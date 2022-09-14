Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record is one of the top factors insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Drivers with a clean record typically pay the lowest rates, but accidents happen. You might have an incident on your record that increases your risk profile and leads to higher insurance costs.

How much your rates increase depends on the type, severity, and frequency of incidents on your record. For example, speeding tickets tend to result in less significant cost increases than at-fault accidents. And a driving under the influence conviction typically increases premiums by a lot — due to the severity of the offense.[6]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Midvale, you have to pay a fine based on the speed recorded and how much it exceeded the posted limit. The lowest fine is $160 for going up to 10 miles per hour over the limit. The highest fee is $380 for exceeding the speed limit by 26 to 30 miles per hour. Midvale drivers going more than 31 miles per hour over the limit need to go to court.[7]

Your car insurance premium will also likely increase, though a single speeding ticket shouldn’t have a significant effect on your costs. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Midvale drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

A car accident can seriously affect your future car insurance premiums. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for Midvale drivers with an at-fault accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Getting a DUI in Utah can lead to costly expenses and the suspension of your driver’s license for a time. The severity of the consequences in Utah depends on whether you’ve had one or multiple DUI offenses.[8]

Your car insurance premiums will increase significantly after a DUI. To find lower rates after a DUI in Utah, you may need to shop around and compare your options. Start your search with some of the cheapest options in Midvale below.