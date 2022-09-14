Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Located in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, Midvale, Utah, has a population of more than 35,000 people. The average cost of car insurance in Midvale is $125 per month. USAA, Travelers, and Auto-Owners provide the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Midvale, but you have many options to choose from in the city.
The overall cost of car insurance in Utah is just $1 less per month than the average for Midvale drivers. Though rates are relatively low in Midvale, drivers may face a higher risk of damage to their vehicles and other property during the winter due to high amounts of snowfall and a potential for floods from snowmelt.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, including how various incidents can affect your rates.
Quick Facts
Midvale drivers pay $85 per month for liability coverage and $165 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.
Utah is a no-fault state, which means all drivers involved in an accident must file claims with their insurers for bodily injury, regardless of who caused the accident.[1]
Utah auto insurers can consider your credit history when determining premiums, but state law restricts when and how companies can use this information.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Midvale, Utah
Best car insurance companies in Midvale
Midvale drivers looking for affordable car insurance coverage have a number of options, but a few stand out with competitive pricing and unique perks for certain types of drivers. The type of coverage you settle on will depend on your unique needs and driving history.
Learn more about coverage from Auto-Owners, USAA, and Travelers below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage.
$89/mo
Auto-Owners offers cheap liability and full-coverage options and has a number of discounts — including three for teen drivers. The company provides customizable auto coverage options and also sells home, business, and life insurance.
Pros
Discount options for teen drivers
Great bundling options, including with life insurance
Offers gap insurance
Cons
Low customer review ratings on Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot
Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Poor mobile app ratings
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
USAA is the premier car insurance company for military members, veterans, and their eligible family members. The company offers the lowest liability and full-coverage insurance options in Midvale. The company has a limited amount of additional auto coverage options.
Pros
Lowest liability coverage
Variety of discounts
Has a pay-as-you-drive option
Cons
Low customer review ratings on BBB and Trustpilot
Coverage only available to active, reserve, and retired military members and their families
Limited add-on coverage options
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength.
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo
Travelers offers a range of discounts that can help lower insurance costs, including safe driver, bundling, and vehicle-based discounts. The company provides affordable full-coverage options for drivers in Midvale.
Pros
Many discounts available, including for homeowners and electric vehicle owners
Offers gap insurance
Offers umbrella insurance
Cons
Low customer review ratings on BBB and Trustpilot
Below-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Rideshare coverage not available in Utah
Helped me when I needed them
Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified
They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.
Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified
We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida
To drive legally in Utah, you need a valid driver’s license and the state’s minimum required auto coverage. Liability coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and bodily injuries you cause in an accident. In other words, it covers your liability. This type of coverage doesn’t include any payment or reimbursement for damages that you may incur.[3]
Here are the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Midvale.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Midvale
If you want more than liability-only coverage — which only covers the other driver — you can consider getting full-coverage car insurance. This coverage typically includes a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages to extend coverage to your vehicle.
This additional coverage can provide you with more financial security and protection in various situations. Your auto lender or dealership may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy if you lease or finance your vehicle.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options for Midvale drivers.
Car insurance requirements in Utah
To comply with state law, Midvale drivers must carry a minimum of bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. Utah is a no-fault state, which means that each party has no-fault coverage following an accident, regardless of fault. PIP insurance covers medical expenses for you and your passengers.
You can find the current minimum car insurance requirements below, but the liability limits will increase starting on Jan. 1, 2025.[4] You should keep this in mind when purchasing coverage in the coming years.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your driving record is one of the top factors insurance companies consider when determining your premium. Drivers with a clean record typically pay the lowest rates, but accidents happen. You might have an incident on your record that increases your risk profile and leads to higher insurance costs.
How much your rates increase depends on the type, severity, and frequency of incidents on your record. For example, speeding tickets tend to result in less significant cost increases than at-fault accidents. And a driving under the influence conviction typically increases premiums by a lot — due to the severity of the offense.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you get a speeding ticket in Midvale, you have to pay a fine based on the speed recorded and how much it exceeded the posted limit. The lowest fine is $160 for going up to 10 miles per hour over the limit. The highest fee is $380 for exceeding the speed limit by 26 to 30 miles per hour. Midvale drivers going more than 31 miles per hour over the limit need to go to court.[7]
Your car insurance premium will also likely increase, though a single speeding ticket shouldn’t have a significant effect on your costs. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for Midvale drivers with a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
A car accident can seriously affect your future car insurance premiums. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver and increase your rates accordingly.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for Midvale drivers with an at-fault accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Getting a DUI in Utah can lead to costly expenses and the suspension of your driver’s license for a time. The severity of the consequences in Utah depends on whether you’ve had one or multiple DUI offenses.[8]
Your car insurance premiums will increase significantly after a DUI. To find lower rates after a DUI in Utah, you may need to shop around and compare your options. Start your search with some of the cheapest options in Midvale below.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age is another factor that can influence your car insurance rates. Car insurance premiums tend to decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. As drivers gain more experience and have a lengthy driving history, rates decrease. Residents age 65 and older make up 8.6% of the population in Midvale, according to U.S. Census data.[9]
Senior drivers typically earn some of the cheapest rates by driver age, but rates start to increase again around age 75. Though senior drivers have a lot of driving experience, auto insurers may start to account for potential risk factors related to aging, including challenges with vision or coordination.[10]
Here are the cheapest coverage options for senior drivers in Midvale.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers often pay the highest rates among all drivers because they lack driving experience. Data shows that this age group tends to engage in risky driving behaviors that lead to more fatal accidents.[11]
To earn lower rates as a teen driver, you should look for insurance companies that offer discounts geared toward young drivers, such as a good student discount, and join your parents’ existing car insurance policy.
Here are the cheapest coverage options for teen drivers in Midvale.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Midvale
Besides working on maintaining a clean driving record, you can take certain steps to secure the best rates in Midvale. Consider the following tips:
Shop around. Review quotes from several insurers to compare rates, perks, deductibles, discounts, and more. Don’t settle for the first cheap rate you find.
Review eligible discounts. Finding the right discounts can help you reduce your overall car insurance costs. Some companies offer discounts for good drivers, teen drivers, and bundling.
Adjust your deductible. Selecting a higher deductible is one way to save on monthly car insurance premiums. Make sure you can pay the deductible if needed.
Work with an agent. Some companies have insurance agents that can help you throughout the insurance-buying process and answer any of your questions.
Midvale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Midvale car insurance rates vary based on many factors, including your credit score. Insurance companies in the state can review your credit information to assess the level of risk you pose. If you have a poor credit score, you’ll likely pay higher rates than drivers with good or excellent credit.
Though insurers in Utah can consider your credit history, the state limits how companies can use it. For example, your insurer can’t cancel an existing auto policy due to your credit score if you’ve been a customer for 60 days. And credit can’t be the sole factor used for assessing risk.
Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes by credit tier in Midvale.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Midvale?
Midvale car insurance is about 10% cheaper per month than the national average. Drivers in the city pay $85 per month for liability and $165 for full-coverage insurance on average. The national average cost for car insurance is $106 per month for liability and $172 for full coverage. Car insurance rates vary by a ZIP code’s population density, crime rates, and more.
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is just $1 less per month than the overall average in Midvale of $125 per month. And Midvale drivers pay cheaper average rates than residents in other Utah cities, like Ogden and West Valley City. Salt Lake City — which has a lower population density than Midvale — has slightly cheaper rates for full-coverage insurance than Midvale.
More cities in Utah
At $165 per month, Midvale drivers benefit from some of the cheapest average full-coverage car insurance rates in Utah. For example, rates in West Jordan are 36% higher than the average cost of full coverage in Midvale.
See how full-coverage quotes in other Utah cities compare to Midvale below.
Midvale car insurance FAQs
Before shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Midvale, Utah.
How much is car insurance in Midvale, Utah?
Midvale drivers pay $125 per month for car insurance, on average. Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $165 per month, and liability coverage is $85 per month. Your specific car insurance premium depends on your driving record, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Midvale?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, Travelers is the best insurance company in Midvale. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA.
How much car insurance is required in Utah?
Utah drivers must carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $3,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.
Is Utah a no-fault state?
Yes. Utah is a no-fault state. This means that each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their own auto insurer to cover their own injuries, regardless of who caused the accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.