4 More Insurers Join Florida’s Home Insurance Market

State’s homeowners insurance rates fell 3% in 2024 but are still highest in the nation.

Sara Getman
Written bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

After years of hemorrhaging insurers, Florida’s insurance market is seeing a reprieve. Four new insurers have joined the market in 2025 after eight entered last year.

Yet, despite the increase in competition, Insurify’s data scientists project a 9% increase in rates in 2025, bringing the average up to $15,460 per year.

“The continued growth in Florida’s insurance market is due in large part to the historic legislative reforms we have enacted. We must continue on this path and not turn the clock backwards,” Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky stated in a press release.

Insurers returning as state focuses on fraud

Florida passed insurance reform in 2022 and 2023 aimed at stemming fraud and attracting insurers back to the state.

In 2022 and 2023, the Florida Senate passed Bill 2A, which made changes to claim deadlines, payouts, and estimates, one-way attorney fees, and bad-faith litigation.

Commissioner Yaworsky credits the legislative reform for encouraging insurers to enter the market.

“We are working hard every day to recruit more insurers to our state,” he said in a press release. “Thanks to recent historic legislative reforms, Florida’s insurance market is stabilizing, and more companies are entering the market.” 

So far, the new companies include:

  • Mangrove Property Insurance

  • Trident Reciprocal Exchange

  • Ovation Home Insurance Exchange

  • Manatee Insurance Exchange

  • Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

  • Orange Insurance Exchange

  • Orion180 Select Insurance Company

  • Orion180 Insurance Company

  • Mainsail Insurance Company

  • Tailrow Insurance Exchange

  • Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

  • Apex Star Reciprocal Exchange

In total, the 12 insurers will take on $418 million in policies.

“It’s a good sign insurers are entering the market,” said Baylee Jo Cragg, a Florida resident and insurance agent with Insurify. “Many carriers decline anyone slightly near the coast because they know [high claims] will inevitably happen near the coast.”

Florida still holds the top spot

Florida’s home insurance rates saw a 3% decrease in 2024, according to a recent Insurify report. But the state still holds the top spot for expensive premiums. Florida’s average annual premium is $14,140, and Insurify predicts it will increase by 9% to $15,460 by the end of 2025.

Florida also claims six of the top 10 most expensive cities: Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Hollywood, West Palm Beach, and Port St. Lucie.

“Homeowners insurance is costing way too much in Florida, causing many homeowners to remain uninsured and be devastated during the hurricane season,” Cragg stated.

The state has one of the highest rates of uninsured homes, at 18%, Realtor.com reported.

What’s next: Bills and hurricanes

New bills in Florida’s Senate may reverse some of the 2023 litigation that targeted fraud concerns. In particular, Senate Bill 426 would reinstate attorney fees eliminated in 2022.

The bill is currently postponed indefinitely.

Severe weather risks continue to pose a threat to Florida’s home insurance market. The upcoming hurricane season probably won’t be as severe as last year’s but will still be above average, according to The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2.

