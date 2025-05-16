4 More Insurers Join Florida’s Home Insurance Market

Insurers returning as state focuses on fraud

Florida passed insurance reform in 2022 and 2023 aimed at stemming fraud and attracting insurers back to the state.

In 2022 and 2023, the Florida Senate passed Bill 2A, which made changes to claim deadlines, payouts, and estimates, one-way attorney fees, and bad-faith litigation.

Commissioner Yaworsky credits the legislative reform for encouraging insurers to enter the market.

“We are working hard every day to recruit more insurers to our state,” he said in a press release. “Thanks to recent historic legislative reforms, Florida’s insurance market is stabilizing, and more companies are entering the market.”

So far, the new companies include:

Mangrove Property Insurance

Trident Reciprocal Exchange

Ovation Home Insurance Exchange

Manatee Insurance Exchange

Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange

Orange Insurance Exchange

Orion180 Select Insurance Company

Orion180 Insurance Company

Mainsail Insurance Company

Tailrow Insurance Exchange

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

Apex Star Reciprocal Exchange

In total, the 12 insurers will take on $418 million in policies.

“It’s a good sign insurers are entering the market,” said Baylee Jo Cragg, a Florida resident and insurance agent with Insurify. “Many carriers decline anyone slightly near the coast because they know [high claims] will inevitably happen near the coast.”