Average Car Insurance Cost in Utah (2023)

Drivers in Utah pay an average of $134 per month for car insurance.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated November 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Good news for Utah drivers: Car insurance tends to be fairly inexpensive in the Beehive State. The average monthly cost of auto insurance is $134. That’s below the national average of $154. 

However, various factors affect the price of auto insurance, including your location, age, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes from several different companies to find the best policy for you.

Here’s what you should know about the different factors affecting your car insurance rates in Utah so you can find the best deal.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Utah is $96 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $171.

  • USAA, Safeco, and Sun Coast have the lowest average rates in Utah.

  • Ogden is the city with the cheapest insurance prices, with an average premium of $89 per month for liability and $152 for full coverage.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Utah

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Utah?

In Utah, you can expect to pay an average monthly cost of $96 for liability-only insurance and $171 for full coverage

The table below outlines what you can expect to pay for liability coverage and full coverage in Utah with different insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, November 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA6597
Safeco72120
Sun Coast73123
Clearcover7591
Auto-Owners79118
Midvale Home & Auto83128
State Farm87129
Progressive92137
GEICO93139
Dairyland94203
Liberty Mutual94153
National General95201
GAINSCO110217
American Family110164
Allstate118177
Foremost122188
Nationwide130163
The General133212
State Auto143233
Bristol West151259
Farmers153228
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Utah car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates can vary significantly based on your ZIP code.[1] If you live in a city with higher crime rates, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance.

In addition, if storms and other weather-related factors affect the number of claims in your area, this can also affect your insurance costs. Car repair and medical expenses can also vary significantly by ZIP code.

For example, Ogden has the lowest average rates of any Utah city, while Salt Lake City and Midvale residents pay the highest rates. The following table outlines how much you can expect to pay for liability and full-coverage policies in five popular Utah cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Ogden$89$152
Provo$107$170
Orem$107$203
Salt Lake City$107$191
Midvale$110$203
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Utah car insurance rates by age

Age is another factor that influences your car insurance costs. Young drivers receive higher rates for auto insurance, while older drivers see their insurance costs start to go down.[2]

The following table outlines the average cost of auto insurance in Utah based on your age. As you can see, teen drivers pay the highest rates, and insurance costs decrease steadily as they get older before rising again once drivers reach their 70s.

Rates by Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Utah

Your gender also plays a role in your auto insurance rates. Statistically, women get in fewer accidents and have fewer DUIs than men.[2] And when women are involved in a car accident, the accident tends to be less serious.

As you can see from the table below, men pay more for car insurance across the board. In addition, auto insurance rates are the highest for 16-year-old male drivers.

AgeMaleFemale
16$362$296
35$173$165
50$132$127
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Utah

The Utah Department of Public Safety maintains a complete record of your personal driving history. Good drivers pay the lowest premiums for auto insurance. If you’re considered a high-risk driver and have a history of at-fault accidents, you can expect your car insurance rates to go up.

Anytime you’re involved in a driving-related incident, your insurance company will re-evaluate your rates. Different insurance companies have different ideas of what’s considered a “good” driving record.[3]

For example, some driving incidents are considered worse than others. If you’re caught driving under the influence, your insurance company may choose not to renew your policy at all, and if it does, you can expect your rates to rise dramatically.

The table below shows what you’ll pay in Utah for liability and full-coverage auto insurance with a clean record, an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, and a DUI.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Clean driving record$96$171
With accident$141$251
With speeding ticket$136$242
With DUI$160$285
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Car Insurance in Utah

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average Utah car insurance rates by marital status

You may be surprised to learn that your marital status can affect your car insurance rates. Single drivers tend to pay more for car insurance, while married couples with multiple vehicles may qualify for a discount.

This is because married couples are usually seen as less risky than single drivers. As you can see from the table below, married couples pay slightly less for liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Married$93$170
Single$97$176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Utah car insurance rates by credit tier

Most states, including Utah, allow insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining your car insurance rates. The data shows that drivers with good credit tend to file fewer insurance claims.

The following table outlines what drivers can expect to pay based on their credit tier. As you can see, borrowers with poor credit receive higher rates, and improving your credit will also lead to lower insurance costs.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent$86$149
Good$95$173
Fair$105$190
Poor$152$277
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Utah car insurance FAQs

The rate you pay for car insurance in Utah depends on a variety of factors, including your driving record, the type of coverage you have, and your credit score. If you have more questions about finding cheap car insurance in Utah, the following answers may help.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Utah?

    In Utah, the average cost of car insurance is $134 per month, or $1,607 per year. You can expect to pay an average of $96 per month for liability-only coverage and $171 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Utah?

    USAA offers the cheapest car insurance for Utah drivers, at $65 per month for liability-only coverage. Other cheap insurers include Safeco and Sun Coast, with monthly liability rates of $72 and $72, respectively.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Utah?

    Yes, your car insurance rates vary depending on your location. For example, Ogden drivers typically pay lower insurance rates than people living in Salt Lake City.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Utah?

    Three of the best auto insurance companies in Utah are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. However, you should always shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in Utah?

    Utah law requires all drivers to carry no-fault insurance on passenger cars and trucks.[4] You’re required to carry proof of insurance and present it to any law enforcement officer if requested, though an electronic format is acceptable. Driving without insurance could result in hefty fines and a possible license suspension.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. AARP. "What Drives up the Cost of Car Insurance." Accessed October 17, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 17, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed October 17, 2023
  4. Utah DMV. "Vehicle Insurance Requirements." Accessed October 17, 2023
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers