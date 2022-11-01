Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Provo, UT, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Provo, UT
In Provo, Utah, car insurance premiums cost $172 per month on average. That’s a bit higher than the national average and about the same as Salt Lake City and nearby Orem. Read on to see how you can keep your car insurance costs down by comparing insurance rates from a bunch of insurance companies in one place with Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Provo is $172 per month or $2,064 annually.
Car insurance in Provo is $26 less than the average cost of insurance in Utah.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Provo on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Provo, UT
What is the cheapest car insurance in Provo?
Sun Coast is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Provo, with rates starting at $109 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
You’ve heard about big insurance agencies like State Farm and Allstate. But do the highest-profile car insurance companies offer the best rates? Auto owners looking for affordable car insurance need to survey the entire field in their area, and this table helps them get a start.
Check out these average quotes from Provo auto insurance companies, courtesy of Insurify.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$109
|Travelers
|$112
|Clearcover
|$112
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|Novo
|$127
|Kemper
|$142
|Freedom National
|$148
|Safeco
|$163
|Liberty Mutual
|$170
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$171
|Progressive
|$172
|Kemper Specialty
|$175
|Nationwide
|$179
|GAINSCO
|$183
|State Auto
|$197
|Dairyland
|$227
|Bristol West
|$230
|The General
|$233
|Stillwater
|$305
Best Car Insurance in Provo, UT
If an insurance agency is offering low average rates, that’s a good sign. But a cheap car insurance policy isn’t worth it without responsive customer service and the financial stability to pay out claims. With the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), you can compare insurance premiums alongside an index that captures an insurance company’s overall quality, as in the table below.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$112
|Nationwide
|89
|$179
|Safeco
|86
|$163
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$170
|Travelers
|80
|$112
|State Auto
|76
|$197
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Provo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When it comes to car insurance premiums in Utah, age matters. Teen drivers are considered more likely to get in an accident than more experienced motorists and thus pay high premiums for liability coverage. A teen driver looking to lower their rates might leave out full coverage, especially if they drive a cheap car. This table shows average Utah car insurance rates by age:
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$367
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$154
|40s
|$179
|50s
|$157
|60s
|$134
|70s
|$144
|80+
|$144
Provo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You’ve probably heard that insurance companies look at your driving history to set your insurance premiums. In Provo, this is clearly the case. A clean driving record will earn you the best rates in town, while drivers with a DUI, speeding ticket, or accident on their driving history pay higher premiums on average.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$161
|Speeding Ticket
|$216
|At-Fault Accident
|$235
|DUI
|$320
Provo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Does credit score affect your auto insurance premiums? This table shows average rates paid by auto owners based on their credit score. In the case of Provo, an excellent credit score does mean you pay less on average for car insurance coverage, while a poor credit score will result in much higher premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$137
|Good
|$164
|Average
|$178
|Poor
|$276
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Provo
On your search for the cheapest car insurance in Provo, you’ll discover that the market is diverse, from local insurance agents at Bear River Mutual to the big players like State Farm, Allstate, and American Family. But which insurance provider is best for you and your loved ones?
First, you’ll need to get compare car insurance rates from as many companies as possible to find the lowest insurance premiums available to you. This is what Insurify does for you in just a few minutes. Whether you need minimum liability insurance or full coverage, Insurify will give you a bird’s-eye view on the best rates out there. Then, it’s as simple as click, sign, and save.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheap car insurance coverage comes to those who search far and wide in their area for the best auto insurance rates available to them. If you need a full-coverage policy, it can be even more challenging to find affordable car insurance. Luckily, Insurify helps you pick from a list of personalized quotes so you get the best auto insurance rates you can.
At $172 per month on average, Provo car insurance costs a bit more than the national average and about the same as the average insurance premium for the state of Utah. Minimum liability coverage makes for the cheapest car insurance, but insurance agents say the average American family is much better off with full coverage car insurance, which costs a bit more.
Teen drivers pay high premiums on liability coverage and generally have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. Other than that, a DUI or accident on your driving record will also raise your rates. In Provo, if you choose the right insurance company, you should be able to find cheap car insurance no matter your situation.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
