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis, and Williamson counties Test every year for eligible vehicles. Will include OBD and safety inspections. Costs $11.50–$25.50.

Utah Yes, in Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, and Weber counties Test every two years for eligible vehicles. May include visual, mechanical, and OBD inspections. Costs $20–$30.

Vermont Yes Test every year for eligible vehicles. Will include OBD, visual, and safety inspections. Costs $2.21 plus a $6 inspection sticker fee.

Virginia Yes, in the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park Test every two years for eligible vehicles before vehicle registration or renewal. May include on-road, visual, ASM, and OBD inspections. Costs up to $28.

Washington No N/A

West Virginia No N/A

Wisconsin Yes, in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties Test every other year for eligible vehicles. Will include a visual and OBD inspection. No charge.