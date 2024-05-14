>Homeowners Insurance>News

8 Insurers Get Greenlight to Enter Florida Home Insurance Market

Insurer approval shows the state’s market is strengthening, Florida insurance office says.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinContent Writer

Julia Taliesin is a Content Writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published May 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT | Reading time: 1 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Increasingly expensive claims and litigation drove multiple insurers from Florida, but property owners now have a few more options.

Eight property and casualty insurers received approval to enter the Florida market in April, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) shared in a news release.

The insurers are Ovation Home Insurance Exchange, Manatee Insurance Exchange, Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange, Orange Insurance Exchange, Orion180 Select Insurance Company, Orion180 Insurance Company, Mainsail Insurance Company, and Tailrow Insurance Companies.

“OIR remains steadfast in our efforts to stabilize Florida’s insurance market by implementing legislative reforms and recruiting more insurers to the state,” Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said in the release. “We look forward to continuing this work and promoting a competitive market for policyholders.”

Will home insurance rates remain high?

Florida has the highest average home insurance rate in the country, at $10,996 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data. The next highest is $6,354 in Louisiana.

As private insurers pulled coverage or declared insolvency, many homeowners had no choice but to buy policies from Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Citizens’ rates are much higher: its average annual premium is $22,165 in 2024, according to Insurify data.

The OIR release didn’t address whether approving more insurers would eventually lower overall rates but noted that Citizens is improving its financial strength.

The state continues to reassign policies from Citizens to other authorized insurers to reduce Citizens’ risk exposure.

What’s next: Legislation aims to help homeowners

Florida’s insurance market was on the verge of failure in 2022, largely due to excessive litigation and insurance fraud, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Broad legal reforms passed last March aiming to decrease frivolous lawsuits and predatory attorney practices. The Florida OIR has credited those legislative reforms with promoting market stability.

Legislators are also working to reduce costs for homeowners. The Florida Senate passed legislation in March that reduces property insurance premiums by more than $500 million statewide by covering premium tax and fire marshall assessment. Home and condo owners undertaking storm fortification improvements in hurricane-prone Florida can also apply for grants and matching funds to cover the costs.

Related articles


Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinContent Writer

Julia Taliesin is a Content Writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo