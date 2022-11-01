4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Florence, KY
Florence is a small city in northern Kentucky. While it may not be home to many drivers, it is near the bustling metropolis of Cincinnati, Ohio and is situated right along Interstate 75 in addition to getting traffic from the Burlington Pike and Dixie Hwy. If you decide to drive in Florence, double-check that your auto insurance coverage is the best possible.
With Insurify , you can compare customized insurance quotes from national providers like State Farm and Allstate insurance along with local agencies so you can easily identify the cheapest deal in car insurance. The best part? You don’t have to waste time on hold with an insurance agency because it’s all online. Use Insurify to get free quotes that meet your insurance needs!
Auto insurance rates aren’t just based on the coverage options you choose.The average cost of Kentucky car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates across Kentucky so you can see how Florence compares.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Florence is $174 per month, or $2088 annually.
Car insurance in Florence is $61 less than the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Florence on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Florence, KY
Some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper car insurance products than others. That’s because every insurance carrier weighs information like your driving record and credit history a little differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average, you should also get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your best coverage.
|Insurance Provider in Florence
|Insurance Provider in Florence
|Allstate
|$110 /mo
|Dairyland
|$113 /mo
|SafeAuto
|$135 /mo
|State Farm
|$153 /mo
|Safeco
|$162 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Florence, KY
While buying the cheapest possible auto insurance policy may be tempting, not all insurance providers are created equal. It’s important to find an insurance company that is reliable and has good customer service. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Florence:
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|American Family
|89
|$225 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$200 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$136 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kentucky Cities
|Louisville
|$273/mo
|Bowling Green
|$155/mo
|Owensboro
|$137/mo
|Covington
|$148/mo
|Florence
|$162/mo
|Kentucky
|$175/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kentucky
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kentucky roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kentucky[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kentucky is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
A driver’s age is one of the most important factors in determining the premium for your auto insurance policy because young drivers are less experienced and more likely to get into a car accident. Drivers in their 50s and 60s, however, can expect to see the lowest rates. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Kentucky.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$555
|20s
|$293
|30s
|$221
|40s
|$207
|50s
|$193
|60s
|$191
|70s
|$207
|80s
|$239
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance premiums are largely decided by your driving history. A driver with a DUI, an accident, or even traffic infractions such as a speeding ticket on their record will almost always pay more than a driver with a clean record. Here’s what drivers with these issues pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in Florence, Kentucky.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$186
|Speeding Ticket
|$305
|At-Fault Accident
|$319
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Florence, Kentucky, based on your credit score
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$181
|Good
|$193
|Average
|$225
|Poor
|$280
Florence, KY DMV Information
Although Florence is a small city, there are several Driver’s License Offices in and around the area, including one in Florence. Most of these locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, sometimes making it difficult for working individuals to visit during these hours. The Florence DMV is located at:
8100 Ewing Blvd #120
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 647-8702
Public Transportation in Florence, KY
The city of Florence has made strides to implement public transportation systems and, for such a small area, has done an adequate job thus far. TANK, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, operates four local bus routes, four express options, and a trolley system called the Southbank Shuttle.
If you need more privacy on your route, popular rideshare options like Lyft or Uber are also available. Don’t want to get stuck in Main st traffic? Residents of Florence can also bike and walk to get around the city.
For more detailed Kentucky city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Florence, KY
The best way to get the cheapest auto insurance policy in Florence, Kentucky is to compare customized car insurance quotes using Insurify. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full-coverage insurance with roadside assistance, Insurify can help. You can find multiple quotes all in one place instead of spending hours talking to local agents.
Even if you’re happy with your current auto insurance policy, it’s never a bad idea to spend some time exploring to see whether you’re getting the best deal out there. Let Insurify provide you with insurance solutions for car insurance and homeowners insurance and get quotes in under five minutes without ever having to talk to an insurance agent.
FAQs - Florence, KY Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Florence. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found on the platform. Another great way to save is by bundling your life insurance and your home insurance or renters insurance with your auto insurance policy.
Florence auto insurance coverage costs an average of $140 per month, or $1,680 per year. It’s important to note though that car insurance policy costs vary based on individual factors like your credit score or the type of coverage you choose. For example, a liability policy will cost significantly less than a full coverage auto insurance policy.
As a whole, the state of Kentucky has more driver fatalities than the national average, leading to more expensive rates for motorists. Keep in mind that your individual premium is based on a number of factors, including your driving record.
Insurify Insights
How Florence Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Florence, Kentucky below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Florence drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kentucky in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Florence
#50
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kentucky
#13
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kentucky
#18
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kentucky
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kentucky
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Florence drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Florence with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Florence drivers rank 18 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a DUI: 2.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kentucky, Florence drivers rank 25 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kentucky, Florence drivers rank 31 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kentucky, Florence drivers rank 50 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Florence drivers rank 82 in clean driving records across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Florence with clean record: 77.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Florence drivers rank 28 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kentucky.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.6%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
