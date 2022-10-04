Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Utah: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in Utah

So you’ve decided you need gap insurance in Utah. But where should you buy such a policy? On average, Utah drivers who are leasing a vehicle pay $199 per month for car insurance, according to Insurify. Below are a few car insurance companies in the state with car insurance rates typically around or below that average.

The rates below were generated from the proprietary Insurify database of millions of unique car insurance quotes, and refer to the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers of leased cars, who often have gap insurance coverage.

Insurance Company Average Rate Sun Coast $114 Travelers $117 Clearcover $120 Nationwide $142 Kemper $177 Gainsco $190 Liberty Mutual $240 Dairyland $248 The General $274 Bristol West $270

Several other large insurance carriers offer affordable gap insurance policies, which you can learn more about in this comprehensive guide to gap insurance coverage. Progressive, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual are just a few of the industry heavyweights that help drivers with gap coverage.

Before deciding which insurer you want to work with, be sure to compare insurance quotes from a wide range of companies––for free and in minutes––on Insurify.