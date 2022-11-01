4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
After high placements on many “Best Places to Raise a Family” lists, Orem certainly has earned its nickname of “Family City USA.” And in a family-friendly town like Orem, you’ll want to make sure you and the spouse and kids are protected on the road. The first step? Finding a great car insurance policy.
But raising a family isn’t cheap—so you don’t want your car insurance payments to break your budget. That’s why comparing quotes from a wide variety of car insurance companies is so important before settling on a policy. Quote comparison gives you the lay of the land in the insurance marketplace so that you can zero in on an affordable, comprehensive policy.
Car Insurance in Orem, UT
The average cost of Utah car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Orem, UT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Orem is $160 per month, or $1920 annually.
Car insurance in Orem is $13 less than the average cost of car insurance in Utah.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Orem on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Orem, UT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Orem
|Insurance Provider in Orem
|Progressive
|$51 /mo
|Allstate
|$93 /mo
|State Farm
|$135 /mo
|The General
|$157 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$166 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Orem, UT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Orem. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Clearcover
|97
|$99 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$177 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$189 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$92 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Utah Cities
|Salt Lake City
|$132/mo
|Provo
|$119/mo
|West Jordan
|$125/mo
|Sandy
|$132/mo
|Orem
|$130/mo
|Utah
|$128/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Orem Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Except for extremely young drivers, the auto insurance rates in Orem are extremely competitive with other cities across the nation. The average premium for teenagers runs about $337.22, while the averages for each remaining age group are below $200. The disparity between the teens group and all others stems from the higher risk factors applied to teen drivers. The lowest average rate is for those in their 50s and is around $115.32.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$338
|20s
|$175
|30s
|$161
|40s
|$179
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$126
|70s
|$120
|80s
|N/A
Orem Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
As drivers gain more experience behind the wheel, it is important for them to avoid any types of violations or accidents on the road. In Orem specifically, a motorist who doesn’t have a history of accidents or any violations will pay the lowest rate, at $161.10. For drivers who have a violation on their record, the most impactful one is a failure to stop, which can boost averages up to $294.52. Other violations like speeding and at-fault accidents can also negatively impact the average premium.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$162
|Speeding Ticket
|$212
|At-Fault Accident
|$217
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$295
Orem Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While some cities offer discounts on their premiums for credit score and ratings, Orem doesn’t. Collectively, drivers in Orem with an excellent rating should expect to pay on average $163.94. Even though there isn’t a large discrepancy between average premium rates for different scores, it is important to note a poor rating can lead you to a higher rate. Their average premium falls around $178.46 for coverage. However, the $12 gap between averages proves that there are other factors that impact price in Orem even more.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$164
|Good
|$176
|Average
|$158
|Poor
|$179
Find local Orem agents
Astwood Insurance LLC287 East 950 South,
Orem, UT 84058
Insurance of America LLC347 East 1200 South,
Orem, UT 84058
Jed Miner & Associates1524 E 1110 No,
Orem, UT 84097
Action Commercial Insurance Agency891 south Orem Blvd ,
Orem, UT 84058
Atkinson-Leavitt Insurance1443 West 800 North suite 101,
Orem, UT 84059
Agents United LLC615 S State St,
Orem, UT 84058-6305
Advance Insurance248 State St,
Orem, UT 84058
Lender Insurance382 Center St,
Orem, UT 84057
Neal Dastrup Insurance825 E 800 N,
Orem, UT 84097
UTAH HOME AND AUTO998 N 1200 W St,
Orem, UT 84057
Orem, UT DMV Information
The Orem DL Field Office is located at 759 N 1370 W St. and offers driver’s licensing and renewals, ID card registration, road tests, and more. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To make an appointment ahead of time, call 1 (801) 234-8260.
Public Transportation in Orem, UT
In Orem, there’s no shortage of public transit options. For train service, the Utah Transit Authority’s Frontrunner train passes through Orem Station, running from Salt Lake City to Provo. For rapid transit by bus, the Utah Valley Express runs throughout town and can also quickly get riders to nearby Provo.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Orem, UT
Whether you’re packing up the minivan for a day trip or dropping off the kids at soccer practice, a car is the way Orem residents engage with the city’s many family-friendly activities. As you hit the road in Orem, protect you, your family, and your car with car insurance that meets your needs.
Before buying a policy, compare quotes with Insurify. With Insurify, you simply need to enter some information about your vehicle and driver history, and Insurify will connect you with 10+ free car insurance quotes. Then, it’s time to hit the road with affordable car insurance.
FAQs - Orem, UT Car Insurance
Plenty of factors come into play when determining your car insurance rates, such as your driver history, vehicle information, and even marital status. And when a car insurance company is determining your rates, they’ll also look up your ZIP code. By analyzing the rate of vehicle theft, local weather patterns, and other location-specific factors, insurers can better understand the likelihood of you filing a claim in that ZIP code and set your insurance rates accordingly.
Utah car insurers are allowed to weigh a driver’s credit history when determining their car insurance rates. So if you find yourself with a low credit score, you may have to work a bit harder to find cheap car insurance premiums.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Orem
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Utah
#17
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Utah
#14
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Utah
#34
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Utah
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Orem drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Orem with an accident: 10.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Orem drivers rank 14 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Orem with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Utah, Orem drivers rank 30 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Orem with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Utah, Orem drivers rank 35 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Orem with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Utah, Orem drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Orem with a speeding ticket: 13.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Orem drivers rank 29 in clean driving records across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Orem with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Orem drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Orem with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.34%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
