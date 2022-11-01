4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Clovis has 38,000 residents, and most folks drive as their primary mode of transportation. Finding the best auto insurance policy is like an oasis in the middle of the desert.
Over 95 percent of Clovis households own cars. But it's still possible to find yourself on a New Mexico road with nobody else in sight. Before you're driving all on your lonesome, wish for a magical car insurance policy to match the Land of Enchantment.
Car Insurance in Clovis, NM
The average cost of New Mexico car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Clovis, NM to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Clovis is $188 per month, or $2256 annually.
Car insurance in Clovis is $32 more than the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Clovis on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Clovis, NM
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Clovis
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$22 /mo
|State Farm
|$50 /mo
|Travelers
|$97 /mo
|Allstate
|$99 /mo
|Nationwide
|$108 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Clovis, NM
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Clovis. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$196 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New Mexico Cities
|Albuquerque
|$131/mo
|Las Cruces
|$77/mo
|Rio Rancho
|$119/mo
|Santa Fe
|$99/mo
|Clovis
|$89/mo
|New Mexico
|$103/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Mexico
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New Mexico roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New Mexico[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Mexico is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Clovis Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Certainly, you’re a better driver now than when you first began driving. Experience is one reason why more-seasoned drivers in Clovis pay less than young drivers do. Because more-mature drivers drive better, they are less likely to file a claim. This is evident by their car insurance rates. While insurance costs fluctuate from $128 to $200 per month for drivers ages 20 and above, teens shoulder the highest rates among all drivers, at $267. Clovis motorists in their 70s pay the least.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$268
|20s
|$201
|30s
|$245
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$202
|60s
|$160
|70s
|$129
|80s
|$123
Clovis Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It makes no sense to drive dangerously if you want to keep your insurance costs down in Clovis. While insurance companies reward clean drivers with low rates, policies are higher for drivers they suspect will make a future claim. Drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay $520 on average for car insurance. By comparison, the clean-record crowd pays just $200. How are car insurance companies made aware of your mistakes? They review your motor vehicle record (MVR) when you establish your policy and when you renew.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$201
|Speeding Ticket
|$211
|At-Fault Accident
|$278
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$521
Clovis Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you thought your credit rating was between you and the credit card company, think again. Car insurance companies consider credit when calculating your insurance rates. It’s not necessarily how much credit you have but how you use it that matters to them. People who manage their money wisely (like paying their bills on time or keeping their debt-to-income ratio in check) pay less for car insurance than people who don’t. In Clovis, motorists with poor credit pay an average of $191. In comparison, premiums for those with excellent credit average out to $135.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$136
|Good
|$232
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$205
Find local Clovis agents
General Insurance Agency500 Mitchell St.,
Clovis, NM 88101
Western States Insurance Group1001 E. Llano Estacado Blvd,
Clovis, NM 88101
Williams Insurance, LLC1101 North Norris,
Clovis, NM 88101-6370
Kws Independent Insurance Services2400 N Main St \# G,
Clovis, NM 88101
Nick Wiegel: Allstate Insurance501 Commerce Way,
Clovis, NM 88101
Nick Wiegel: Allstate Insurance501 Commerce Way,
Clovis, NM 88101
Fred Loya Insurance600 Texas St Ste B,
Clovis, NM 88101
Farmers Insurance - Terry Poynor1220 N Prince St,
Clovis, NM 88101
Doug Saul - State Farm Insurance Agent2120 Ross St,
Clovis, NM 88101
Farmers Insurance - Rosalind Smith109 Commerce Way,
Clovis, NM 88101
Clovis, NM DMV Information
The Clovis Motor Vehicle Department is at 900 W 6th St., Clovis, NM 88101. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (575) 762-3732. Vehicle registration renewal, driver license renewal and replacement, ticket payment, license status, and other services can be done online.
Public Transportation in Clovis, NM
Most people in Clovis drive, but the city provides public transportation. The Clovis Area Transit System Stageline works fixed routes, and Round Up offers paratransit by reservation. Both options allow passengers to ride free during the COVID crisis, but face masks are required. If you don't have time to make a reservation, you can opt for Lyft, the ridesharing service. Clovis Shuttle will get you to the airport, which pretty much rounds out your options in the town.
For more detailed New Mexico city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Clovis, NM
Clovis has the best cowboys and cowgirls in Curry County, no matter how much horsepower their rides have. Before you jump on your four-wheeled steed, are you getting the best deal on car insurance? Try Insurify to lasso a lovely rate by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When over 20 percent of drivers on New Mexico roads have no insurance, driving without car insurance is risky. When you pick Insurify to get your rate, it's Christmas every day, no matter if you get red, green, or both chiles in your burrito.
FAQs - Clovis, NM Car Insurance
Over one out of five drivers in New Mexico drive without insurance. Also, the number of fatal car crashes increased by 8 percent. Although the area is rather rural, insurers match the rate with the level of risk.
Buying the state minimum coverage is your ticket to the lowest price. That's the least level of protection New Mexico allows. If you financed your car, you still need comprehensive and collision coverage. If that's you, to get a low rate, raise your deductible to the most you can afford out of pocket if you're in an accident.
Auto insurance rates vary by city, company, and driver. If you want rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock the savings and discounts that will help you find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Clovis Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Clovis, New Mexico below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Clovis drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New Mexico in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Clovis
#11
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New Mexico
#7
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New Mexico
#11
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New Mexico
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New Mexico
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Clovis drivers rank 2 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with an accident: 7.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Clovis drivers rank 11 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New Mexico, Clovis drivers rank 12 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New Mexico, Clovis drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New Mexico, Clovis drivers rank 11 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with a speeding ticket: 10.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Clovis drivers rank 19 in clean driving records across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with clean record: 75.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Clovis drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New Mexico.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Clovis with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.15%
Insurify Insights
Sources
- New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022