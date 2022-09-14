Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Midvale, Utah (2023)

Car insurance in Midvale costs 10% less than the overall national average.

Updated August 30, 2023

Advertiser Disclosure

Located in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, Midvale, Utah, has a population of more than 35,000 people. The average cost of car insurance in Midvale is $125 per month. USAA, Travelers, and Auto-Owners provide the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Midvale, but you have many options to choose from in the city.

The overall cost of car insurance in Utah is just $1 less per month than the average for Midvale drivers. Though rates are relatively low in Midvale, drivers may face a higher risk of damage to their vehicles and other property during the winter due to high amounts of snowfall and a potential for floods from snowmelt.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, including how various incidents can affect your rates.

Quick Facts

  • Midvale drivers pay $85 per month for liability coverage and $165 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.

  • Utah is a no-fault state, which means all drivers involved in an accident must file claims with their insurers for bodily injury, regardless of who caused the accident.[1]

  • Utah auto insurers can consider your credit history when determining premiums, but state law restricts when and how companies can use this information.[2]

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Midvale, Utah

Best car insurance companies in Midvale

Midvale drivers looking for affordable car insurance coverage have a number of options, but a few stand out with competitive pricing and unique perks for certain types of drivers. The type of coverage you settle on will depend on your unique needs and driving history.

Learn more about coverage from Auto-Owners, USAA, and Travelers below.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

4.1
837
$70/mo
$89/mo

Auto-Owners offers cheap liability and full-coverage options and has a number of discounts — including three for teen drivers. The company provides customizable auto coverage options and also sells home, business, and life insurance.

Pros

  • Discount options for teen drivers

  • Great bundling options, including with life insurance

  • Offers gap insurance

Cons

  • Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot

  • Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Poor mobile app ratings

I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.

Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified

Good customer service

Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified

Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.

Dixie - February 12, 2018
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

4.3
$58/mo
$74/mo

USAA is the premier car insurance company for military members, veterans, and their eligible family members. The company offers the lowest liability and full-coverage insurance options in Midvale. The company has a limited amount of additional auto coverage options.

Pros

  • Lowest liability coverage

  • Variety of discounts 

  • Has a pay-as-you-drive option

Cons

  • Low customer review ratings on BBB and Trustpilot

  • Coverage only available to active, reserve, and retired military members and their families

  • Limited add-on coverage options

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 17, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 15, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

4.3
$120/mo

Travelers offers a range of discounts that can help lower insurance costs, including safe driver, bundling, and vehicle-based discounts. The company provides affordable full-coverage options for drivers in Midvale.

Pros

  • Many discounts available, including for homeowners and electric vehicle owners

  • Offers gap insurance

  • Offers umbrella insurance

Cons

  • Low customer review ratings on BBB and Trustpilot

  • Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Rideshare coverage not available in Utah

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 8, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Midvale

To drive legally in Utah, you need a valid driver’s license and the state’s minimum required auto coverage. Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and bodily injuries you cause in an accident. In other words, it covers your liability. This type of coverage doesn’t include any payment or reimbursement for damages that you may incur.[3]

Here are the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Midvale.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA58
Auto-Owners70
State Farm77
GEICO83
Sun Coast84
Safeco88
Clearcover94
Nationwide95
American Family98
Midvale Home & Auto101
State Auto102
Allstate106
National General109
Progressive110
Dairyland112
Liberty Mutual114
GAINSCO128
Farmers136
The General155
Bristol West174
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Midvale

If you want more than liability-only coverage — which only covers the other driver — you can consider getting full-coverage car insurance. This coverage typically includes a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages to extend coverage to your vehicle.

This additional coverage can provide you with more financial security and protection in various situations. Your auto lender or dealership may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy if you lease or finance your vehicle.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options for Midvale drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA74
Auto-Owners89
State Farm97
GEICO104
Clearcover115
Travelers120
American Family125
Nationwide125
Allstate134
Sun Coast139
Safeco145
Midvale Home & Auto154
Progressive161
Farmers173
Liberty Mutual179
State Auto186
National General235
Dairyland240
The General250
GAINSCO252
Bristol West297
Estimate your Midvale, Utah, car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Utah

To comply with state law, Midvale drivers must carry a minimum of bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Utah is a no-fault state, which means that each party has no-fault coverage following an accident, regardless of fault. PIP insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers.

You can find the current minimum car insurance requirements below, but the liability limits will increase starting on Jan. 1, 2025.[4] You should keep this in mind when purchasing coverage in the coming years.

CoverageCurrent Minimum RequirementsMinimum Requirements After Jan. 1, 2025
Bodily injury liability

$25,000 per person

$65,000 per accident

$30,000 per person

$65,000 per accident

Property damage liability$15,000 per accident$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$3,000 per accident$3,000 per accident

You may want to secure coverage beyond the minimum limits for protection in many different situations. Here are some common optional coverage types to consider:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

If you hit another car or an object, collision insurance can help pay for your vehicle damages.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

For damage caused by non-collision incidents, comprehensive coverage can fill the gaps. The policy can cover damage from vandalism, severe weather, falling objects, and more.[5]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Unfortunately, some drivers don’t comply with the state’s car insurance laws. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help if you get into an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the top factors insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Drivers with a clean record typically pay the lowest rates, but accidents happen. You might have an incident on your record that increases your risk profile and leads to higher insurance costs.

How much your rates increase depends on the type, severity, and frequency of incidents on your record. For example, speeding tickets tend to result in less significant cost increases than at-fault accidents. And a driving under the influence conviction typically increases premiums by a lot — due to the severity of the offense.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Midvale, you have to pay a fine based on the speed recorded and how much it exceeded the posted limit. The lowest fine is $160 for going up to 10 miles per hour over the limit. The highest fee is $380 for exceeding the speed limit by 26 to 30 miles per hour. Midvale drivers going more than 31 miles per hour over the limit need to go to court.[7]

Your car insurance premium will also likely increase, though a single speeding ticket shouldn’t have a significant effect on your costs. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Midvale drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA10381
Auto-Owners12497
State Farm135107
GEICO145116
Clearcover160131
American Family174136
Nationwide174132
Allstate186148
Sun Coast193117
Safeco202122
Midvale Home & Auto214141
Progressive224153
Farmers241189
Liberty Mutual249159
State Auto259142
National General327152
Dairyland334156
The General348216
GAINSCO351178
Bristol West413242
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

A car accident can seriously affect your future car insurance premiums. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for Midvale drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA10784
Auto-Owners129101
State Farm140112
GEICO151120
Clearcover167136
American Family181142
Nationwide181138
Allstate194154
Sun Coast201122
Safeco210127
Midvale Home & Auto223146
Progressive233159
Farmers251197
Liberty Mutual259165
State Auto269148
National General340158
Dairyland348162
The General362225
GAINSCO365185
Bristol West430252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Getting a DUI in Utah can lead to costly expenses and the suspension of your driver’s license for a time. The severity of the consequences in Utah depends on whether you’ve had one or multiple DUI offenses.[8]

Your car insurance premiums will increase significantly after a DUI. To find lower rates after a DUI in Utah, you may need to shop around and compare your options. Start your search with some of the cheapest options in Midvale below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA8970
Auto-Owners10784
State Farm11793
GEICO125100
Clearcover139113
American Family151118
Nationwide151115
Allstate162128
Sun Coast168101
Safeco175106
Midvale Home & Auto186122
Progressive194133
Farmers209164
Liberty Mutual216137
State Auto224123
National General283131
Dairyland289135
The General302187
GAINSCO304154
Bristol West358210
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is another factor that can influence your car insurance rates. Car insurance premiums tend to decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. As drivers gain more experience and have a lengthy driving history, rates decrease. Residents age 65 and older make up 8.6% of the population in Midvale, according to U.S. Census data.[9]

Senior drivers typically earn some of the cheapest rates by driver age, but rates start to increase again around age 75. Though senior drivers have a lot of driving experience, auto insurers may start to account for potential risk factors related to aging, including challenges with vision or coordination.[10]

Here are the cheapest coverage options for senior drivers in Midvale.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA3729
Auto-Owners4435
State Farm4838
GEICO5241
Clearcover5747
American Family6249
Nationwide6247
Allstate6753
Sun Coast6942
Safeco7244
Midvale Home & Auto7750
Progressive8055
Farmers8668
Liberty Mutual8957
State Auto9351
National General11754
Dairyland12056
The General12577
GAINSCO12664
Bristol West14887
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers often pay the highest rates among all drivers because they lack driving experience. Data shows that this age group tends to engage in risky driving behaviors that lead to more fatal accidents.[11]

To earn lower rates as a teen driver, you should look for insurance companies that offer discounts geared toward young drivers, such as a good student discount, and join your parents’ existing car insurance policy.

Here are the cheapest coverage options for teen drivers in Midvale.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA142111
Auto-Owners170134
State Farm185147
GEICO199159
Clearcover220180
American Family239187
Nationwide239182
Allstate256203
Sun Coast266161
Safeco277168
Midvale Home & Auto294193
Progressive308210
Farmers331260
Liberty Mutual342218
State Auto356195
National General449208
Dairyland459214
The General478296
GAINSCO482245
Bristol West568333
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Midvale

Besides working on maintaining a clean driving record, you can take certain steps to secure the best rates in Midvale. Consider the following tips:

  • Shop around. Review quotes from several insurers to compare rates, perks, deductibles, discounts, and more. Don’t settle for the first cheap rate you find.

  • Review eligible discounts. Finding the right discounts can help you reduce your overall car insurance costs. Some companies offer discounts for good drivers, teen drivers, and bundling.

  • Adjust your deductible. Selecting a higher deductible is one way to save on monthly car insurance premiums. Make sure you can pay the deductible if needed.

  • Work with an agent. Some companies have insurance agents that can help you throughout the insurance-buying process and answer any of your questions.

Midvale car insurance quotes by credit tier

Midvale car insurance rates vary based on many factors, including your credit score. Insurance companies in the state can review your credit information to assess the level of risk you pose. If you have a poor credit score, you’ll likely pay higher rates than drivers with good or excellent credit.

Though insurers in Utah can consider your credit history, the state limits how companies can use it. For example, your insurer can’t cancel an existing auto policy due to your credit score if you’ve been a customer for 60 days. And credit can’t be the sole factor used for assessing risk.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes by credit tier in Midvale.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Midvale?

Midvale car insurance is about 10% cheaper per month than the national average. Drivers in the city pay $85 per month for liability and $165 for full-coverage insurance on average. The national average cost for car insurance is $106 per month for liability and $172 for full coverage. Car insurance rates vary by a ZIP code’s population density, crime rates, and more.

The average cost of car insurance in Utah is just $1 less per month than the overall average in Midvale of $125 per month. And Midvale drivers pay cheaper average rates than residents in other Utah cities, like Ogden and West Valley City. Salt Lake City — which has a lower population density than Midvale — has slightly cheaper rates for full-coverage insurance than Midvale.

More cities in Utah

At $165 per month, Midvale drivers benefit from some of the cheapest average full-coverage car insurance rates in Utah. For example, rates in West Jordan are 36% higher than the average cost of full coverage in Midvale.

See how full-coverage quotes in other Utah cities compare to Midvale below.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Midvale
Ogden$20423%
Orem$19317%
Provo$19015%
Salt Lake City$146-12%
West Jordan$22436%
West Valley City$22033%
Midvale car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, Utah.

  • How much is car insurance in Midvale, Utah?

    Midvale drivers pay $125 per month for car insurance, on average. Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $165 per month, and liability coverage is $85 per month. Your specific car insurance premium depends on your driving record, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Midvale?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, Travelers is the best insurance company in Midvale. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA.

  • How much car insurance is required in Utah?

    Utah drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $3,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

  • Is Utah a no-fault state?

    Yes. Utah is a no-fault state. This means that each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their own auto insurer to cover their own injuries, regardless of who caused the accident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

